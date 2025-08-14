Stock To Watch Today: BPCL, Infosys, Jubilant, ICICI Bank And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Markets May Open Lower Amid Global Uncertainty
Good morning! It looks like Indian markets may start on a slightly negative note today (August 14). GIFT Nifty Futures were down 21.5 points, trading at 24,688.5 around 7:10 AM. Investors are keeping a close eye on US tariff developments and the upcoming US-Russia peace talks on Friday.
Asian markets are mixed—Japan’s Nikkei is down 1.4%, South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.1%, while China’s CSI 300 is up 0.25%. Meanwhile, Wall Street stayed strong with the S&P 500 and Dow hitting new highs.
Stocks To Watch Today, 14 August, 2025
New Listings
-
JSW Cement – Listing on NSE and BSE (Mainboard).
-
All Time Plastics – Listing on NSE and BSE (Mainboard).
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)
-
Q1FY26 net profit: ₹6,839 crore (140.7% YoY).
-
Revenue: ₹1,12,551.5 crore (0.5% YoY)
Jubilant Foodworks
-
Revenue: ₹2,260.9 crore (17% YoY).
-
Net profit: ₹97.2 crore (59.8% YoY).
-
Opened 71 new stores during the quarter.
United Spirits
-
Net profit: ₹417 crore (down 14% YoY).
-
Revenue: ₹3,021 crore (up 9.4% YoY).
Infosys
-
Acquiring 75% stake in Versent Group (Australia) for AUD 233.25 million.
-
Will have operational control; Telstra retains 25% stake.
ICICI Bank
-
Slashes minimum balance requirements:
-
Metro/Urban: ₹15,000 (from ₹50,000).
-
Semi-urban: ₹7,500 (from ₹25,000).
-
Rural: ₹2,500 (from ₹10,000).
-
Pfizer
-
Revenue: ₹603 crore (up 7.1% YoY).
-
Net profit: ₹191.8 crore (up 27.2% YoY).
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
-
Revenue: ₹1,831 crore (up 9% YoY).
-
EBITDA: ₹169 crore (up 38% YoY).
-
Net loss: ₹234 crore (vs ₹238 crore YoY).
Vishal Mega Mart
-
Net profit: ₹215.5 crore (up 37.8% YoY).
-
Revenue: ₹3,140.3 crore (up 21% YoY).
Muthoot Finance
-
Net interest income (NII): ₹6,288 crore (up 45% YoY).
-
Net profit: ₹1,974.2 crore (up 65% YoY).
Q1 Results to Watch Today
- Ashok Leyland
- Indian Oil Corporation
- Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
- AstraZeneca Pharma India
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Vodafone Idea
- Inox Wind
- Patanjali Foods
- Swan Energy
- Valor Estate
- Easy Trip Planners
- GE Power India
- Hindustan Copper
- Inox Green Energy Services
- IRB Infrastructure Developers
- Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
