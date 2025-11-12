Tenneco Clean Air India IPO Opens For Subscription, Allotment On November 17- Here Are The Key Details

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO Opens For Subscription

Exciting news for investors! Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd first opened its subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) today, Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The IPO has arrived at a time when the main market in India is very active, though recent listings have been a little slower.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO is a book-built issue with a size of Rs 3,600 crore, which is a pure offer for sale (OFS) of 9.07 crore shares. This implies that all the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders, and the issue will not provide the company with new capital.

For investors, it is an opportunity to have a share in a leading player in automobile components with an international presence in emission control technologies. This issue is worth watching, both for first-time IPO investors and long-time investors.

The IPO is open for subscription until Friday, November 14, 2025, so you should not miss this chance!

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO: Key Details

Detail Information IPO Price Band Rs 378 – Rs 397 per share Retail Investor Lot Size 37 shares Minimum Investment (Retail) Rs 14,689 (at upper price band) Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII) 14 lots (518 shares), Rs 2,05,646 Big Non-Institutional Investors (bNII) 69 lots (2,553 shares), Rs 10,13,541 Book-Running Lead Manager JM Financial Ltd Registrar MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd

Strong Anchor Investor Response For Tenneco Clean Air IPO Anchor investor round completed on Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Raised Rs 1,079 crore from anchor investors

Allocated more than 2.72 crore shares at Rs 397 per share

Strong anchor participation provides a steady start to the IPO

Signals institutional confidence in Tenneco Clean Air India’s business and growth prospects Latest GMP For Tenneco Clean Air IPO The grey market premium (GMP) shows encouraging signs, reflecting healthy investor sentiment.

As of November 12, 2025 (7:57 AM), GMP stood at Rs 61.

Estimated listing price: Rs 458 per share (based on the upper end of the price band).

Potential listing gain: 15.37% per share if momentum continues.

Positive GMP indicates optimism about company fundamentals, strong anchor demand, and growth potential in the clean mobility sector.

Established global parentage and strong OEM partnerships enhance investor confidence.

IPO attractive for medium to long-term investors.

The allotment is expected to be finalised on November 17 and the listing scheduled for November 19 on both the BSE and NSE.