The Bharat Music Experience Announces Strategic Partners to Elevate India’s Unified Music Ecosystem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: The Bharat Music Experience (BME) — India’s first fully integrated music ecosystem platform — is proud to unveil its foundational partners who will play pivotal roles in shaping, amplifying, and sustaining this transformative national initiative. Designed as a comprehensive convergence of business, creativity, culture, and community, BME brings together the full spectrum of the Indian music industry — from creators and innovators to brands, technology platforms, policy makers, and audiences — under one unified stage.

Vision of The Bharat Music Experience

The Bharat Music Experience, in its 1st year, is an annual, immersive 3-day platform that redefines how India’s music ecosystem convenes, collaborates, and competes on a global scale. It is a hybrid of business leadership, cultural celebration, artistic excellence, and industry dialogue aimed at unlocking new opportunities, catalyzing partnerships, spotlighting innovation, and accelerating the growth of music as a robust national creative industry. Through curated showcases, expert sessions, award recognitions, emerging talent platforms, and cross-sector engagement, BME will serve as the central ecosystem infrastructure for the future of Indian music.

Foundational & Strategic Partners

To fulfil this ambitious vision, BME is proud to announce the following strategic partners and the critical roles they will play:

BIG FM — Radio Partner

As India’s leading radio voice, BIG FM will amplify BME’s reach and resonance across millions of listeners nationwide. Through curated radio integrations, artist features, audience engagement campaigns, and contextual broadcasts, BIG FM will enable BME to penetrate both urban and regional audiences, fostering deeper cultural engagement with the music ecosystem.

Delphics India — Cultural Partner

The Delphic Movement (Delphics) is credited with reviving the world’s most ancient and only common floor for arts and cultures called the Delphic Games that fosters peace and harmony between people, cultures and nations through artistic and cultural engagements. Also known as the twin sister and cultural equivalent of the Olympic Games, it revolves around 6 major art categories encompassing Musical Arts, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, Literary Arts, Social arts, and Crafts. The Delphics celebrate diversity — united by differences and bridging ancient traditions with modern dreams as a sanctuary for culture and creativity. Supported by Artists across the world and Statesmen including Late Nelson Mandela, Delphics is in 81 countries with numerous interconnected initiatives. India has a network of 16 State Councils.

Delphics India will power the cultural stage at the Bharat Music Experience.

IPRS — Community Partner

The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) will advance BME’s mission to strengthen rights-based frameworks and community support structures for creators and rights holders. As a community partner, IPRS will provide critical insights, advocacy, and tools to empower music creators — ensuring fair recognition, equitable systems, and sustainable industry practices.

Picture N Kraft — Founding PR Partner

Picture N Kraft — a leading communications agency — will steer the public narrative, press engagement, and media strategy for BME. Their expertise in storytelling, brand positioning, and 360° PR execution will ensure that the launch, build-up and ongoing evolution of BME commands strategic visibility across national and international media platforms.

Trinavyaa — Founding Social Media Partner

As the digital pulse of the initiative, Trinavyaa will architect and execute the social media voice and engagement strategy for BME. From audience growth to platform activations, influencer collaborations, interactive campaigns, and community building, Trinavyaa will drive the social momentum essential for modern cultural movements.

A Vision Bigger Than an Event: A Movement for Music Excellence

The Bharat Music Experience is more than an annual gathering — it is a strategic ecosystem builder for the Indian music industry. Its core objectives include:

● Unifying the music community — bringing together mainstream and emerging voices across genres, regions, and languages.

● Facilitating business growth — curated B2B matchups, investment conversations, and partnerships between labels, platforms, tech innovators, and creators.

● Showcasing India’s music innovation — live showcases, emerging talent stages, and curated performances that reflect the diversity of Indian music.

● Driving global positioning — connecting Indian talent with international markets through thought leadership, collaborations, and spotlight sessions.

● Celebrating excellence — through the Bharat Music Awards, honoring outstanding contributions across the industry.

“With the backing of visionary partners across technology, media, brands, and cultural institutions, The Bharat Music Experience is setting a new benchmark for how music ecosystems collaborate, compete, and scale on a global stage,” said [Soumini Sridhara Paul], [Founder & Principal Consultant, Gatsvy Media], The Bharat Music Experience. “This is not just an event — it’s the foundation of a sustainable, connected future for Indian music.”

From the Partners

BIG FM – Radio Partner

“Music has always been at the heart of how India connects, expresses, and celebrates itself. BIG FM is proud to partner with The Bharat Music Experience to amplify voices across genres, regions, and generations, and to take meaningful conversations around music, culture, and creators to audiences nationwide.”

Delphics India – Cultural Partner

Sachit Thakkar, President, Delphics Maharashtra, states:

“Arts transcends borders and speaks to the soul beyond words. We believe that musical arts have the power to connect emotions and foster deeper friendships. We are delighted to support The Bharat Music Experience, as its cultural partner; turning every note into a bridge for appreciation and understanding.”

Indian Performing Rights Society – Community Partner

“At IPRS, our focus has always been on empowering creators and strengthening the music community through fair, transparent, and sustainable systems. Partnering with The Bharat Music Experience allows us to further this mission by engaging directly with creators, stakeholders, and the wider ecosystem shaping the future of Indian music.”

Picture N Kraft – Founding PR Partner

“The Bharat Music Experience is not just an event; it is a long-term cultural and industry-defining IP. We are excited to be founding partners in shaping its narrative, visibility, and public discourse, and in positioning BME as a landmark platform for India’s music ecosystem.”

Trinavyaa – Founding Social Media Partner

“Today, culture is built in conversations and communities online. As Founding Social Media Partner, our goal is to translate the scale, diversity, and ambition of The Bharat Music Experience into powerful digital engagement that connects artists, industry, and audiences in real time.”

About The Bharat Music Experience (BME)

BME is India’s first fully integrated music ecosystem platform — a three-day celebration of creativity, business, innovation, and collaboration. Designed to elevate the Indian music industry, BME blends powerful business forums, exhibition zones, curated showcases, expert discussions, award ceremonies, and live performances to create opportunities for creators, companies, and audiences alike.

Email: contact@gatsvymedia.com

Web: https://www.thebharatmusicexperience.co