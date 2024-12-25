‘Sunny Leone’ Listed As Govt Scheme Beneficiary: Fraudsters Are Misusing Data

In a shocking incident, actress Sunny Leone was recently found listed as a beneficiary under Chhattisgarh’s Mahatari Vandan Yojana, a government scheme designed for married women in the state. It was revealed that someone had been fraudulently claiming Rs 1,000 per month since March 2024 under her name. This isn’t an isolated case—Sunny Leone and […]

In a shocking incident, actress Sunny Leone was recently found listed as a beneficiary under Chhattisgarh’s Mahatari Vandan Yojana, a government scheme designed for married women in the state. It was revealed that someone had been fraudulently claiming Rs 1,000 per month since March 2024 under her name. This isn’t an isolated case—Sunny Leone and actor Rajkummar Rao have both had their PAN details used without their knowledge, leading to unauthorized loans and impacting their credit scores.

If you suspect that your PAN, Aadhaar, or mobile number is being used by fraudsters, here’s how you can protect yourself and verify whether your personal data is being misused.

1. Lock Your Aadhaar and Monitor Its Use

To prevent misuse of your Aadhaar number, you can lock it online through the Maadhaar app or the official UIDAI website. Locking your Aadhaar prevents unauthorized entities from using it for authentication purposes. You can also lock biometric data like fingerprints or iris scans. If you still need to authenticate yourself, you can use your Virtual ID (VID), which is a secure substitute.

How to lock Aadhaar:

Visit the official UIDAI website or Maadhaar app.

Lock your Aadhaar and biometric details to prevent misuse.

2. Regularly Authenticate Your Aadhaar

Periodically authenticate your Aadhaar on the UIDAI website. If any unauthorized authentication attempts are made, you’ll receive a notification via your registered email. If you haven’t initiated the authentication, report it immediately to the UIDAI at 1947.

Steps for Aadhaar authentication:

Go to the UIDAI website.

Initiate random authentication checks to spot any misuse.

Report any suspicious activities.

3. Check for Unauthorized Mobile Connections

Fraudsters can use your details to acquire mobile connections in your name. You can verify the number of connections issued under your name using the Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) portal. Simply enter your mobile number, complete the captcha, and receive an OTP. If you find any suspicious connections, report them to the authorities immediately.

How to check mobile connections:

Visit the TAFCOP portal on the Department of Telecom’s official website.

Verify the connections issued under your name and report unauthorized ones.

4. Regularly Monitor Your Credit Report

Unauthorized use of your PAN can lead to loans being taken in your name. This can directly impact your credit score. Regularly monitor your credit report from trusted credit bureaus like CIBIL, Experian, and Equifax. You can also check your score for free through apps like Paytm or PhonePe. If you notice any drastic drop in your score without any reason, it could indicate misuse of your PAN details.

How to track your credit score:

Check your credit score using trusted apps or visit credit bureau websites.

Report any unusual activity immediately.

5. Report Financial Fraud on the Cyber Crime Portal

If you find that your personal details have been used for fraudulent activities, report it at the earliest on the national cyber crime reporting portal (1930). Always keep proof of the fraudulent transactions, such as screenshots or transaction details, for reporting purposes.

Steps to report fraud:

Visit the national cyber crime reporting portal (1930).

Gather evidence (screenshots, transaction details) and report the fraud.

Protect Your Personal Data

With data theft and misuse on the rise, it’s crucial to stay vigilant. Lock your Aadhaar, monitor your credit report, and keep an eye on your mobile connections to avoid falling victim to identity theft. If you discover any unauthorized activity, report it immediately to the relevant authorities. Taking these steps will help protect your personal data and prevent financial loss.

