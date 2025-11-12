Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check Your Status Online Step By Step

Pine Labs IPO allotment: The wait is almost over for Pine Labs IPO investors!

The Pine Labs IPO allotment will be finalised on Wednesday, November 12, and applicants can check their allotment status easily on the Kfin Technologies portal. If you applied for shares, now’s the time to find out whether luck’s on your side.

According to BSE data, the IPO saw a strong response, being subscribed 2.46 times on the final day of bidding. This solid demand shows healthy investor interest despite mixed grey market trends. So, keep your application or PAN number handy, the results are just a click away!

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Pine Labs IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium)

Current GMP: ₹1 as of today.

₹1 as of today. Estimated Listing Price: ₹222 per share, around 0.45% higher than the IPO price of ₹221.

₹222 per share, around than the IPO price of ₹221. GMP Trend: The grey market premium has declined over the past 11 sessions.

The grey market premium has over the past 11 sessions. Range Observed: GMP fluctuated between ₹0 and ₹60 , showing lower excitement in the unofficial market.

GMP fluctuated between , showing lower excitement in the unofficial market. Market View: Experts note that the falling GMP reflects muted short-term sentiment, though long-term fundamentals remain under watch.

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Pine Labs IPO Refund and Listing Schedule

Event Date Details Refund Initiation Thursday, November 13 Refunds begin for investors who did not receive allotment. Share Credit to Demat Accounts Thursday, November 13 Allotted shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts. Listing Date Friday, November 14 Pine Labs shares to debut on stock exchanges.

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status on Registrar’s Portal (Kfin Technologies)

Step 1:

Go to Kfin Technologies IPO Status Page.

You’ll see five available links to check your IPO status.

Step 2:

Select “Pine Labs IPO” from the dropdown menu under Select IPO.

Select from the dropdown menu under Select IPO. Step 3:

Enter your PAN, Demat Account Number, or Application Number .

Enter . Step 4:

Depending on the method chosen: For Application Number , enter your number and captcha, then click Submit . For Demat Account , input your account details and captcha, then click Submit . For PAN , type your PAN number and captcha, and then click Submit .

Depending on the method chosen:

How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Step 1: Visit the BSE allotment page: BSE IPO Allotment Status

Visit the BSE allotment page: BSE IPO Allotment Status Step 2: Under Issue Type, select Equity .

Under Issue Type, select . Step 3: Pick Pine Labs IPO from the Issue Name dropdown.

Pick from the Issue Name dropdown. Step 4: Enter your Application Number or PAN, and submit to view your allotment status.

How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Step 1: Visit the NSE IPO page: NSE IPO Allotment Status

Visit the NSE IPO page: NSE IPO Allotment Status Step 2: Sign up using your PAN via the “Click here to sign up” option.

Sign up using your via the “Click here to sign up” option. Step 3: Log in with your username, password, and captcha .

Log in with your . Step 4: On the next page, select the IPO name and check your allotment details .

On the next page, select the IPO name and check your . Step 5: Enter your application number or PAN to confirm your status.

