Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, Just Dial, L&T, ICICI Lombard, Den Networks,Tata Elxsi, IOB, Waaree, Angel One, Kotak Mahindra, Groww, HDFC AMC In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Cautious Start Expected

The stocks that will be watched on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, indicate a careful start for Indian shares. The market-wide indices are expected to dip lower due to concerns that the US might impose tariffs on countries doing business with Iran, thus keeping traders watchful. The retail inflation in India also contributed to the situation as it went up to 1.33% in December 2025 from 0.71% in November, which can be interpreted as a little pressure on the consumption side.

GIFT Nifty Futures were showing a price of 25,759.5, an increase of 18 points or 0.07%, at an early hour of 07:00 AM, a sign of slight optimism. However, by 08:45 AM, Nifty futures had flattened and were priced at 25,751.50, with a downward movement of 6 points or 0.02%, indicating that buyers and sellers had not yet determined their positions.

The majority of the Asian markets were up, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 1.37% and South Korea’s KOSPI increasing by 0.38%, the latter being partly due to rumors of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi potentially calling a snap election as soon as February. So, stay alert, traders, and make sure your stops are tight, range-bound movement is anticipated.

US Markets Slip

On Tuesday, US stocks closed at a loss, with the main reason being the sale of JPMorgan shares by investors, even though the bank’s results were better than expected, proving that not all victories are celebrated. Volatility continued to be a factor as traders had to cope with a number of President Trump’s recent proposals affecting the market’s mood.

By the end of the day, the Dow Jones was down 0.8%, the S&P 500 was down 0.19%, and the Nasdaq was down 0.1%. So, traders, be careful with market fluctuations, sometimes winning doesn’t mean getting the loudest applause.

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking & Financial Services

Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, HDB Financial Services, Karnataka Bank : Q3 earnings and updates; Indian Overseas Bank reduces overnight MCLR by 5 bps from Jan 15.

ICICI Prudential AMC, HDFC AMC, Aditya Birla Money, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, 5paisa Capital : Q3FY26 results; 5paisa sees 24% YoY drop in consolidated net profit to ₹12.3 crore.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Net profit down 9% to ₹658.8 crore, total income up 12.4%, net premium up 12.7%, operating profit down 16.7%.

IT & Technology

Infosys, Tata Elxsi, L&T Technology Services: Q3FY26 results; Tata Elxsi reports 45.3% YoY drop in profit to ₹108.9 crore, revenue up 1.5%, exceptional loss ₹95.7 crore.

Consumer & Media

Just Dial : Profit down 10.2% YoY to ₹117.9 crore, revenue up 6.4%, exceptional loss ₹21.08 crore.

Network18 Media & Investments, Den Networks : Q3 results today.

Thomas Cook India: Signs MoU with Gujarat govt to boost domestic tourism.

Energy & Renewables

NLC India : MoU with Gujarat govt for ₹25,000 crore renewable projects (solar, wind, hybrid, battery storage).

Waaree Renewable Energies, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Indosolar: Q3 earnings today/Jan 15.

Manufacturing & Industrial

Interarch Building Solutions : Secures domestic order worth ₹130 crore for pre-engineered steel building system.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Plastiblends India, Responsive Industries: Q3 updates; Responsive CFO resigns.

Capital Markets & Brokerage

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Angel One, DB Corp, Delta Corp, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power: Q3 results today or Jan 15.

Bulk Deals & Stock Movements

Gabion Technologies India : Vorton Opportunities Fund buys 4.97 lakh shares at ₹89/share (~3.66% stake). Royal Alpha Opportunity Fund and Kamal Kumar Dugar & Co buy ~99,200 shares each. Nexus Equity Growth Fund Scheme-1 acquires 1.48 lakh shares at ₹84.55/share.

ME Listings : Victory Electric Vehicles International, Yajur Fibres.

Ex-Date for Stock Splits : Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ajmera Realty & Infra India.

F&O Ban: Sammaan Capital, SAIL.

