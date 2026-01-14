LIVE TV
Home > Business > What To Expect From Today’s Stock Market Trading Session? Here’s Everything Shaping Dalal Street Ahead Amid Geopolitical Tension

What To Expect From Today’s Stock Market Trading Session? Here’s Everything Shaping Dalal Street Ahead Amid Geopolitical Tension

Indian markets may open lower amid mixed global cues. Nifty holds key support, signalling range-bound trade. GIFT Nifty weak, FIIs sell, DIIs support, while traders stay cautious and selective.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 14, 2026 08:48:36 IST

Stock Market Opening Outlook: January 14

Traders, get ready, but don’t rev the engine just yet. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are predicted to start the day a little lower on Wednesday, as mixed international signals continue to keep risk appetite low.

Tuesday’s session was typical of selling at highs and buying at lows. There was gradual profit-taking in auto, consumer durables, pharma and real estate stocks, which pulled the Sensex down by 250 points to 83,627 and the Nifty down by 58 points to 25,732.

Still, the tape does not indicate panic. The Nifty’s success in holding the 25,700 level tells traders one thing very clearly, there are still buyers beneath. Each dip is being observed, assessed and selectively acquired.

When the market starts today, it is going to be a matter of range-bound action, quick scalps and tight stop-losses ruling the playbook. Until there is a clear global cue breaking the deadlock, this will be a market where discipline conquers aggression and patience reaps the highest reward.

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?

GIFT Nifty Signal

  • GIFT Nifty trading near 25,738
  • Indicates a 53-point discount to previous Nifty futures close
  • Signals a cautious to weak opening

Global Market Cues

Asian Markets

  • Asian equities opened modestly higher
  • Japanese stocks extended their record rally
  • Gains supported by a weaker yen

US Markets

  • US equities closed lower on Tuesday
  • Financial stocks led the decline
  • Concerns over Trump’s proposal to cap credit-card interest rates
    • Dow Jones: −398.21 points (−0.80%)
    • S&P 500: −13.53 points (−0.19%)
    • Nasdaq: −24.03 points (−0.10%)

Macro Indicators

US Bond Yields

  • 10-year Treasury: 4.18% (flat)
  • 2-year Treasury: 3.53% (flat)

Dollar Index

  • Dollar strengthened to a one-month high
  • US CPI data broadly in line with expectations
  • Reinforces bets of Fed staying on hold

Asian Currencies

  • Asian currencies traded lower
  • Major losers:
    • Japanese Yen
    • Indonesian Rupiah
    • Philippine Peso
    • Chinese Renminbi
    • Taiwan Dollar
    • Malaysian Ringgit

Commodities Check

Crude Oil

  • Brent crude extended gains
  • Supported by escalating rhetoric from Donald Trump on Iran
  • Marks biggest four-day rise since June

Gold & Silver

  • Gold moved closer to record highs
  • Supported by softer inflation data and geopolitical risks
  • Silver also traded higher

Institutional Activity: Fund Flow Action (January 13)

On January 13, institutional flows were mixed again. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth ₹1,499 crore, mirroring continued global apprehension. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth ₹1,181 crore, thereby supporting the market. The divergent movements highlight continued foreign selling, which is being offset to some extent by steady domestic buying.

What Will Could Happen In Stock Market Today?

Sensex & Nifty Outlook: Market View

Market sources said the Sensex found its safety net just in time. It staged a smart bounce from the 83,100–83,200 support zone, proving that buyers are still willing to step in on declines. As long as this support holds, experts believe the downside remains limited, though the upside may stay capped for now.

On the other hand, the Nifty 50 delivered a clearer signal for traders. The index formed a bearish candlestick with a long upper wick, a classic sign that bulls were pushed back near the 25,900 resistance level. Add to this heavy Call writing at 26,000 and strong Put support at 25,700, and the message is clear: the market is settling into a well-defined trading range.

The expert approach? Buy on dips, not on hype. As long as the Nifty stays above 25,600, selective long positions can be considered, just keep a tight stop-loss at 25,500, because discipline still rules this market.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. Readers should consult a financial advisor before making any trading decisions.

Also Read: Retirement Security Boost: PFRDA Sets Up Expert Panel To Design Assured Payouts

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 8:43 AM IST
FII DII DataGIFT Nifty todayIndian stock market openingmarket outlook January 14Nifty 50 predictionSensex Nifty todaySensex outlookShare Market Newsstock market todaytraders outlook

