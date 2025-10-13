Supreme Court Lawyer Devesh Tripathi receives Honorary Doctorate from University of California.

New Delhi [India], October 13: Corporate Lawyer Devesh Tripathi received Honorary Doctorate in Business Management from California University San Diego USA, for his extensive contribution in Corporate and International Taxation

The university awards honorary doctorates recognizing individuals who have made lasting contributions to their respective fields, advancing knowledge, research and policy that benefit society at large. Dr Tripathi is recognized for his outstanding contributions to the study of Commercial law, the rule of law and legal theory.

Dr Tripathi received the Honorary Doctorate in a unique online ceremony which was filmed for a special movie documenting this year’s innovative ‘Alternative Graduation’. He said: “It is a true privilege to receive this honour. We must all work together; honesty and integrity are the most important qualities.”

One can play a variety of roles and one can still dedicate one’s legal career to the pursuit of social justice and social change, particularly in countries which need it.

Thinking about new lawyers graduating this year, Dr Tripathi encouraged them to devote some time to pro bono work as they develop their careers. He said: “I think it’s a wonderful thing to have a multi-disciplinary practice, so even if you want to focus on competition law, business law or on banking, ensuring that a part of your practice involves pro bono work to assist social change makes for a rounded practice and a rounded lawyer

Dr Tripathi has extensive experience across international arbitration, sanctions law, dispute resolution, and corporate law. Dr. Devesh Tripathi completed his B.Sc. from Dr. RML Avadh University, Ayodhya, in 1998, followed by an M.A. in Ancient History and Culture from CSJM Kanpur University in 2000. In 2011, he earned his LL.B. from Meerut University and later completed a PGD (IPR) from Mumbai University. He is currently enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi.

With experience across Taxation, Corporate, Criminal, and Intellectual Property Law, he founded Eminent Jurists Law Firm in 2011. His expertise lies in Taxation and Corporate Law litigation, where he has handled complex cases under various Acts. He has also been a guest speaker at forums such as BIF, co-authored articles, and remains a lifetime member of the Supreme Court Bar Association, New Delhi.

As the Founding President of the National Economic Forum (NEF), he champions economic transformation and national progress, partnering with trade organisations and governments to drive positive change.

His current subject of research for the Garwood Fellowship at University of California Berkeley is “How to Expand Markets into India.”

Dr Tripathi and his fellow honorees are exceptional individuals whose achievements have had a profound impact in their fields and beyond, said Professor Karen O’Brien, Vice-Chancellor of the University.

They reflect the values we hold dear as a University: excellence, creativity, integrity and making a positive difference in the world,” says Vice-Chancellor O’Brien. “As our students graduate and begin the next chapter of their journeys, they can look to these distinguished figures as role models and draw encouragement from the diverse paths they have forged.”

Please visit https://drdeveshtripathi.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)