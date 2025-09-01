LIVE TV
Tata Motors' EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What's Slowing Down The Rest?

Tata Motors' EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What's Slowing Down The Rest?

Tata Motors reported a sharp rise in electric vehicle (EV) sales in August 2025, with a 44 per cent year-on-year increase to 8,540 units compared to 5,935 units in the same month last year, as per a company release.

Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 1, 2025 23:40:46 IST

Tata Motors reported a sharp rise in electric vehicle (EV) sales in August 2025, with a 44 per cent year-on-year increase to 8,540 units compared to 5,935 units in the same month last year, as per a company release. The growth highlights the company’s expanding presence in the electric mobility market.

At the same time, the company also noted that it “Recorded highest-ever monthly sales with rising consumer confidence in EVs and accelerating the shift towards green, zero-emission mobility.”

Notably, the overall performance of the passenger vehicle (PV) business presented a mixed picture. Domestic passenger vehicle sales, which include EVs, declined by 7 per cent, falling to 41,001 units from 44,142 units in August 2024.

However, international business (PV IB) recorded a significant upswing, surging 573 per cent to 2,314 units, compared to 344 units a year earlier. Total passenger vehicle sales, including exports and EVs, reached 43,315 units, down slightly by 3 per cent compared to 44,486 units last year.

In the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, the company showcased steady growth. Total CV sales stood at 29,863 units in August 2025, up 10 per cent from 27,207 units in August 2024. Domestic CV sales increased by six per cent to 27,481 units, while international CV business expanded significantly by 77 per cent to 2,382 units compared to 1,343 units last year.

Segment-wise, heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) trucks rose five per cent with 7,451 units, intermediate and light commercial vehicles (ILMCV) climbed 15 per cent to 5,711 units, passenger carriers increased five per cent to 3,577 units, and small commercial vehicles (SCV) cargo and pickup gained four per cent to 10,742 units.

Overall, Tata Motors’ domestic sales across categories totalled 68,482 units, representing a marginal decline of two per cent from 70,006 units in the same period last year. The figures suggest that while demand softened slightly in certain passenger vehicle categories, strong growth in EVs and commercial vehicles helped balance the company’s performance. (Inputs from ANI)

Tags: tata motors

Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?

Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?

Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?

