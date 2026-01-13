LIVE TV
Home > Business > Retirement Security Boost: PFRDA Sets Up Expert Panel To Design Assured Payouts Under NPS

PFRDA sets up a high-level expert committee to frame assured payout rules under NPS, aiming to strengthen retirement income security, improve transparency, and ensure smooth transition for pension subscribers.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 13, 2026 15:25:28 IST

PFRDA Forms High-Level Committee to Frame Assured Payout Framework Under NPS

In a significant step aimed at strengthening retirement security for millions of Indians, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has constituted a high-level committee to develop guidelines and regulations for assured payouts under the National Pension System (NPS). The initiative is designed to provide greater certainty and stability of income for subscribers during their post-retirement years.

Veteran Regulator M. S. Sahoo to Chair Panel

The committee will be chaired by M. S. Sahoo, Founder of Dr. Sahoo Regulatory Chambers and former Chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). Known for his regulatory expertise, Sahoo is expected to guide the panel in shaping a robust and legally sound payout framework.

The 15-member committee comprises experts from diverse fields, including law, actuarial science, finance, insurance, capital markets, and academia. To ensure comprehensive deliberations, the panel has also been authorised to invite external experts, intermediaries, and stakeholders as special invitees.

Focus on Assured Payouts and Smooth Transition

According to the Finance Ministry, the committee has been established as a standing advisory body on structured pension payouts. Its core mandate includes formulating regulations for assured payout options under the NPS and ensuring a smooth end-to-end transition for subscribers moving from the accumulation phase to the decumulation, or payout, phase.

A critical area of work will involve deliberations on novation and settlement mechanisms to ensure that payout guarantees are legally enforceable and market-based. The panel will also work on managing subscriber expectations by clearly defining the nature and scope of assurances.

Operational Standards and Risk Oversight

The committee has also been tasked with designing key operational standards, including lock-in periods, fee structures, withdrawal limits, and payout mechanisms. Alongside this, it will ensure rigorous risk management and legal oversight, particularly with respect to capital adequacy and solvency requirements.

Strong Emphasis on Consumer Protection

Consumer protection will form a central pillar of the new framework. The proposed regulations will mandate standardised disclosures to prevent mis-selling and ensure transparency in how retirement payouts are communicated to subscribers.

The move reflects the government’s broader effort to strengthen India’s pension ecosystem and improve long-term financial security for retirees amid rising longevity and evolving retirement needs.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 3:25 PM IST
QUICK LINKS