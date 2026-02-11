LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Bulls Poised To Take Charge As Sensex & Nifty 50 Open Higher

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Bulls Poised To Take Charge As Sensex & Nifty 50 Open Higher

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty 50 expected to open higher as bulls regain momentum, supported by global cues, Gift Nifty, Wall Street, Asian markets, MSCI index changes, auto and metal stocks, market trends, trading strategy.

Stock Market Today, Outlook
Stock Market Today, Outlook

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 11, 2026 08:34:07 IST

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Bulls Poised To Take Charge As Sensex & Nifty 50 Open Higher

Stock Market Today: Looks Like The Bulls Will Take The Charge Today

The bull market has resumed its upward movement after a temporary setback. The Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to start trading at higher levels on Wednesday as global markets show mixed patterns. While Asian markets posted positive gains, Wall Street delivered mixed results, with the Dow Jones achieving its third consecutive record close.

The domestic stock market maintained its upward momentum without any breaks. The Sensex rose 208.17 points (0.25%) to 84,273.92, while the Nifty 50 increased 67.85 points (0.26%) to 25,935.15 on Tuesday. Auto and metal stocks led the charge, proving that some sectors just know how to party even when markets are cautious.

Curious about upcoming events? Traders are watching key levels closely, believing that one wrong slip-or a breakout-could spark future market excitement. Are you ready to spot the action before it happens?

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Global Cues

Asian Markets

  • Asian indices mostly traded higher ahead of China’s inflation data.

  • Japan remained closed for a public holiday.

  • South Korea:

    • Kospi rose 0.18%

    • Kosdaq gained 0.33%

  • Hong Kong: Hang Seng Index futures signaled a positive start for trading.

Indian Market Sentiment (Gift Nifty)

  • Gift Nifty trading range: 26,056–26,058

  • Premium of 70–72 points above Nifty futures’ previous close.

  • Indicates a likely positive opening for domestic benchmark indices.

US Markets (Wall Street)

  • Dow Jones: +52.27 points (0.10%) -> 50,188.14, marking its third consecutive record close.

  • S&P 500: -23.01 points (0.33%) -> 6,941.81

  • Nasdaq: -136.20 points (0.59%) -> 23,102.47

  • Reason: US retail sales in December were flat, missing economists’ forecast of a 0.4% rise.

Commodities Update

  • Gold & Silver: Spot gold rose 0.3% to $5,038.73/oz, silver up 1% to $81.49/oz

  • Crude Oil: Brent crude rose 0.3% to $69.03/barrel, WTI gained 0.4% to $64.19/barrel

Key Events To Watch In The Stock Market Today

MSCI Index Update: Aditya Birla Capital & L&T Finance Added

In the February 2026 MSCI Global Standard Index review, Aditya Birla Capital and L&T Finance were added, signaling increased investor attention. Meanwhile, IRCTC was removed from the index. This reshuffle could influence stock flows and trading patterns in the domestic market.

Stock Market Today: Sensex Today And Nifty50 Outlook

Sensex Outlook

The daily chart of the Sensex shows a Doji candle formation, indicating that traders are undecided between buying and selling. The market shows short-term uncertainty but maintains an upward trend. If the key support levels hold, the upward momentum is likely to continue. The immediate support level stands at 84,100, and a drop below this point could bring the market to test the range between 83,700 and 83,500. The index faces resistance at 84,500, and a successful breakout beyond this level could push it further toward 84,800–85,000. Traders will monitor these important price levels to guide their trading decisions.

Nifty 50 Outlook

The Nifty 50 showed a high-wave type candle, indicating minor price fluctuations while maintaining an overall positive market sentiment. The index continues to move within a defined trading range, with immediate support at 25,800 and the 50-day moving average around 25,790 reinforcing stability. A breakout above the resistance level at 26,000 could open the path toward 26,350. In the derivatives market, put writing at 25,900 and call writing at 26,000 suggest a narrow trading range. Market participants may favor a buy-on-dips approach near key support levels while waiting for a clear breakout.

(With Inputs From reuters)

Also read: Goldman Sachs Upgrades India CY26 Forecast: India-US Trade Deal Boosts GDP

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 8:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Bulls Poised To Take Charge As Sensex & Nifty 50 Open Higher

QUICK LINKS