Putin Warns Europe: Russia Ready For War ‘Right Away’ If Conflict Begins; Accuses European Powers Of Blocking Ukraine Peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a sharp warning to European nations on Tuesday, declaring that while Moscow does not seek a military confrontation, Russia is prepared to go to war “right away” if European powers initiate direct conflict. The statement comes amid heightened tensions and renewed diplomatic efforts to reach a peace agreement on the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at an economic forum in Moscow, Putin accused European governments of deliberately undermining peace negotiations by pushing forward proposals they knew would be unacceptable to the Kremlin, solely to portray Russia as unwilling to negotiate.

“We do not want a war with Europe, but if Europe wants a war, Russia is ready right now,” Putin said.

“They have locked themselves out of the peace process. They are on the side of war.”

Putin argued that European powers have positioned themselves as obstacles to a potential settlement by backing conditions meant to secure Ukrainian sovereignty and military guarantees, rather than acknowledging what Moscow calls “realities on the ground.”

Peace Talks and Growing Tensions

Putin’s remarks were delivered as U.S. envoys including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow to discuss a possible peace framework. The talks follow the circulation of a leaked 28-point U.S. draft proposal that drew strong criticism in Kyiv and European capitals, with opponents warning that the plan appeared to concede to key Russian demands.

What are the key demands of Russia?

A guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO

Military restrictions and caps on the Ukrainian armed forces

Recognition of Russian control over Crimea, Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson

Legal protections for Russian-speaking populations and Orthodox believers

Ukrainian authorities have rejected the terms, saying they would amount to national surrender and leave the country vulnerable to future attacks. European leaders have similarly voiced concern that a settlement favouring Moscow could legitimize territorial expansion by force and destabilize European security in the long term.

High-Risk Diplomatic Moment

Putin’s explicit readiness for war has raised fears of escalation at a time when Ukraine and its Western allies warn that Russia’s territorial ambitions extend beyond its current control.

Analysts say the Kremlin may be using war threats as leverage to pressure negotiators and weaken European unity. Meanwhile, European governments remain divided over how far to compromise to secure peace.

With U.S. envoys engaged in talks in Moscow and Ukraine resisting concessions, the coming days are expected to determine whether diplomacy can advance or whether the conflict moves closer to a wider confrontation involving Europe.

