Stocks To Watch Today: Apollo Hospitals, Yes Bank, Index Rejig, InterGlobe, Max Healthcare, Hero Moto, IndusInd, Titagarh Rail In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian equity markets are well positioned to make a good start to the week, supported by robust global cues. GIFT Nifty futures rose 57 points to be trading at 24,955 at 7:56 AM, suggesting a strong start in the mainboard indices of the domestic bourse. Are you well placed to ride on this optimistic feeling?

The bullish move comes after a sharp gain in the US Wall Street, where the head of the Federal Reserve Board, Jerome Powell, has shown the potential interest rate cut within a month. The investor sentiment improved as a result of his remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium that pushed the Dow Jones to a new high, 1.89%. The S&P 500 increased by 1.52% and the Nasdaq by 1.88%.

This momentum has been similar across Asian markets. Japanese Nikkei 225 gained 1.08%, South Korean Kospi gained 0.75%, and the Australian S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.87%. In the meantime, Shanghai Composite was up 0.64%.

Investors around this region will also be paying attention to CPI data released in Singapore in July, which could add further information on inflationary tendencies and monetary policy thinking.

Now that it is a new trading week, how are you modifying your investment strategy in view of these global developments? Remaining updated and nimble may be vital in the future days ahead.

Stocks To Watch Today

Stocks To Watch Today

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise :

Promoter Suneetha Reddy offloaded 1.3% stake (~₹1,489.3 crore); picked up by multiple domestic and foreign institutional investors.

Yes Bank :

RBI approved Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation to acquire up to 24.99% stake (valid for one year). SMBC will not be classified as a promoter.

Brigade Enterprises :

Launched “Brigade Lakecrest” in Bengaluru with ~₹950 crore revenue potential. Also signed a long-term lease for a mixed-use project in Chennai. CFO Jayant B. Manmadkar resigned; Pradyumna Krishna Kumar appointed Interim CFO.

Titagarh Rail Systems :

Received ₹91.12 crore LoA from Banaras Locomotive Works for WAG-9HC locomotive shell assembly. Also under F&O ban.

Reliance Industries :

Subsidiary NTPL acquired remaining 6.1% in NSPL from Welspun Corp for ₹45.32 crore, making NSPL a fully owned step-down subsidiary.

InterGlobe Aviation & Max Healthcare Institute :

To join Nifty 50 index, replacing Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank, effective September 30.

IndusInd Bank :

CRISIL affirmed rating at ‘AA+’ with Negative outlook. Rajiv Anand appointed MD & CEO, effective today. To be removed from Nifty 50 in index rejig.

IDBI Bank :

SEBI approved LIC’s reclassification as a public shareholder; LIC to reduce stake to 15% within two years post disinvestment.

Eris Lifesciences :

Received GST show cause notice for alleged IGST non-payment under reverse charge on imported trademark rights from Novartis.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals :

Signed Framework Agreement with Zambia Govt to set up a pharma manufacturing unit to support national health programs.

RailTel Corporation of India :

Secured ₹13.16 crore order from RSLDC for project management consultancy services.

Signpost India :

Won exclusive advertising rights for all 67 Bangalore Metro stations for 9 years; projected revenue ₹600–700 crore.

GMR Power and Urban Infra :

Board approved fund raise up to ₹3,000 crore via equity/NCDs with warrants.

Studio LSD (SME) :

Listing today on the SME exchange.

Elpro International :

Acquired 1.9 lakh HDFC Bank shares worth ₹37.49 crore.

Interarch Building Solutions :

Bagged ₹90 crore order from Rungta Mines for pre-engineered steel building systems.

TVS Motor Company :

Shareholders re-appointed Venu Srinivasan as Director. Trades ex-date today for a scheme of arrangement.

Falcon Technoprojects India :

Appointed Mushir Sayed as CFO, effective August 22.

Schloss Bangalore :

To be renamed Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts; Anuraag Bhatnagar re-appointed as Whole-Time Director.

CEAT OHT Lanka:

Signed $171 million investment agreement with Sri Lanka’s BOI after acquiring Michelin’s compact line business.

Index Rejig

Nifty 50 (Effective Sept 30): IN : InterGlobe Aviation, Max Healthcare Institute OUT : Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank

Nifty Next 50 (Effective Sept 30): IN : Hindustan Zinc, Mazagon Dock, Siemens Energy India, Solar Industries OUT : Dabur India, ICICI Pru Life, InterGlobe Aviation, Swiggy



Bulk & Block Deals

Apollo Hospitals :

Promoter offloaded ₹1,489.3 crore stake; absorbed by top global and domestic funds.

GOCL Corporation :

Promoter Hinduja Capital sold 4.99% stake. Legends Global Opportunities bought 8.78 lakh shares.

Consolidated Construction Consortium :

Banyan Capital bought 53.45 lakh shares. EIF-Coinvest III sold 55.6 lakh shares.

Oswal Agro Mills:

Promoter group entity Oswal Greentech bought 4.99%. Tushar Holdings and Alliance Techno Projects exited.

Results Today

M & B Engineering, Valecha Engineering, White Organic Retail

Stocks in F&O Ban

PG Electroplast

RBL Bank

Titagarh Rail Systems

Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates: Markets Poised for Positive Open; GIFT Nifty Up, Global Markets Gain