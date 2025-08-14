LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock To Watch Today: BPCL, Infosys, Jubilant, ICICI Bank And Many More In Focus Today

Stock To Watch Today: BPCL, Infosys, Jubilant, ICICI Bank And Many More In Focus Today

Markets may open lower amid global tensions. Key stocks include BPCL, Infosys, Jubilant, ICICI Bank. Several Q1 results awaited.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 14, 2025 08:26:00 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Markets May Open Lower Amid Global Uncertainty

Good morning! It looks like Indian markets may start on a slightly negative note today (August 14). GIFT Nifty Futures were down 21.5 points, trading at 24,688.5 around 7:10 AM. Investors are keeping a close eye on US tariff developments and the upcoming US-Russia peace talks on Friday.

Asian markets are mixed—Japan’s Nikkei is down 1.4%, South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.1%, while China’s CSI 300 is up 0.25%. Meanwhile, Wall Street stayed strong with the S&P 500 and Dow hitting new highs. 

Stocks To Watch Today, 14 August, 2025

New Listings

  • JSW Cement – Listing on NSE and BSE (Mainboard).

  • All Time Plastics – Listing on NSE and BSE (Mainboard).

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)

  • Q1FY26 net profit: ₹6,839 crore (140.7% YoY).

  • Revenue: ₹1,12,551.5 crore (0.5% YoY)

Jubilant Foodworks

  • Revenue: ₹2,260.9 crore (17% YoY).

  • Net profit: ₹97.2 crore (59.8% YoY).

  • Opened 71 new stores during the quarter.

United Spirits

  • Net profit: ₹417 crore (down 14% YoY).

  • Revenue: ₹3,021 crore (up 9.4% YoY).

Infosys

  • Acquiring 75% stake in Versent Group (Australia) for AUD 233.25 million.

  • Will have operational control; Telstra retains 25% stake.

ICICI Bank

  • Slashes minimum balance requirements:

    • Metro/Urban: ₹15,000 (from ₹50,000).

    • Semi-urban: ₹7,500 (from ₹25,000).

    • Rural: ₹2,500 (from ₹10,000).

Pfizer

  • Revenue: ₹603 crore (up 7.1% YoY).

  • Net profit: ₹191.8 crore (up 27.2% YoY).

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

  • Revenue: ₹1,831 crore (up 9% YoY).

  • EBITDA: ₹169 crore (up 38% YoY).

  • Net loss: ₹234 crore (vs ₹238 crore YoY).

Vishal Mega Mart

  • Net profit: ₹215.5 crore (up 37.8% YoY).

  • Revenue: ₹3,140.3 crore (up 21% YoY).

Muthoot Finance

  • Net interest income (NII): ₹6,288 crore (up 45% YoY).

  • Net profit: ₹1,974.2 crore (up 65% YoY).

Q1 Results to Watch Today

  • Ashok Leyland
  • Indian Oil Corporation
  • Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
  • AstraZeneca Pharma India
  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
  • Vodafone Idea
  • Inox Wind
  • Patanjali Foods
  • Swan Energy
  • Valor Estate
  • Easy Trip Planners
  • GE Power India
  • Hindustan Copper
  • Inox Green Energy Services
  • IRB Infrastructure Developers
  • Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

(With Inputs)

Tags: Stock to watch

