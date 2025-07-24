LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Consumer, Infosys, Dr Reddys Labs, BEML In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Consumer, Infosys, Dr Reddys Labs, BEML In Focus

Markets are set for a positive open on July 24, driven by trade deal optimism and Q1FY26 earnings. Key stocks like Infosys, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Consumer are in focus amid strong global cues.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 24, 2025 08:35:00 IST

Stocks to Watch Today, July 24: Trade Optimism and Earnings Guide Market Sentiment

Thursday’s trading session is expected to begin on a firm note, driven by rising optimism over India’s potential trade agreement with the United States. This follows Japan’s significant deal with Washington and continued progress on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, both of which are supporting positive sentiment. GIFT Nifty futures were up 45 points at 25,294, indicating a flat-to-positive opening for domestic equities. However, all eyes remain on the ongoing Q1FY26 earnings season, which continues to influence investor decisions.

  • In the Asia-Pacific region, markets are trading higher. Japan’s Nikkei is up 751 points, the Hang Seng is showing modest gains, and South Korea’s Kospi is also in positive territory.
  • Global markets closed higher overnight. The Dow Jones rose 507 points, the S&P 500 gained 49 points, and the Nasdaq added 127 points, reflecting improving investor confidence.

Stock To Watch Today: 

Q1FY26 Earnings Today – Key Companies to Watch

  • Announcing Q1FY26 results.

    • Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, REC, Adani Energy Solutions, Canara Bank, Supreme Industries, Hexaware Technologies, Karur Vysya Bank, Cyient, Coromandel International 

  • Earnings announcement today

    • SBI Life Insurance, CG Power, Phenix Mills, KFin Technologies, Trident, Aether Industries, Sambhv Steel Tubes, Mphasis

Notable Earnings Highlights:

  • Infosys: Net profit ₹6,921 crore (+8.7% YoY); revenue ₹42,279 crore (+7.5%); slight margin dip to 20.8%.
  • Dr. Reddy’s: Net profit ₹1,409.6 crore (+1.2% YoY); revenue ₹8,545.2 crore (+11.3%); EBITDA margin down QoQ to 26.7%.
  • Tata Consumer Products: Net profit ₹332 crore (+15% YoY); revenue ₹4,779 crore (+9.8%); EBITDA declined 8% due to cost pressures.
  • Bikaji Foods: Revenue up 14.2% to ₹652.7 crore; PAT ₹58.5 crore (+1.3%); EBITDA margin down to 14.8%.
  • Coforge: PAT ₹317.4 crore (+138% YoY); revenue ₹3,688.6 crore (+56.5%); EBITDA margin up to 17.5%.
  • IndusInd Bank: Approved fundraise of ₹30,000 crore via debt and equity instruments.
  • Bajaj Housing Finance: PAT up 21% to ₹583 crore; NIM improved to 4%.

Corporate Updates:

  • Tilaknagar Industries: Acquiring Imperial Blue business from Pernod Ricard for ₹4,150 crore.
  • Natco Pharma: Approved acquisition of 35.75% stake in Adcock Ingram, South Africa.
  • Welspun Corp: Sold 9.9% stake in Nauyaan Shipyard to Reliance subsidiary; now holds 6.1%.
  • BEML: Received ₹293.82 crore order from Ministry of Defence for HMV 6×6 vehicles.

Key Corporate Actions:

  • IndusInd Bank: Board approved ₹20,000 crore debt and ₹10,000 crore equity fundraise.
  • Inox Wind: Rights issue of ₹1,249 crore at ₹120/share; record date July 29.
  • ITI: Arun Agarwal appointed Government Nominee Director.
  • Schaeffler India: Amit Kalyani resigned as Independent Director.
  • India Pesticides: New project with ₹65 crore investment; new Whole-Time Director appointed.
  • Tanla Platforms: Re-appointed Deepak Goyal as Executive Director.

Bulk Deals:

  • Lodha Developers: Invesco sold 0.95% stake worth ₹1,319 crore.
  • Oberoi Realty: Invesco sold 2.95% stake worth ₹1,883 crore; SBI Mutual Fund bought 1.1% stake worth ₹718 crore.
  • SpiceJet: Plutus Wealth added 1.73% stake; Discovery Global sold entire 2.2% stake.

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend:

  • Hero MotoCorp,
  • Cholamandalam Investment,
  • Crompton Greaves,
  • Radico Khaitan,
  • Sanco Trans,
  • TCPL Packaging,
  • UTI AMC,
  • 20 Microns,
  • Birlanu,
  • Bliss GVS Pharma,
  • Fiem Industries,
  • Hatsun Agro,
  • IVP,
  • Paushak,
  • Privi Speciality Chemicals.

Stocks Trading Ex-Date for Income Distribution (InvIT):

  • IRB InvIT Fund,
  • Property Share Investment Trust.

Stocks Trading Ex-Date for Rights:

  • Spandana Sphoorty Financial.

Stocks in F&O Ban:

  • Bandhan Bank,
  • Indian Energy Exchange,
  • RBL Bank.

Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates A Strong And Positive Start; Global Markets Reflect Gain

Tags: stock market

RELATED News

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. Opens Its IPO Tomorrow: What’s Your Plan?
Indiqube Spaces Limited IPO Subscriber 0.87 Times On Day 1: Buy Or Not?
India Hits 20% Ethanol Blending: What It Means For Billions In Savings And CO2 Reduction?
RBI Sees Resilience In India’s Economy: What’s Driving Strong Growth In Agriculture And Services?
Critical Mineral Supply Crisis: Can Bilateral Talks With China Hold The Key? Prof. C. Veeramani Explains

More News

Vaani Kapoor Breaks Silence On War 2 Snub: ‘When There’s Tiger, There’s Me Too !’
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes July 24: Unlock Exclusive Skins & Diamonds
Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Consumer, Infosys, Dr Reddys Labs, BEML In Focus
Janhvi Kapoor Slams Brutal Assault At Thane Clinic: ‘Shame On Us As a Society’
Maharashtra Govt Unveils Housing Policy 2025, Aims For 50 Lakh Homes In 10 Years
FREE Bucket Of Chicken In KFC, Here’s How You Can Grab Yours
AAP MP Sanjay Singh Demands Immediate Discussion On Bihar Voter List Revision
India Will Bounce Back in 4th Test vs England in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Says Piyush Chawla
18-Year-Old Allegedly Made To Do 400 Sit-Ups At A Dehradun-Based Coaching Institute
PM Modi Thanks Indian Diaspora For Warm Welcome In UK, Calls Their Support ‘Truly Heartening’
Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Consumer, Infosys, Dr Reddys Labs, BEML In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Consumer, Infosys, Dr Reddys Labs, BEML In Focus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Consumer, Infosys, Dr Reddys Labs, BEML In Focus
Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Consumer, Infosys, Dr Reddys Labs, BEML In Focus
Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Consumer, Infosys, Dr Reddys Labs, BEML In Focus
Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Consumer, Infosys, Dr Reddys Labs, BEML In Focus

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?