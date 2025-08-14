Stock To Watch Today: BPCL, Infosys, Jubilant, ICICI Bank And Many More In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Markets May Open Lower Amid Global Uncertainty

Good morning! It looks like Indian markets may start on a slightly negative note today (August 14). GIFT Nifty Futures were down 21.5 points, trading at 24,688.5 around 7:10 AM. Investors are keeping a close eye on US tariff developments and the upcoming US-Russia peace talks on Friday.

Asian markets are mixed—Japan’s Nikkei is down 1.4%, South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.1%, while China’s CSI 300 is up 0.25%. Meanwhile, Wall Street stayed strong with the S&P 500 and Dow hitting new highs.

Stocks To Watch Today, 14 August, 2025

New Listings

JSW Cement – Listing on NSE and BSE (Mainboard).

All Time Plastics – Listing on NSE and BSE (Mainboard).

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)

Q1FY26 net profit: ₹6,839 crore (140.7% YoY).

Revenue: ₹1,12,551.5 crore (0.5% YoY)

Jubilant Foodworks

Revenue: ₹2,260.9 crore (17% YoY).

Net profit: ₹97.2 crore (59.8% YoY).

Opened 71 new stores during the quarter.

United Spirits

Net profit: ₹417 crore (down 14% YoY).

Revenue: ₹3,021 crore (up 9.4% YoY).

Infosys

Acquiring 75% stake in Versent Group (Australia) for AUD 233.25 million.

Will have operational control; Telstra retains 25% stake.

ICICI Bank

Slashes minimum balance requirements: Metro/Urban : ₹15,000 (from ₹50,000). Semi-urban : ₹7,500 (from ₹25,000). Rural : ₹2,500 (from ₹10,000).



Pfizer

Revenue: ₹603 crore (up 7.1% YoY).

Net profit: ₹191.8 crore (up 27.2% YoY).

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Revenue: ₹1,831 crore (up 9% YoY).

EBITDA: ₹169 crore (up 38% YoY).

Net loss: ₹234 crore (vs ₹238 crore YoY).

Vishal Mega Mart

Net profit: ₹215.5 crore (up 37.8% YoY).

Revenue: ₹3,140.3 crore (up 21% YoY).

Muthoot Finance

Net interest income (NII): ₹6,288 crore (up 45% YoY).

Net profit: ₹1,974.2 crore (up 65% YoY).

Q1 Results to Watch Today

Ashok Leyland

Indian Oil Corporation

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

AstraZeneca Pharma India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Vodafone Idea

Inox Wind

Patanjali Foods

Swan Energy

Valor Estate

Easy Trip Planners

GE Power India

Hindustan Copper

Inox Green Energy Services

IRB Infrastructure Developers

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

