Stocks to Watch Today: TVS Supply, Titan, HEG, Apollo, BHEL, Jubilant Foodworks, Reliance, Ather Energy, Torrent Power, Britannia, Eicher Motors, Tata, BHEL In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets are set for a positive start, supported by strong GIFT Nifty signals and global cues. MSCI rejig, key Q3 earnings, and sector-specific developments will drive stock-specific action today.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 11, 2026 09:00:57 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Market Mood Turns Cheerful as Bulls Eye a Strong Start

Good morning, market watchers-Wednesday has started on a positive note. Indian equities are predicted to begin the day with upward movement as the GIFT Nifty is already showing positive trading signals. The futures market showed a level of 26,059 at 7:30 AM, representing an increase of 73.40 points or 0.28%, indicating that traders may begin to drive market movement.

The Asia-Pacific markets showed little reaction to the Wall Street decline that occurred the previous night. The CSI 300 index in China dropped 0.25% after inflation data came in lower than expected, raising concerns about ongoing deflationary pressures, while South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.7%, boosting positive market sentiment in the region.

The US stock market saw declines in technology-focused indices, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved in the opposite direction by gaining ground. Will global market strength create an impact on Dalal Street today? The upcoming trading session promises to be an exciting period that you should observe closely.

Stocks To Watch Today

MSCI Rejig

  • Aditya Birla Capital and L&T Finance added to MSCI Global Standard Index

  • AU Small Finance Bank weightage increased

  • IRCTC excluded from the index

  • Changes effective from February 27

Capital Goods & Infrastructure

  • BHEL – Govt to sell 3% stake via OFS (2% greenshoe option); JV received LoA for Ammonium Nitrate Project in Odisha

  • Larsen & Toubro – Secured ₹1,000–₹2,000 crore order in transportation vertical (Dubai project)

  • Titagarh Rail Systems – Approved as wagon lessor under Wagon Leasing Scheme

Auto & Commercial Vehicles

  • Tata Motors – Secured order for 70,000 commercial vehicles in Indonesia

Healthcare

  • Apollo Hospitals – Q3 profit growth; hospital acquisition update

Real Estate

  • Mahindra Lifespace Developers – Partnership with Japan’s Mitsui Fudosan Group for Bengaluru project

FMCG & Consumer

  • Reliance Industries – Subsidiary acquired 100% stake in Southern Health Foods for ₹156.42 crore

  • Britannia Industries – Strong Q3 performance

  • Titan Company – Robust profit and revenue growth

Energy

  • Oil India – Slight dip in profit, marginal revenue growth

Q3 Results (Company-Wise Performance)

  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprises – Net profit ₹384 crore vs ₹342 crore YoY; Revenue ₹2,364 crore vs ₹2,055 crore; Subsidiary acquired stake in Belenus Champion Hospitals for ₹165 crore

  • Britannia Industries – Profit ₹682 crore vs ₹582 crore; Revenue ₹4,885 crore vs ₹4,463 crore

  • Eicher Motors – Profit ₹1,421 crore vs ₹1,171 crore; Revenue ₹6,114 crore vs ₹4,973 crore

  • Grasim Industries – Profit ₹1,168 crore vs ₹820 crore; Revenue ₹44,312 crore vs ₹35,378 crore

  • Jubilant Foodworks – Profit ₹729 crore vs ₹432 crore; Revenue ₹24,372 crore vs ₹21,508 crore

  • Oil India – Profit ₹1,436 crore vs ₹1,457 crore; Revenue ₹9,111 crore vs ₹9,089 crore

  • Titan Company – Profit ₹1,684 crore vs ₹1,047 crore; Revenue ₹24,592 crore vs ₹17,582 crore

Q3 Results Today

Juniper Hotels, Bayer Cropsciences, Talbros Automotive, Ashok Leyland, Orkla India, IG Petrochemicals, TBO Tek, Concord Biotech, Hindustan Motors, Protean eGov Technologies, Carraro India, Jupiter Wagons, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ramco Industries, Care Ratings, Panacea Biotech, Lenskart Solutions, Sandhar Technologies, Godrej Industries, Amagi Media Labs, Man Infraconstruction, Jtekt India, Dollar Industries, Divi’s Laboratories, Capacite Infraprojects, SJVN, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Neogen Chemicals, Yatra Online, Astrazeneca Pharma, Patanjali Foods, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Valor Estate, LG Electronics India, Max Financial Services, Atharv Enterprises, AMD Industries, Ircon International.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 8:58 AM IST
Tags: Apollo Hospitals Q3BHEL OFSBritannia resultsGIFT Nifty todayIndian stock market todayMSCI rejig February 2026Nifty 50 outlookQ3 results todayReliance Industries updateSensex updateStocks to watch todayTata Motors newsTitan earnings

