Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Vardhman, Hudco And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Good Morning, traders!

Futures trades on GIFT Nifty are opening Wednesday like the alarm clock of a sleeping person, at 26,213, down 16 points at 06:50 AM. But hold on! The index had risen by 8:14 AM, just enough to be seen at 26,191, trading flat. Not very spectacular, but at least it was there, not like fireworks.

It’s a very data-heavy day globally. The USA is giving out Industrial Production, PMI readings, and ISM Services, and Europe is presenting PPI and services data. China is also providing its PMI numbers. If you are a fan of graphs, then today is your day.

In the meantime, the three-day MPC meeting of the RBI starts today, cue the suspense music. The HSBC PMI Services and Composite readings should be added to the mix, and there is no end to the talk on D-Street.

Asian markets are in the groove of the tech rebound on Wall Street and the wild race in crypto. Bitcoin even sprinted past $90,000, thus still being the drama queen among global assets.

Stocks To Watch Today

Infrastructure & Construction

RPP Infra Projects : Received ₹25.99 crore LOA for widening the Hogenakkal–Pennagaram–Dharmapuri–Tirupathur Road (SH-60).

: Received ₹25.99 crore LOA for widening the Hogenakkal–Pennagaram–Dharmapuri–Tirupathur Road (SH-60). Hudco: Targeting a larger role in financing ULBs under the ₹1 trillion Urban Challenge Fund.

FMCG & Consumer

Bikaji Foods International: Invested an additional $250,000 in its US subsidiary; FY25 turnover stood at $1.77 million.

Cement & Materials

India Cements: Indonesian and Singaporean arms to divest entire stake in PT Adcoal Energindo for IDR 10 billion (–₹5.2 crore).

Textiles

Vardhman Textiles: Allotted 10,000 equity shares under ESOP Plan 2024.

Manufacturing & Industrials

Spice Islands Industries: Acquirer group converted warrants into 5.22 lakh shares; equity capital increased to 62.33 lakh shares.

Financials & Banks

SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank : Retain “systemically important” classification by RBI.

: Retain “systemically important” classification by RBI. Bajaj Housing Finance : Bajaj Finance sold 16.66 crore shares worth –₹1,588 crore via bulk deal.

: Bajaj Finance sold 16.66 crore shares worth –₹1,588 crore via bulk deal. Motilal Oswal Financial Services : Approved issuance of up to ₹300 crore in NCDs.

: Approved issuance of up to ₹300 crore in NCDs. LIC: Ramakrishnan Chander appointed as Managing Director.

Aviation

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Received ₹117.52 crore penalty over alleged wrongful ITC claims; company to contest order.

Automobile & EV Ecosystem

Maruti Suzuki India: Signed collaboration agreements with 13 Charge Point Operators and aggregators for charging infra expansion.

Railways & Financing

IRFC: Signed loan agreement with SMBC (GIFT City branch) to raise JPY-equivalent $300 million via ECB.

Defence & Manufacturing

Adani Enterprises: ADL allotted 10.09 crore shares (49%) to MSM Group; Agneya Systems’ stake now diluted to 51%.

Pharma & Lifesciences

Sun Pharma : Subsidiary will invest ₹3,000 crore in a greenfield formulations facility in Madhya Pradesh.

: Subsidiary will invest ₹3,000 crore in a greenfield formulations facility in Madhya Pradesh. Cohance Lifesciences: Approved up to $10 million investment in NJ Bio Inc., USA.

Bulk Deals

Rallis India : ASK Investment Managers bought 11.23 lakh shares (–₹29.95 crore).

: ASK Investment Managers bought 11.23 lakh shares (–₹29.95 crore). Vaxtex Cotfab : Multiple funds bought significant stakes at ₹2/share.

: Multiple funds bought significant stakes at ₹2/share. Juniper Hotels : Norges Bank sold over 43 lakh shares (–₹104.9 crore total).

: Norges Bank sold over 43 lakh shares (–₹104.9 crore total). Ganon Products, Sharvaya Metals, SSMD Agrotech: Multiple investor transactions across counters.

F&O Ban

In Ban : Samman Capital

: Samman Capital Likely to Enter Ban: Bandhan Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, DLF, Glenmark, Concor, Crompton, HFCL

(With Inputs)

