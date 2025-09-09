LIVE TV
Taurian MPS IPO Subscription Day 1: Retail Investors Are In, But Where Are The Big Fish?

Taurian MPS Limited, an SME working on metal processing and customised solutions provider, has opened its subscription on September 09, 2025 with a projected rise of around Rs.42.54 crore through this offering. Taurian MPS Limited, a Jharkhand based company, involved in metal processing services, catering to clients who are into manufacturing, engineering, and construction sectors.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 9, 2025 22:21:51 IST

Taurian MPS Limited, an SME working on metal processing and customised solutions provider, has opened its IPO for public subscription on September 9, 2025. The IPO will close on September 11, 2025 with a projected rise of around Rs.42.54 crore through this offering. 

Taurian MPS Limited: IPO Specifics at a Glance

•    IPO Opens at: September 9, 2025
•    IPO Closes at: September 11, 2025
•    Total Size of the issue: Around Rs.42.54 crore
•    Size of the public issue: Rs.42.54 crore
•    IPO’s price band: Rs.162 – Rs.171
•    Single Lot Size: 800 shares
•    Min. Retail Investment: Rs.1,36,800
•    Listing At: NSE SME Platform (expected)
•    Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Tentative Important IPO Dates:

•    Finalisation on the basis of allotment: September 12, 2025 
•    Start of Refunds: September 15, 2025 
•    Expected shares credit to demat accounts: September 16, 2025 
•    Date of Listing: September 17, 2025 

Taurian MPS Limited: Subscription Status on Day 2

The IPO of Vigor Plast has been subscribed 0.56 times overall. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 0.56x
• Retail Investors: 1.01x
• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.00x
• NIIs Investors: 0.78x
(Subscription Specifics Collection Details: Sep 09, 2025 | 09:06 pm)

Taurian MPS Limited: Company Overview

Taurian MPS Limited, a Jharkhand based company, involved in metal processing services, catering to clients who are into manufacturing, engineering, and construction sectors. The company was formed in 2011 and has subsequently made a portfolio of value-added customized solutions such as cutting of metal, bending, and tailored processing, helping both domestic and export marketplaces.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Tags: ipoIPO news

