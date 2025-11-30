LIVE TV
Home > Business > 'This Crash Will Make You Richer': Why Is 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Not Worried By The Global Financial Crisis? Here's What Investors Need To Do

Rich Dad Poor Dad: Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, has issued a warning about an unprecedented global market crash, citing AI-driven job losses and stress in the real estate sector as key triggers.

'This Crash Will Make You Richer': Why Is ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki Not Worried By The Global Financial Crisis? Here's What Investors Need To Do (Picture Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
'This Crash Will Make You Richer': Why Is ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki Not Worried By The Global Financial Crisis? Here's What Investors Need To Do (Picture Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 30, 2025 16:39:10 IST

“In 2013 I published RICH DAD’s PROPHECY, predicting the biggest crash in history was coming. Unfortunately, that crash has arrived. It’s not just the US. Europe and Asia are crashing. AI will wipe out jobs and when jobs crash, office and residential real estate crashes,” Kiyosaki tweeted. Repeating his 2002 prediction, he now ties it to current global instability. He urged investors to consider silver and gold as safe havens, even as market indicators suggest a more moderate downturn.

Kiyosaki Urges Investments In Precious Metals & Cryptocurrencies

Kiyosaki emphasized the potential opportunities that the predicted market turmoil could create for prepared investors.

“Time to buy more gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. Silver is the best and the safest. Silver is $50 today. I predict silver will hit $70 soon and possibly $200 in 2026. The good news is while millions will lose everything… if you are prepared…this crash will make you richer. I will have more ways to get richer even as markets crash in future Tweets or Xs. Take care,” he wrote.

He explained that technological shifts, particularly AI-induced job losses, combined with real estate market pressures, are accelerating changes in the financial environment faster than most people realize.

Robert Kiyosaki On Gold & Silver

Kiyosaki has long advocated investing in gold and silver during periods of economic uncertainty.

“I’m not buying gold because I like gold, I’m buying gold because I don’t trust the Fed,” he told in an interview in 2021.

In his latest posts, he highlighted silver as a prime investment, “Silver is the best and the safest. Silver is $50 today. I predict silver will hit $70 soon and possibly $200 in 2026.”

He also made a bold projection for gold, “My target price for Gold is $27k,” he wrote, attributing the forecast to his friend and investment strategist Jim Rickards. Kiyosaki revealed his personal positioning, stating, “I own two goldmines.”

Linking Past Predictions To Today’s Market

Kiyosaki’s warnings echo his 2002 book, Rich Dad’s Prophecy, later reprinted in 2013, where he predicted a major market crash. He now ties current economic volatility across the US, Europe, and Asia to AI-driven job losses, suggesting that the decline he forecast decades ago is unfolding.

While silver remains his preferred option for protective investment, Kiyosaki has historically made bold crash predictions, some of which, including several in 2025, did not materialize.

His latest statements have sparked debate online, with figures like Grant Cardone publicly challenging his claims. Nevertheless, Kiyosaki’s post contributes to the broader discussion about AI’s impact on the economy and whether today’s market volatility signals a temporary disruption or the beginning of a more serious downturn.

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 4:39 PM IST
