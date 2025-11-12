Tenneco Clean Air India IPO Opens For Subscription, Allotment On November 17- Here Are The Key Details

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO Opens For Subscription
Exciting news for investors! Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd first opened its subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) today, Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The IPO has arrived at a time when the main market in India is very active, though recent listings have been a little slower.
Tenneco Clean Air IPO is a book-built issue with a size of Rs 3,600 crore, which is a pure offer for sale (OFS) of 9.07 crore shares. This implies that all the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders, and the issue will not provide the company with new capital.
For investors, it is an opportunity to have a share in a leading player in automobile components with an international presence in emission control technologies. This issue is worth watching, both for first-time IPO investors and long-time investors.
The IPO is open for subscription until Friday, November 14, 2025, so you should not miss this chance!
Tenneco Clean Air India IPO: Key Details
|Detail
|Information
|IPO Price Band
|Rs 378 – Rs 397 per share
|Retail Investor Lot Size
|37 shares
|Minimum Investment (Retail)
|Rs 14,689 (at upper price band)
|Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII)
|14 lots (518 shares), Rs 2,05,646
|Big Non-Institutional Investors (bNII)
|69 lots (2,553 shares), Rs 10,13,541
|Book-Running Lead Manager
|JM Financial Ltd
|Registrar
|MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd
