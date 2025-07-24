Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Consumer, Infosys, Dr Reddys Labs, BEML In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today, July 24: Trade Optimism and Earnings Guide Market Sentiment
Thursday’s trading session is expected to begin on a firm note, driven by rising optimism over India’s potential trade agreement with the United States. This follows Japan’s significant deal with Washington and continued progress on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, both of which are supporting positive sentiment. GIFT Nifty futures were up 45 points at 25,294, indicating a flat-to-positive opening for domestic equities. However, all eyes remain on the ongoing Q1FY26 earnings season, which continues to influence investor decisions.
- In the Asia-Pacific region, markets are trading higher. Japan’s Nikkei is up 751 points, the Hang Seng is showing modest gains, and South Korea’s Kospi is also in positive territory.
- Global markets closed higher overnight. The Dow Jones rose 507 points, the S&P 500 gained 49 points, and the Nasdaq added 127 points, reflecting improving investor confidence.
Stock To Watch Today:
Q1FY26 Earnings Today – Key Companies to Watch
- Announcing Q1FY26 results.
Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, REC, Adani Energy Solutions, Canara Bank, Supreme Industries, Hexaware Technologies, Karur Vysya Bank, Cyient, Coromandel International
- Earnings announcement today
SBI Life Insurance, CG Power, Phenix Mills, KFin Technologies, Trident, Aether Industries, Sambhv Steel Tubes, Mphasis
Notable Earnings Highlights:
- Infosys: Net profit ₹6,921 crore (+8.7% YoY); revenue ₹42,279 crore (+7.5%); slight margin dip to 20.8%.
- Dr. Reddy’s: Net profit ₹1,409.6 crore (+1.2% YoY); revenue ₹8,545.2 crore (+11.3%); EBITDA margin down QoQ to 26.7%.
- Tata Consumer Products: Net profit ₹332 crore (+15% YoY); revenue ₹4,779 crore (+9.8%); EBITDA declined 8% due to cost pressures.
- Bikaji Foods: Revenue up 14.2% to ₹652.7 crore; PAT ₹58.5 crore (+1.3%); EBITDA margin down to 14.8%.
- Coforge: PAT ₹317.4 crore (+138% YoY); revenue ₹3,688.6 crore (+56.5%); EBITDA margin up to 17.5%.
- IndusInd Bank: Approved fundraise of ₹30,000 crore via debt and equity instruments.
- Bajaj Housing Finance: PAT up 21% to ₹583 crore; NIM improved to 4%.
Corporate Updates:
- Tilaknagar Industries: Acquiring Imperial Blue business from Pernod Ricard for ₹4,150 crore.
- Natco Pharma: Approved acquisition of 35.75% stake in Adcock Ingram, South Africa.
- Welspun Corp: Sold 9.9% stake in Nauyaan Shipyard to Reliance subsidiary; now holds 6.1%.
- BEML: Received ₹293.82 crore order from Ministry of Defence for HMV 6×6 vehicles.
Key Corporate Actions:
- IndusInd Bank: Board approved ₹20,000 crore debt and ₹10,000 crore equity fundraise.
- Inox Wind: Rights issue of ₹1,249 crore at ₹120/share; record date July 29.
- ITI: Arun Agarwal appointed Government Nominee Director.
- Schaeffler India: Amit Kalyani resigned as Independent Director.
- India Pesticides: New project with ₹65 crore investment; new Whole-Time Director appointed.
- Tanla Platforms: Re-appointed Deepak Goyal as Executive Director.
Bulk Deals:
- Lodha Developers: Invesco sold 0.95% stake worth ₹1,319 crore.
- Oberoi Realty: Invesco sold 2.95% stake worth ₹1,883 crore; SBI Mutual Fund bought 1.1% stake worth ₹718 crore.
- SpiceJet: Plutus Wealth added 1.73% stake; Discovery Global sold entire 2.2% stake.
Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend:
- Hero MotoCorp,
- Cholamandalam Investment,
- Crompton Greaves,
- Radico Khaitan,
- Sanco Trans,
- TCPL Packaging,
- UTI AMC,
- 20 Microns,
- Birlanu,
- Bliss GVS Pharma,
- Fiem Industries,
- Hatsun Agro,
- IVP,
- Paushak,
- Privi Speciality Chemicals.
Stocks Trading Ex-Date for Income Distribution (InvIT):
- IRB InvIT Fund,
- Property Share Investment Trust.
Stocks Trading Ex-Date for Rights:
- Spandana Sphoorty Financial.
Stocks in F&O Ban:
- Bandhan Bank,
- Indian Energy Exchange,
- RBL Bank.
