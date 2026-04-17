Top Lighting Brands Return to the Exhibition Floor after a long time at the Smart Lighting Expo in Greater Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17: After a highly anticipated wait, the biggest names in the Indian Lighting sector are making a triumphant return to the exhibition floor. The Smart Lighting Expo, organized by Vaarta Trade Fairs India Pvt. Ltd., is officially scheduled to take place from August 6 to August 8, 2026, at the prestigious India Expo Mart Limited (IEML) in Greater Noida.

Positioned as the premier B2B marketplace for the Indian lighting industry, the three-day mega-event is designed to translate intense networking into year-round business growth. Leading industry powerhouses, including Surya, RR Kabel, and Havells, have already joined the show, setting the stage for an unparalleled convergence of innovation and market leadership.

As urban landscapes and smart homes rapidly evolve, the expo will serve as a comprehensive showcase of the future of illumination. Attendees will explore the latest innovations across architectural lighting solutions, decorative lighting, outdoor decor lights, high-impact facade lighting, and intelligent smart home integrations.

To ensure maximum ROI for exhibiting giants and emerging innovators alike, the organizers have curated a highly targeted audience. The event is expected to draw over 14,000 high-profile B2B visitors, featuring hand-picked buyer groups comprising top-tier architects, interior designers, real estate developers, and key decision-makers from robust retail networks. Procurement heads from upcoming large-scale residential and commercial projects will also be walking the floor, allowing them to source the best from the best for their visionary blueprints.

A major highlight of the 2026 edition is its strategic alignment with India’s broader infrastructure vision. The expo will feature a specialized focus on connecting lighting manufacturers with Smart City Councils seeking energy-efficient, scalable public lighting, as well as stakeholders involved in the delicate revamping of heritage properties and monuments.

Adding immense strategic value to the event, the Smart Lighting Expo will be co-located with the FAN Expo—the world’s largest and most proven platform for Fan and Fan Technology. This co-location creates a massive, unified FMEG (Fast-Moving Electrical Goods) hub, allowing buyers, architects, and developers to meet all their ceiling, air delivery, and lighting requirements under one single roof, thereby maximizing cross-over footfall.

“The 5th Smart Lighting Expo is not just a display of products; it is a critical convergence point where innovation meets immediate market demand,” said the organizing committee at Vaarta Trade Fairs. “By bringing the top lighting companies face-to-face with active, high-volume buyers, we are opening the doors for powerful partnerships and year-round business growth.”

Companies looking to secure their space alongside industry leaders and buyers interested in registering for the event are encouraged to act quickly as premium floor spaces are filling fast.

For booth reservations, visitor registration, and further information, please contact the organizing team.

About Vaarta Trade Fairs India Pvt. Ltd. Vaarta Trade Fairs India Pvt. Ltd. is a highly reputed B2B exhibition organizer dedicated to delivering high-impact business platforms. With a proven track record of successful events—including the FAN Expo, Automotive Electronics & Testing Show, India Electric Motor Expo, and major international shows—Vaarta Trade Fairs connects industries, fosters innovation, and drives global business growth.



For more details, please visit- https://smartlightingexpo.in/

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