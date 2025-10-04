Tata Capital IPO, LG Electronics IPO, Anantam Highways IPO, And Surat Municipal Corp Bond To Raise Over Rs.27,000 Cr Before Diwali

IPO in the Indian capital markets have set an exciting week this October, as four high-profile Public Offerings will open for subscription between October 6 and October 9, 2025.

This offerings covers a wide range of sectors, that is, from financial services and consumer electronics to infrastructure and municipal development, thus providing various investment opportunities for all investor segments, including retail, institutional, and QIBs.

These four IPO includes Tata Capital, LG Electronics India, Anantam Highways Trust, and Surat Municipal Corporation launching their IPOs and bond offerings.

Investors are recommended to cautiously review the issue documents, understand the industry, sectors, risks and returns, with a complete follow-up of deadline for each issue.



Tata Capital IPO: Key Stakeholders and Investment Plans

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, have a majority stake in Tata Capital, with external investors, together with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and several other Tata subsidiaries, own the rest of the shares. Reports recommend that the LIC of India is possibly going to be a important investor in Tata Capital IPO, particularly in the anchor investor percentage.

As Tata Capital gets ready to list, all eyes will be on this biggest IPO burst, and has the potential to bring reform to the financial services landscape in India along with attracting substantial global investment.

LG Electronics IPO: Company Overview

LG Electronics India Limited was incorporated in 1997. It is one of the leading players in the consumer durable and electronics segment. The company in India functions as a subsidiary of LG Electronics (South Korea). Its products portfolio includes innovative products, including smart TVs, home appliances, mobile phones, and air conditioners. LG has a very strong market share and its technical advancement make it one of India’s most trusted brands in the segment of consumer electronics items.

Anantam Highways Trust: Company Overview

Anantam Highways Trust functions within India’s infrastructure and development sector, with a focus on the development and maintaining of highways and its associated infrastructure assets. InvITs like Anantam Highways Trust offer investors with prospects to invest in infrastructure projects while appreciating continuous and steady returns from toll revenues and other related income streams.

