Tenneco Clean Air India IPO Opens For Subscription, Allotment On November 17- Here Are The Key Details

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO Opens For Subscription, Allotment On November 17- Here Are The Key Details

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO opens for subscription at Rs 378–397 per share, backed by strong anchor demand, positive GMP, and promising growth in auto emission control sector. Allotment November 17, listing November 19.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 12, 2025 13:15:08 IST

Exciting news for investors! Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd first opened its subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) today, Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The IPO has arrived at a time when the main market in India is very active, though recent listings have been a little slower.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO is a book-built issue with a size of Rs 3,600 crore, which is a pure offer for sale (OFS) of 9.07 crore shares. This implies that all the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders, and the issue will not provide the company with new capital.

For investors, it is an opportunity to have a share in a leading player in automobile components with an international presence in emission control technologies. This issue is worth watching, both for first-time IPO investors and long-time investors.

The IPO is open for subscription until Friday, November 14, 2025, so you should not miss this chance!

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO: Key Details

Detail Information
IPO Price Band Rs 378 – Rs 397 per share
Retail Investor Lot Size 37 shares
Minimum Investment (Retail) Rs 14,689 (at upper price band)
Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII) 14 lots (518 shares), Rs 2,05,646
Big Non-Institutional Investors (bNII) 69 lots (2,553 shares), Rs 10,13,541
Book-Running Lead Manager JM Financial Ltd
Registrar MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd

Strong Anchor Investor Response For Tenneco Clean Air IPO

  • Anchor investor round completed on Tuesday, November 11, 2025
  • Raised Rs 1,079 crore from anchor investors
  • Allocated more than 2.72 crore shares at Rs 397 per share
  • Strong anchor participation provides a steady start to the IPO
  • Signals institutional confidence in Tenneco Clean Air India’s business and growth prospects

Latest GMP For Tenneco Clean Air IPO

  • The grey market premium (GMP) shows encouraging signs, reflecting healthy investor sentiment.
  • As of November 12, 2025 (7:57 AM), GMP stood at Rs 61.
  • Estimated listing price: Rs 458 per share (based on the upper end of the price band).
  • Potential listing gain: 15.37% per share if momentum continues.
  • Positive GMP indicates optimism about company fundamentals, strong anchor demand, and growth potential in the clean mobility sector.
  • Established global parentage and strong OEM partnerships enhance investor confidence.
  • IPO attractive for medium to long-term investors.
  • Being entirely an offer-for-sale, short-term investors may focus on listing performance rather than immediate financial gains.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO: Allotment and Listing Date

The allotment is expected to be finalised on November 17 and the listing scheduled for November 19 on both the BSE and NSE.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 1:15 PM IST
