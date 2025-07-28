Home > Business > Stocks To Watch: Kotak Mahindra, TCS, Adani Green Energy And Many In Focus

Stocks To Watch: Kotak Mahindra, TCS, Adani Green Energy And Many In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Key companies across diagnostics, chemicals, finance, real estate, and manufacturing reported mixed Q1FY26 results, reflecting sector-specific challenges and growth, setting the tone for cautious investor sentiment ahead

July 28, 2025

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, July 28, 2025: Market Set for Cautious Start Amid Global Uncertainty

Good morning, investors! As we kick off the trading week, domestic markets are expected to open on a flat-to-positive note, with GIFT Nifty futures trading 7 points higher at 24,838 as of 7:56 AM.

Global sentiment remains mixed. All eyes are on US-China trade negotiations, kicking off today in Stockholm. In Asia, markets showed a split mood — Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.85%, while South Korea’s Kospi inched up 0.15%, and Australia’s ASX 200 gained 0.2%.

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, the mood was upbeat on Friday. The S&P 500 climbed 0.40%, Nasdaq added 0.24%, and the Dow Jones gained 0.47% as investors geared up for a critical week. Key events include a Federal Reserve policy meeting, major corporate earnings, and President Trump’s August 1 trade deal deadline.

Stay tuned — it’s shaping up to be an action-packed week for the markets

Stocks To Watch Today

  • Whirlpool India: Reported a marginal rise in consolidated net profit to ₹146.08 crore for Q1FY26. Revenue slipped 2.58% to ₹2,432.32 crore compared to last year.
  • Aadhar Housing Finance: Promoter BCP Topco VII Pte. Ltd. to sell up to 64.14% stake to BCP Asia II Holdco VII Pte. Ltd. Open offer launched to acquire an additional 25.82% at ₹469.97 per share.
  • Zen Technologies: Revenue declined 51.31% quarter-on-quarter to ₹158.22 crore; net profit down 52.75% QoQ to ₹47.75 crore for Q1FY26.
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank: Reported a 40% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to ₹4,472.18 crore in Q1FY26, mainly due to absence of prior year divestment gains.
  • Steel Authority of India (SAIL): Recorded a sharp jump in standalone net profit to ₹685.48 crore for Q1FY26; revenue up 8.01% YoY to ₹25,921.46 crore.
  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Plans to cut global workforce by around 2%, about 12,260 employees, to boost agility amid AI-driven transformation.
  • Shriram Finance: Posted a 6% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,159.39 crore in Q1FY26.
  • Balkrishna Industries: Profit down 41.2% YoY to ₹288.3 crore for Q1FY26; revenue grew 1.7% YoY to ₹2,760 crore.

Other Stocks To Watch 

Q1FY26 Results Due Today:

  • IndusInd Bank
  • Bharat Electronics
  • Adani Green Energy Limited
  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals
  • GAIL India
  • Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
  • Waaree Energies
  • NTPC Green Energy
  • Adani Total Gas
  • Nippon Life India Asset Management
  • Ajanta Pharma
  • Go Digit General Insurance
  • Piramal Pharma
  • Motherson Sumi Wiring India
  • KEC International
  • Five-Star Business Finance
  • Paradeep Phosphates
  • Gravita India
  • Railtel Corporation of India

Q1FY26 Results From Friday, July 25, 2025:

  • Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Leading diagnostic services provider known for its strong presence in South India and quality healthcare services.
  • IIFL Capital Services: Financial services firm offering wealth management, investment banking, and capital market solutions.
  • Transport Corporation of India: A major player in logistics and supply chain management across India with diversified transport solutions.
  • CarTrade Tech: Online platform for buying and selling used vehicles, expanding digital footprint in automotive commerce.
  • TTK Prestige: Renowned kitchen appliances manufacturer, known for durable cookware and home appliances.
  • Archean Chemical Industries: Specializes in manufacturing and marketing of specialty chemicals, including fertilizers and industrial chemicals.
  • Arvind Fashions Limited: Prominent apparel company operating multiple brands across fashion and lifestyle segments.
  • JK Paper: One of India’s largest paper manufacturers, serving diverse segments including packaging and printing paper.
  • Thangamayil Jewellery: Retail jewellery brand focusing on gold, diamond, and precious stone jewellery, mainly in South India.
  • Laxmi Organic Industries: Chemicals manufacturer producing specialty and intermediate chemicals for diverse industries.
  • NACL Industries: Chemical company specializing in specialty chemicals and agrochemicals with a global footprint.
  • Apollo Micro Systems: Electronics firm focusing on defence, aerospace, and communication products and systems.
  • Fedbank Financial Services: Non-banking financial company (NBFC) offering a range of financial products and lending solutions.
  • Quess Corp: Provider of integrated business services including staffing, facility management, and technology solutions.
  • Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers: Producer and marketer of fertilizers and industrial chemicals with significant market share in India.
  • Flair Writing Industries: Manufacturer of writing instruments, stationery, and school supplies with a strong domestic presence.
  • Arvind SmartSpaces: Real estate development company focusing on residential and commercial projects across India.
  • Xpro India: Manufacturer of packaging materials and specialty films for food and industrial applications.
  • Aeroflex Industries: Engineering and manufacturing firm specializing in precision metal components and assemblies.
  • Mold-Tek Packaging: Provider of packaging solutions including plastic and corrugated boxes for FMCG and other sectors.
  • Astec Lifesciences: Specialty chemicals and agrochemical products manufacturer with a focus on exports.
  • Sanghi Industries: Manufacturer of basic chemicals and pharmaceuticals with a diversified product portfolio.
  • Systematix Corporate Services: Financial services company offering capital market advisory and brokerage services.

