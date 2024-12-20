Top Wealth Creators In India: Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal Lead 2024

In 2024, several top Indian investors saw remarkable wealth growth, with Ashish Kacholia leading the way with an 88% increase in his portfolio. Mukul Agrawal and Akash Bhanshali also saw impressive gains, while veteran investors like Radhakishan Damani faced setbacks. Discover how these investors shaped the wealth landscape in India this year

Several prominent Indian investors have seen their wealth soar in 2024, cementing their place among the country’s wealthiest individuals. According to data from PrimeInfobase, reported by Moneycontrol, these investors have experienced impressive gains, with portfolios growing at an extraordinary pace.

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia is leading the pack with an astounding 88% growth in his portfolio. His wealth skyrocketed from Rs 1,191 crore in December 2023 to Rs 2,247 crore by December 17, 2024. This significant surge has firmly placed him among India’s top wealth creators.

Mukul Agrawal and Akash Bhanshali’s Wealth Surge

Investor Mukul Agrawal also saw impressive growth, with his wealth increasing by 46%. His portfolio grew from Rs 4,741 crore to Rs 6,909 crore over the year. Similarly, Akash Bhanshali’s portfolio expanded by 43%, rising from Rs 5,554 crore to Rs 7,933 crore.

Several other key investors have also made significant strides in 2024. Anuj Sheth, Yusuffali Abdul Kadar, Nemish Shah, and Ashish Dhawan saw their portfolios grow by 25% to 30%, reflecting strong market performance and strategic investments.

Jhunjhunwala Family Sees Modest Growth

The wealth of the Jhunjhunwala family in listed companies grew by a modest 3%, reaching Rs 52,948 crore. While smaller holdings like Indian Hotels, Jubilant Pharmova, VA Tech Wabag, and Wockhardt saw positive returns, the family faced losses from major investments like Titan, Star Health, and Tata Motors. Shares of Titan and Star Health dropped by over 7% and 11%, respectively, while Tata Motors saw a slight increase of 0.6%.

While many investors thrived, some veterans experienced setbacks. Hemendra Kothari faced a significant loss as stocks like Alkyl Amines Chemicals and Sonata Software dropped by 25% and 10%, respectively, leading to a sharp decline in his wealth.

Radhakishan Damani, another veteran investor, saw his wealth shrink by 20%. His portfolio dropped from Rs 2 trillion in December 2023 to Rs 1.63 trillion, mainly due to a correction in Avenue Supermarts’ stock price and reduced holdings in VST Industries.

2024 Shaping Up as a Year of Major Gains and Losses

2024 has been a year of substantial growth for many top investors in India, although some veterans have faced challenges. As the market continues to fluctuate, these investors remain pivotal players, shaping the country’s wealth landscape.

ALSO READ: Self-Made Entrepreneurs 2024: IITs Lead The Way In Shaping India’s Top Startup Founders