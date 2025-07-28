Stocks To Watch: Kotak Mahindra, TCS, Adani Green Energy And Many In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, July 28, 2025: Market Set for Cautious Start Amid Global Uncertainty

Good morning, investors! As we kick off the trading week, domestic markets are expected to open on a flat-to-positive note, with GIFT Nifty futures trading 7 points higher at 24,838 as of 7:56 AM.

Global sentiment remains mixed. All eyes are on US-China trade negotiations, kicking off today in Stockholm. In Asia, markets showed a split mood — Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.85%, while South Korea’s Kospi inched up 0.15%, and Australia’s ASX 200 gained 0.2%.

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, the mood was upbeat on Friday. The S&P 500 climbed 0.40%, Nasdaq added 0.24%, and the Dow Jones gained 0.47% as investors geared up for a critical week. Key events include a Federal Reserve policy meeting, major corporate earnings, and President Trump’s August 1 trade deal deadline.

Stay tuned — it’s shaping up to be an action-packed week for the markets

Stocks To Watch Today

Whirlpool India: Reported a marginal rise in consolidated net profit to ₹146.08 crore for Q1FY26. Revenue slipped 2.58% to ₹2,432.32 crore compared to last year.

Aadhar Housing Finance: Promoter BCP Topco VII Pte. Ltd. to sell up to 64.14% stake to BCP Asia II Holdco VII Pte. Ltd. Open offer launched to acquire an additional 25.82% at ₹469.97 per share.

Zen Technologies: Revenue declined 51.31% quarter-on-quarter to ₹158.22 crore; net profit down 52.75% QoQ to ₹47.75 crore for Q1FY26.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Reported a 40% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to ₹4,472.18 crore in Q1FY26, mainly due to absence of prior year divestment gains.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL): Recorded a sharp jump in standalone net profit to ₹685.48 crore for Q1FY26; revenue up 8.01% YoY to ₹25,921.46 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Plans to cut global workforce by around 2%, about 12,260 employees, to boost agility amid AI-driven transformation.

Shriram Finance: Posted a 6% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,159.39 crore in Q1FY26.

Posted a 6% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,159.39 crore in Q1FY26. Balkrishna Industries: Profit down 41.2% YoY to ₹288.3 crore for Q1FY26; revenue grew 1.7% YoY to ₹2,760 crore.

Other Stocks To Watch

Q1FY26 Results Due Today:

IndusInd Bank

Bharat Electronics

Adani Green Energy Limited

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

GAIL India

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Waaree Energies

NTPC Green Energy

Adani Total Gas

Nippon Life India Asset Management

Ajanta Pharma

Go Digit General Insurance

Piramal Pharma

Motherson Sumi Wiring India

KEC International

Five-Star Business Finance

Paradeep Phosphates

Gravita India

Railtel Corporation of India

Q1FY26 Results From Friday, July 25, 2025:

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Leading diagnostic services provider known for its strong presence in South India and quality healthcare services.

Financial services firm offering wealth management, investment banking, and capital market solutions.

A major player in logistics and supply chain management across India with diversified transport solutions.

Online platform for buying and selling used vehicles, expanding digital footprint in automotive commerce.

Renowned kitchen appliances manufacturer, known for durable cookware and home appliances.

Specializes in manufacturing and marketing of specialty chemicals, including fertilizers and industrial chemicals.

Prominent apparel company operating multiple brands across fashion and lifestyle segments.

One of India's largest paper manufacturers, serving diverse segments including packaging and printing paper.

Retail jewellery brand focusing on gold, diamond, and precious stone jewellery, mainly in South India.

Chemicals manufacturer producing specialty and intermediate chemicals for diverse industries.

Chemical company specializing in specialty chemicals and agrochemicals with a global footprint.

Electronics firm focusing on defence, aerospace, and communication products and systems.

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) offering a range of financial products and lending solutions.

Provider of integrated business services including staffing, facility management, and technology solutions.

Producer and marketer of fertilizers and industrial chemicals with significant market share in India.

Manufacturer of writing instruments, stationery, and school supplies with a strong domestic presence.

Real estate development company focusing on residential and commercial projects across India.

Manufacturer of packaging materials and specialty films for food and industrial applications.

Engineering and manufacturing firm specializing in precision metal components and assemblies.

Provider of packaging solutions including plastic and corrugated boxes for FMCG and other sectors.

Specialty chemicals and agrochemical products manufacturer with a focus on exports.

Manufacturer of basic chemicals and pharmaceuticals with a diversified product portfolio.

Manufacturer of basic chemicals and pharmaceuticals with a diversified product portfolio. Systematix Corporate Services: Financial services company offering capital market advisory and brokerage services.

