LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast bollywood actor govinda news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast bollywood actor govinda news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast bollywood actor govinda news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast bollywood actor govinda news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast bollywood actor govinda news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast bollywood actor govinda news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast bollywood actor govinda news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast bollywood actor govinda news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check Your Status Online Step By Step

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check Your Status Online Step By Step

Pine Labs IPO allotment will be finalized on November 12. Investors can check status via Kfin Technologies. Despite a muted GMP of ₹1, the IPO saw strong 2.46x subscription.

Pine Labs IPO allotment
Pine Labs IPO allotment

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 12, 2025 10:12:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check Your Status Online Step By Step

Pine Labs IPO allotment: The wait is almost over for Pine Labs IPO investors!

The Pine Labs IPO allotment will be finalised on Wednesday, November 12, and applicants can check their allotment status easily on the Kfin Technologies portal. If you applied for shares, now’s the time to find out whether luck’s on your side.

According to BSE data, the IPO saw a strong response, being subscribed 2.46 times on the final day of bidding. This solid demand shows healthy investor interest despite mixed grey market trends. So, keep your application or PAN number handy, the results are just a click away!

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Pine Labs IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium)

  • Current GMP: ₹1 as of today.
  • Estimated Listing Price: ₹222 per share, around 0.45% higher than the IPO price of ₹221.
  • GMP Trend: The grey market premium has declined over the past 11 sessions.
  • Range Observed: GMP fluctuated between ₹0 and ₹60, showing lower excitement in the unofficial market.
  • Market View: Experts note that the falling GMP reflects muted short-term sentiment, though long-term fundamentals remain under watch.

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Pine Labs IPO Refund and Listing Schedule

Event Date Details
Refund Initiation Thursday, November 13 Refunds begin for investors who did not receive allotment.
Share Credit to Demat Accounts Thursday, November 13 Allotted shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts.
Listing Date Friday, November 14 Pine Labs shares to debut on stock exchanges.

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status on Registrar’s Portal (Kfin Technologies)

  • Step 1:
  • Go to Kfin Technologies IPO Status Page.
  • You’ll see five available links to check your IPO status.
  • Step 2:
    Select “Pine Labs IPO” from the dropdown menu under Select IPO.
  • Step 3:
    Enter your PAN, Demat Account Number, or Application Number.
  • Step 4:
    Depending on the method chosen:
    • For Application Number, enter your number and captcha, then click Submit.
    • For Demat Account, input your account details and captcha, then click Submit.
    • For PAN, type your PAN number and captcha, and then click Submit.

How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status On BSE

  • Step 1: Visit the BSE allotment page: BSE IPO Allotment Status
  • Step 2: Under Issue Type, select Equity.
  • Step 3: Pick Pine Labs IPO from the Issue Name dropdown.
  • Step 4: Enter your Application Number or PAN, and submit to view your allotment status.

How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status On NSE

  • Step 1: Visit the NSE IPO page: NSE IPO Allotment Status
  • Step 2: Sign up using your PAN via the “Click here to sign up” option.
  • Step 3: Log in with your username, password, and captcha.
  • Step 4: On the next page, select the IPO name and check your allotment details.
  • Step 5: Enter your application number or PAN to confirm your status.

(With Input)

Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Tata, Reliance Power, Bikaji, HFCL, Groww And Many Other In…

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 10:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Pine Labs IPO allotment

RELATED News

Groww IPO Listing: Fintech Star Shines Bright With 12% Premium Debut, ₹6,632 Crore Market Entry Opens With A Bang

Stock Market Today: Bulls Charge Ahead; Sensex Crosses 84,200, Nifty Near 25,800 On Global Cheer At Opening Bell

Stocks To Watch Today: Tata, Reliance Power, Bikaji, HFCL, Groww And Many Other In Focus, 12 November

Tirupati Office Systems Expands Its Presence Pan-India, Bringing Premium Workplace Solutions Nationwide

TechD Cybersecurity’s H1 FY26 PAT Up 49% YoY; Expands Globally

LATEST NEWS

600 People Quit This US Company After Return To Office Order

Sussanne Khan Breaks Down At Mother Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet, Hrithik Roshan Says: ‘It Was A Privilege To Be Loved By You’

Was Umar un-Nabi Trying To Destroy Proof After Faridabad Raid? Here Are The 5 Big Reasons

What’s The Hidden Meaning Behind Google Doodle Today ? Doodle Goes Mathematical

BCCI’s Message To Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma ‘Cannot Play For India Unless…’

US Can’t Rely on Unemployed Alone: Trump Backs Skilled Foreign Workers Under H-1B Visa Program

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (12-11-2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check Your Status Online Step By Step

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 12-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check Your Status Online Step By Step

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check Your Status Online Step By Step

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check Your Status Online Step By Step
Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check Your Status Online Step By Step
Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check Your Status Online Step By Step
Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check Your Status Online Step By Step

QUICK LINKS