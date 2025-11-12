Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check Your Status Online Step By Step

Pine Labs IPO allotment: The wait is almost over for Pine Labs IPO investors!
The Pine Labs IPO allotment will be finalised on Wednesday, November 12, and applicants can check their allotment status easily on the Kfin Technologies portal. If you applied for shares, now’s the time to find out whether luck’s on your side.
According to BSE data, the IPO saw a strong response, being subscribed 2.46 times on the final day of bidding. This solid demand shows healthy investor interest despite mixed grey market trends. So, keep your application or PAN number handy, the results are just a click away!
Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Pine Labs IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium)
- Current GMP: ₹1 as of today.
- Estimated Listing Price: ₹222 per share, around 0.45% higher than the IPO price of ₹221.
- GMP Trend: The grey market premium has declined over the past 11 sessions.
- Range Observed: GMP fluctuated between ₹0 and ₹60, showing lower excitement in the unofficial market.
- Market View: Experts note that the falling GMP reflects muted short-term sentiment, though long-term fundamentals remain under watch.
Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Pine Labs IPO Refund and Listing Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Details
|Refund Initiation
|Thursday, November 13
|Refunds begin for investors who did not receive allotment.
|Share Credit to Demat Accounts
|Thursday, November 13
|Allotted shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts.
|Listing Date
|Friday, November 14
|Pine Labs shares to debut on stock exchanges.
Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide
How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status on Registrar’s Portal (Kfin Technologies)
- Step 1:
- Go to Kfin Technologies IPO Status Page.
- You’ll see five available links to check your IPO status.
- Step 2:
Select “Pine Labs IPO” from the dropdown menu under Select IPO.
- Step 3:
Enter your PAN, Demat Account Number, or Application Number.
- Step 4:
Depending on the method chosen:
- For Application Number, enter your number and captcha, then click Submit.
- For Demat Account, input your account details and captcha, then click Submit.
- For PAN, type your PAN number and captcha, and then click Submit.
How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status On BSE
- Step 1: Visit the BSE allotment page: BSE IPO Allotment Status
- Step 2: Under Issue Type, select Equity.
- Step 3: Pick Pine Labs IPO from the Issue Name dropdown.
- Step 4: Enter your Application Number or PAN, and submit to view your allotment status.
How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status On NSE
- Step 1: Visit the NSE IPO page: NSE IPO Allotment Status
- Step 2: Sign up using your PAN via the “Click here to sign up” option.
- Step 3: Log in with your username, password, and captcha.
- Step 4: On the next page, select the IPO name and check your allotment details.
- Step 5: Enter your application number or PAN to confirm your status.
(With Input)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.