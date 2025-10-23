LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Trump quadrupling Argentina beef tariff rate quota to 80,000 metric tons

Trump quadrupling Argentina beef tariff rate quota to 80,000 metric tons

Trump quadrupling Argentina beef tariff rate quota to 80,000 metric tons
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 20:36:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump quadrupling Argentina beef tariff rate quota to 80,000 metric tons

By Jeff Mason, Tom Polansek and Leah Douglas WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is quadrupling the tariff rate quota on Argentine beef to 80,000 metric tons in a bid to reduce prices, a White House official said on Thursday. The move lets Argentina ship more beef to the U.S. at a lower rate of duty at a time when U.S. beef prices have set records due to tight cattle supplies and strong consumer demand. The plan to import more beef from Argentina has angered U.S. ranchers, who largely supported Trump in his campaigns for president. They said the government should support domestic producers and that increased imports threaten their livelihoods. "A deal of this magnitude with Argentina would undercut the very foundation of our cattle industry," said Justin Tupper, a South Dakota cattle producer and president of the United States Cattlemen's Association. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" said the administration was working to support both beef consumers and ranchers. "There is frustration on both sides. And I was with the president yesterday and he is very, very frustrated because (of) everything he's done to cut taxes, to bring down costs," Rollins said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced a plan to expand the domestic cattle herd and support American cattle ranchers, after Trump said he was working to lower the price of beef in the country. Economists said the plan would probably not do much to lower prices quickly. U.S. cattle supplies have dropped to their lowest levels in decades after a drought burned up pasture lands used for grazing and hiked feeding costs, forcing ranchers to reduce the size of their herds. BEEF HEADED FOR HAMBURGERS Miguel Schiariti, president of Argentina's Meat Industry Chamber CICCRA, told Reuters that meat exports to the U.S. consist of the country's traditional beef cuts and meat used in the hamburger industry to lower fat levels. "It's good news for the industry," Schiariti said. "Argentine beef is highly valued in the U.S. It has very good press. Argentina is rebuilding its distribution chain in the United States." However, U.S. analysts said increasing the amount of quota likely would not bring down beef prices for consumers much. The U.S. often imports lean beef from Argentina that is mixed with domestic supplies to make hamburger meat, they said. Some of the beef could be served at restaurants or mixed into other food products, analysts said. This would help restaurant operators and food companies improve their margins but not necessarily lower prices for consumers, they said. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said Trump had pledged to protect ranchers and deliver economic relief for everyday Americans. The administration was accomplishing both by expanding beef imports from Argentina to lower consumer prices in the short term and rolling out new supports for ranchers, she said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Susan Heavey and Leah Douglas in Washington, Tom Polansek in Chicago and Maximilian Heath in Buenos Aires; Writing by Maiya Keidan; Editing by David Ljunggren and Bill Berkrot)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 8:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

True Tourism XP Redefines Travel with Honesty and Human Touch

Factbox-JP Morgan raises gold outlook on investor interest, central bank buying

ZeroB Named ‘Home Water Services Brand of the Year’ at the Fortune Leadership Awards 2025

Blackstone profit surges on private equity, credit strength

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Agi Infra Approves Raising Of Funds Of Up To 5 Billion Rupees

Woman Gangraped By Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers, Three Arrested

Roper cuts annual profit forecast as acquisition costs bite

UP Horror: Man Murders Wife, Buries Her Body Under Bed, Sleeps Over It For Next 12 Days, Police Arrests Him With Help From…

‘Mai Dikhati Hu Badtameezi Kya Hoti Hai’: Woman Threatens A Man On Air India Flight Over Not Speaking Marathi- WATCH!

Trump quadrupling Argentina beef tariff rate quota to 80,000 metric tons

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 35): Goa Guardians qualify for semis after Delhi Toofans beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in five-set thriller

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

UK Police Arrests Three Men On Suspicion Of Spying For Russia

R Ashwin Asks Virat Kohli To Retire? Fans Go Wild Over Cryptic ‘Just Leave It’ Nike Post

Trump quadrupling Argentina beef tariff rate quota to 80,000 metric tons

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump quadrupling Argentina beef tariff rate quota to 80,000 metric tons

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump quadrupling Argentina beef tariff rate quota to 80,000 metric tons
Trump quadrupling Argentina beef tariff rate quota to 80,000 metric tons
Trump quadrupling Argentina beef tariff rate quota to 80,000 metric tons
Trump quadrupling Argentina beef tariff rate quota to 80,000 metric tons

QUICK LINKS