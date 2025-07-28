Stocks To Watch: Kotak Mahindra, TCS, Adani Green Energy And Many In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, July 28, 2025: Market Set for Cautious Start Amid Global Uncertainty
Good morning, investors! As we kick off the trading week, domestic markets are expected to open on a flat-to-positive note, with GIFT Nifty futures trading 7 points higher at 24,838 as of 7:56 AM.
Global sentiment remains mixed. All eyes are on US-China trade negotiations, kicking off today in Stockholm. In Asia, markets showed a split mood — Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.85%, while South Korea’s Kospi inched up 0.15%, and Australia’s ASX 200 gained 0.2%.
Meanwhile, on Wall Street, the mood was upbeat on Friday. The S&P 500 climbed 0.40%, Nasdaq added 0.24%, and the Dow Jones gained 0.47% as investors geared up for a critical week. Key events include a Federal Reserve policy meeting, major corporate earnings, and President Trump’s August 1 trade deal deadline.
Stocks To Watch Today
- Whirlpool India: Reported a marginal rise in consolidated net profit to ₹146.08 crore for Q1FY26. Revenue slipped 2.58% to ₹2,432.32 crore compared to last year.
- Aadhar Housing Finance: Promoter BCP Topco VII Pte. Ltd. to sell up to 64.14% stake to BCP Asia II Holdco VII Pte. Ltd. Open offer launched to acquire an additional 25.82% at ₹469.97 per share.
- Zen Technologies: Revenue declined 51.31% quarter-on-quarter to ₹158.22 crore; net profit down 52.75% QoQ to ₹47.75 crore for Q1FY26.
- Kotak Mahindra Bank: Reported a 40% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to ₹4,472.18 crore in Q1FY26, mainly due to absence of prior year divestment gains.
- Steel Authority of India (SAIL): Recorded a sharp jump in standalone net profit to ₹685.48 crore for Q1FY26; revenue up 8.01% YoY to ₹25,921.46 crore.
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Plans to cut global workforce by around 2%, about 12,260 employees, to boost agility amid AI-driven transformation.
- Shriram Finance: Posted a 6% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,159.39 crore in Q1FY26.
- Balkrishna Industries: Profit down 41.2% YoY to ₹288.3 crore for Q1FY26; revenue grew 1.7% YoY to ₹2,760 crore.
Other Stocks To Watch
Q1FY26 Results Due Today:
- IndusInd Bank
- Bharat Electronics
- Adani Green Energy Limited
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals
- GAIL India
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
- Waaree Energies
- NTPC Green Energy
- Adani Total Gas
- Nippon Life India Asset Management
- Ajanta Pharma
- Go Digit General Insurance
- Piramal Pharma
- Motherson Sumi Wiring India
- KEC International
- Five-Star Business Finance
- Paradeep Phosphates
- Gravita India
- Railtel Corporation of India
Q1FY26 Results From Friday, July 25, 2025:
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Leading diagnostic services provider known for its strong presence in South India and quality healthcare services.
- IIFL Capital Services: Financial services firm offering wealth management, investment banking, and capital market solutions.
- Transport Corporation of India: A major player in logistics and supply chain management across India with diversified transport solutions.
- CarTrade Tech: Online platform for buying and selling used vehicles, expanding digital footprint in automotive commerce.
- TTK Prestige: Renowned kitchen appliances manufacturer, known for durable cookware and home appliances.
- Archean Chemical Industries: Specializes in manufacturing and marketing of specialty chemicals, including fertilizers and industrial chemicals.
- Arvind Fashions Limited: Prominent apparel company operating multiple brands across fashion and lifestyle segments.
- JK Paper: One of India’s largest paper manufacturers, serving diverse segments including packaging and printing paper.
- Thangamayil Jewellery: Retail jewellery brand focusing on gold, diamond, and precious stone jewellery, mainly in South India.
- Laxmi Organic Industries: Chemicals manufacturer producing specialty and intermediate chemicals for diverse industries.
- NACL Industries: Chemical company specializing in specialty chemicals and agrochemicals with a global footprint.
- Apollo Micro Systems: Electronics firm focusing on defence, aerospace, and communication products and systems.
- Fedbank Financial Services: Non-banking financial company (NBFC) offering a range of financial products and lending solutions.
- Quess Corp: Provider of integrated business services including staffing, facility management, and technology solutions.
- Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers: Producer and marketer of fertilizers and industrial chemicals with significant market share in India.
- Flair Writing Industries: Manufacturer of writing instruments, stationery, and school supplies with a strong domestic presence.
- Arvind SmartSpaces: Real estate development company focusing on residential and commercial projects across India.
- Xpro India: Manufacturer of packaging materials and specialty films for food and industrial applications.
- Aeroflex Industries: Engineering and manufacturing firm specializing in precision metal components and assemblies.
- Mold-Tek Packaging: Provider of packaging solutions including plastic and corrugated boxes for FMCG and other sectors.
- Astec Lifesciences: Specialty chemicals and agrochemical products manufacturer with a focus on exports.
- Sanghi Industries: Manufacturer of basic chemicals and pharmaceuticals with a diversified product portfolio.
- Systematix Corporate Services: Financial services company offering capital market advisory and brokerage services.
