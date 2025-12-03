LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Vardhman, Hudco And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Vardhman, Hudco And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Global data-heavy cues, a flat GIFT Nifty start, RBI’s MPC meet, crypto surge, and strong stock-specific actions across infra, banks, FMCG, pharma, and bulk deals will guide today’s market sentiment.

Stocks to Watch Today
Stocks to Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 3, 2025 08:40:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Vardhman, Hudco And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Good Morning, traders!

Futures trades on GIFT Nifty are opening Wednesday like the alarm clock of a sleeping person, at 26,213, down 16 points at 06:50 AM. But hold on! The index had risen by 8:14 AM, just enough to be seen at 26,191, trading flat. Not very spectacular, but at least it was there, not like fireworks.

It’s a very data-heavy day globally. The USA is giving out Industrial Production, PMI readings, and ISM Services, and Europe is presenting PPI and services data. China is also providing its PMI numbers. If you are a fan of graphs, then today is your day.

In the meantime, the three-day MPC meeting of the RBI starts today, cue the suspense music. The HSBC PMI Services and Composite readings should be added to the mix, and there is no end to the talk on D-Street.

Asian markets are in the groove of the tech rebound on Wall Street and the wild race in crypto. Bitcoin even sprinted past $90,000, thus still being the drama queen among global assets.

Stocks To Watch Today

Infrastructure & Construction

  • RPP Infra Projects: Received ₹25.99 crore LOA for widening the Hogenakkal–Pennagaram–Dharmapuri–Tirupathur Road (SH-60).
  • Hudco: Targeting a larger role in financing ULBs under the ₹1 trillion Urban Challenge Fund.

FMCG & Consumer

  • Bikaji Foods International: Invested an additional $250,000 in its US subsidiary; FY25 turnover stood at $1.77 million.

Cement & Materials

  • India Cements: Indonesian and Singaporean arms to divest entire stake in PT Adcoal Energindo for IDR 10 billion (–₹5.2 crore).

Textiles

  • Vardhman Textiles: Allotted 10,000 equity shares under ESOP Plan 2024.

Manufacturing & Industrials

  • Spice Islands Industries: Acquirer group converted warrants into 5.22 lakh shares; equity capital increased to 62.33 lakh shares.

Financials & Banks

  • SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank: Retain “systemically important” classification by RBI.
  • Bajaj Housing Finance: Bajaj Finance sold 16.66 crore shares worth –₹1,588 crore via bulk deal.
  • Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Approved issuance of up to ₹300 crore in NCDs.
  • LIC: Ramakrishnan Chander appointed as Managing Director.

Aviation

  • InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Received ₹117.52 crore penalty over alleged wrongful ITC claims; company to contest order.

Automobile & EV Ecosystem

  • Maruti Suzuki India: Signed collaboration agreements with 13 Charge Point Operators and aggregators for charging infra expansion.

Railways & Financing

  • IRFC: Signed loan agreement with SMBC (GIFT City branch) to raise JPY-equivalent $300 million via ECB.

Defence & Manufacturing

  • Adani Enterprises: ADL allotted 10.09 crore shares (49%) to MSM Group; Agneya Systems’ stake now diluted to 51%.

Pharma & Lifesciences

  • Sun Pharma: Subsidiary will invest ₹3,000 crore in a greenfield formulations facility in Madhya Pradesh.
  • Cohance Lifesciences: Approved up to $10 million investment in NJ Bio Inc., USA.

Bulk Deals

  • Rallis India: ASK Investment Managers bought 11.23 lakh shares (–₹29.95 crore).
  • Vaxtex Cotfab: Multiple funds bought significant stakes at ₹2/share.
  • Juniper Hotels: Norges Bank sold over 43 lakh shares (–₹104.9 crore total).
  • Ganon Products, Sharvaya Metals, SSMD Agrotech: Multiple investor transactions across counters.

F&O Ban

  • In Ban: Samman Capital
  • Likely to Enter Ban: Bandhan Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, DLF, Glenmark, Concor, Crompton, HFCL

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Putin Warns Europe: Russia Ready For War ‘Right Away’ If Conflict Begins; Accuses European Powers Of Blocking Ukraine Peace

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 8:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bitcoin surgebulk dealsbusiness newsGlobal Market CuesIndian equitiesRBI MPC MeetingStocks In Focus TodayStocks to watch today

RELATED News

Kinetiq Rrobotics Concludes a Successful Showcase at Clean India Show 2025 — A Strong Market Debut Backed by Star Engineers’ 37-Year Legacy

Resset Launches RERA-Approved Project ‘Evara’, An Uber-Luxury Residential Landmark in South Bopal

KLM Axiva Unveils Thirteenth Secured NCD Public Offering

EPF Balance in Seconds: Check Your PF via SMS Instantly; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide

Lockheed Martin Rockets Into Focus: $52M Defense Deal And $455M F-16 Sale; Here Is What Investors Should Not Miss

LATEST NEWS

BHU Clash: Tensions Rise At Varanasi University After Midnight Violence Between Students And Security Personnel; Security Tightened

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks On Hindu Deities Sparks Backlash, ‘‘One God for Vegetarians, Another For…’

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Vardhman, Hudco And Many Other In Focus Today

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Raipur Cricket Stadium? Check Weather Report

What Is RELOS Agreement? Russia Approves Key Defence Pact With India Ahead of Putin’s Delhi Visit | Explained

Chennai Weather Today: IMD Issues Fresh Heavy Rain Alert, Updates About Cyclone Ditwah, Schools Holiday, Exams, And Weather Forecast Till December 5

Five Hour Talks: Putin’s Meeting With Donald Trump Envoys Witkoff And Kushner Concludes; Kremlin Says ‘No Compromise’ On Territory

From Drug Boats To Diplomacy: Are Trump’s US And Maduro’s Venezuela On The Brink Of War? Explained

Is ChatGPT Down? Major Outage Hits Users Across The US And Worldwide

Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Vardhman, Hudco And Many Other In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Vardhman, Hudco And Many Other In Focus Today

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Vardhman, Hudco And Many Other In Focus Today
Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Vardhman, Hudco And Many Other In Focus Today
Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Vardhman, Hudco And Many Other In Focus Today
Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Vardhman, Hudco And Many Other In Focus Today

QUICK LINKS