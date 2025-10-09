Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, Prestige Estates, IRB InvIT QIP, Lupin’s New Plant, Senco Gold’s Growth, Escorts Kubota Investment, And Greenleaf Envirotech In Focus, 9 october

Stocks to Watch Today – Thursday, October 9, 2025
Get ready for a positive start as Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open higher today. This optimism follows a global rally sparked by US President Donald Trump’s announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to sign off on the first phase of a ceasefire, easing tensions in the Middle East.
At 8:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 58.5 points at 25,151, showing strong early momentum. By 8:13 AM, it climbed further to 25,145, up 22 points.
Asian markets are also in a good mood. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up 1.33%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng remains steady. South Korea’s markets are closed for a holiday.
Meanwhile, US stocks closed mostly higher yesterday, with tech shares leading the charge. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit record highs, while the Dow remained flat. How will these global cues shape your trading today? Keep an eye on the markets!
Stocks To Watch Today
IT & Technology
TCS to announce Q2FY26 results; expected 2.7% QoQ revenue growth to ₹65,150.30 crore.
Tata Elxsi, GM Breweries, Eimco Elecon among companies releasing quarterly earnings.
Real Estate
Prestige Estates Q2FY26: Collections up 54% to ₹4,212 crore; sales up 50% to ₹6,017.3 crore; sales volume up 47%.
GR Infraprojects received LoA for ₹290.23 crore road construction project in Jharkhand.
Garuda Construction secured ₹143.96 crore civil work order in Mumbai redevelopment project.
Infrastructure & Logistics
IRB InvIT launched ₹3,000 crore QIP with ₹62.69 floor price per unit.
Container Corporation Q2 throughput up 10.5% YoY to 14.40 lakh TEUs.
Coal India signed MoU with IRCON for rail infrastructure development.
Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
Lupin to invest $250 million over five years in new Florida manufacturing plant.
Senco Gold Q2 revenue up 6.5%, H1 revenue up 17.8%; plans 20 showrooms in FY26.
Evoq Remedies releasing quarterly results.
Finance & NBFCs
UGRO Capital approved issuance of secured NCDs worth ₹300 crore, with ₹150 crore green shoe option.
Avasara Finance, Triton Corp to report quarterly earnings.
Manufacturing & Industrial
Escorts Kubota plans ₹2,000 crore investment by 2031 in Haryana facilities.
EPL appointed Hemant Bakshi as CEO-designate, effective October 13.
Corporate Moves & Listings
Greenleaf Envirotech to list on NSE SME platform.
DSM Fresh Foods also listed as new SME.
Oswal Agro Mills CEO Narinder Kumar steps down effective October 8.
Market Deals
Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund bought 3.5 lakh shares in EFC (I) at ₹296.1.
Societe Generale acquired 33.22 lakh shares in RBL Bank at ₹284 per share.
Stocks in F&O Ban:
- RBL Bank
