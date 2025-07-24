Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Consumer, Infosys, Dr Reddys Labs, BEML In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today, July 24: Trade Optimism and Earnings Guide Market Sentiment

Thursday’s trading session is expected to begin on a firm note, driven by rising optimism over India’s potential trade agreement with the United States. This follows Japan’s significant deal with Washington and continued progress on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, both of which are supporting positive sentiment. GIFT Nifty futures were up 45 points at 25,294, indicating a flat-to-positive opening for domestic equities. However, all eyes remain on the ongoing Q1FY26 earnings season, which continues to influence investor decisions.

In the Asia-Pacific region , markets are trading higher. Japan’s Nikkei is up 751 points, the Hang Seng is showing modest gains, and South Korea’s Kospi is also in positive territory.

Global markets closed higher overnight. The Dow Jones rose 507 points, the S&P 500 gained 49 points, and the Nasdaq added 127 points, reflecting improving investor confidence.

Stock To Watch Today:

Q1FY26 Earnings Today – Key Companies to Watch

Announcing Q1FY26 results. Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, REC, Adani Energy Solutions, Canara Bank, Supreme Industries, Hexaware Technologies, Karur Vysya Bank, Cyient, Coromandel International

Earnings announcement today SBI Life Insurance, CG Power, Phenix Mills, KFin Technologies, Trident, Aether Industries, Sambhv Steel Tubes, Mphasis



Notable Earnings Highlights:

Infosys: Net profit ₹6,921 crore (+8.7% YoY); revenue ₹42,279 crore (+7.5%); slight margin dip to 20.8%.

Net profit ₹6,921 crore (+8.7% YoY); revenue ₹42,279 crore (+7.5%); slight margin dip to 20.8%. Dr. Reddy’s: Net profit ₹1,409.6 crore (+1.2% YoY); revenue ₹8,545.2 crore (+11.3%); EBITDA margin down QoQ to 26.7%.

Net profit ₹1,409.6 crore (+1.2% YoY); revenue ₹8,545.2 crore (+11.3%); EBITDA margin down QoQ to 26.7%. Tata Consumer Products: Net profit ₹332 crore (+15% YoY); revenue ₹4,779 crore (+9.8%); EBITDA declined 8% due to cost pressures.

Net profit ₹332 crore (+15% YoY); revenue ₹4,779 crore (+9.8%); EBITDA declined 8% due to cost pressures. Bikaji Foods: Revenue up 14.2% to ₹652.7 crore; PAT ₹58.5 crore (+1.3%); EBITDA margin down to 14.8%.

Revenue up 14.2% to ₹652.7 crore; PAT ₹58.5 crore (+1.3%); EBITDA margin down to 14.8%. Coforge: PAT ₹317.4 crore (+138% YoY); revenue ₹3,688.6 crore (+56.5%); EBITDA margin up to 17.5%.

PAT ₹317.4 crore (+138% YoY); revenue ₹3,688.6 crore (+56.5%); EBITDA margin up to 17.5%. IndusInd Bank: Approved fundraise of ₹30,000 crore via debt and equity instruments.

Approved fundraise of ₹30,000 crore via debt and equity instruments. Bajaj Housing Finance: PAT up 21% to ₹583 crore; NIM improved to 4%.

Corporate Updates:

Tilaknagar Industries: Acquiring Imperial Blue business from Pernod Ricard for ₹4,150 crore.

Acquiring Imperial Blue business from Pernod Ricard for ₹4,150 crore. Natco Pharma: Approved acquisition of 35.75% stake in Adcock Ingram, South Africa.

Approved acquisition of 35.75% stake in Adcock Ingram, South Africa. Welspun Corp: Sold 9.9% stake in Nauyaan Shipyard to Reliance subsidiary; now holds 6.1%.

Sold 9.9% stake in Nauyaan Shipyard to Reliance subsidiary; now holds 6.1%. BEML: Received ₹293.82 crore order from Ministry of Defence for HMV 6×6 vehicles.

Key Corporate Actions:

IndusInd Bank: Board approved ₹20,000 crore debt and ₹10,000 crore equity fundraise.

Board approved ₹20,000 crore debt and ₹10,000 crore equity fundraise. Inox Wind: Rights issue of ₹1,249 crore at ₹120/share; record date July 29.

Rights issue of ₹1,249 crore at ₹120/share; record date July 29. ITI: Arun Agarwal appointed Government Nominee Director.

Arun Agarwal appointed Government Nominee Director. Schaeffler India: Amit Kalyani resigned as Independent Director.

Amit Kalyani resigned as Independent Director. India Pesticides: New project with ₹65 crore investment; new Whole-Time Director appointed.

New project with ₹65 crore investment; new Whole-Time Director appointed. Tanla Platforms: Re-appointed Deepak Goyal as Executive Director.

Bulk Deals:

Lodha Developers: Invesco sold 0.95% stake worth ₹1,319 crore.

Invesco sold 0.95% stake worth ₹1,319 crore. Oberoi Realty: Invesco sold 2.95% stake worth ₹1,883 crore; SBI Mutual Fund bought 1.1% stake worth ₹718 crore.

Invesco sold 2.95% stake worth ₹1,883 crore; SBI Mutual Fund bought 1.1% stake worth ₹718 crore. SpiceJet: Plutus Wealth added 1.73% stake; Discovery Global sold entire 2.2% stake.

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend:

Hero MotoCorp,

Cholamandalam Investment,

Crompton Greaves,

Radico Khaitan,

Sanco Trans,

TCPL Packaging,

UTI AMC,

20 Microns,

Birlanu,

Bliss GVS Pharma,

Fiem Industries,

Hatsun Agro,

IVP,

Paushak,

Privi Speciality Chemicals.

Stocks Trading Ex-Date for Income Distribution (InvIT):

IRB InvIT Fund,

Property Share Investment Trust.

Stocks Trading Ex-Date for Rights:

Spandana Sphoorty Financial.

Stocks in F&O Ban:

Bandhan Bank,

Indian Energy Exchange,

RBL Bank.

