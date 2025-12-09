LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips- But Don’t Forget The 25% “Entry Fee” Under U.S. Security Terms

Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips- But Don’t Forget The 25% “Entry Fee” Under U.S. Security Terms

Donald Trump announced a conditional policy allowing NVIDIA’s H200 chip exports to China with strict security rules and a 25% U.S. payment, while excluding advanced Blackwell and Rubin chips from the deal.

Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips
Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 9, 2025 12:28:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips- But Don’t Forget The 25% “Entry Fee” Under U.S. Security Terms

Trump Announces Conditional NVIDIA Chip Access For China

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday through a post on Truth Social that he has informed Chinese President Xi Jinping about a new policy allowing NVIDIA to ship its H200 products to approved customers in China. These shipments will only be permitted under strict conditions designed to ensure the United States maintains strong national security safeguards. Trump highlighted that this communication was direct and deliberate, presenting the move as a carefully balanced strategy between economic benefit and security protection.

Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips- But Don’t Forget The 25% “Entry Fee” Under U.S. Security Terms

25% Payment To The U.S.; Trump Hits Back At ‘Degraded Products’ Policy

According to Trump, President Xi “responded positively” to the message, and under this arrangement, 25 per cent will be paid to the United States. Trump portrayed this as a significant win for American workers, taxpayers, and manufacturing, insisting that the policy will strengthen domestic industry while maintaining oversight over sensitive technology.

He also criticised the previous Biden-era policies, arguing that they forced American semiconductor companies to spend billions creating “degraded” chip versions that global buyers didn’t want. Trump said such decisions slowed innovation and harmed the American workforce. Declaring, “That era is OVER,” he made it clear that his administration intends to stop practices that weaken U.S. leadership in advanced technology while still maintaining security barriers.

Advanced Blackwell And Rubin Chips Excluded From China Deal

Trump reassured that NVIDIA’s most advanced technologies remain exclusively for U.S. customers. He noted that American companies are already working with the high-performance Blackwell chips and will soon move on to the even more advanced Rubin chips. He stressed that neither Blackwell nor Rubin is included in the arrangement with China, signalling that the U.S. will not compromise on critical tech advantages.

Trump added that the Department of Commerce is finalising policy details to ensure proper safeguards. He also stated that this same approach will apply across the semiconductor industry, including AMD, Intel and others, reinforcing his stance that while global business will continue, America will always come first under his administration.

(This News Has Been Syndicated From ANI, Mildly Edited For Clarity)
Also Read: ‘Why Are They Allowed To Do That?’- Donald Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On…
First published on: Dec 9, 2025 12:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Blackwell chipsChina chip exportsCommerce Department chipsdonald trumpnational security chipsNVIDIA China dealNVIDIA H200Rubin chipssemiconductor policytech restrictionsTrump Xi JinpingUS semiconductor strategyUS-China tech policy

RELATED News

ICONIC Unveils Its Largest Store in Gujarat at Rajkot — A New Benchmark in Premium Fashion Retail

Will Trump’s Tariff Threat On Indian Rice Hit Exporters Harder Than Expected? How Are Rice Exporter Stocks Responding | Explained

Architect of Growth: Arpita Vinay’s Spark Capital PWM Journey Recognised by ET Now

‘Tortured And Abused’: UK Politician Hina Mir To Pay Hefty Fine For Hiring Indian Student Himanshi Gongley As Nanny ‘Illegally’

8th Pay Commission Update: Government Hints Big Reveal On Report Timeline, But Implementation Still A Mystery

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Neal Mohan? Indian-Origin YouTube CEO Named TIME’s 2025 CEO Of The Year – Check His Indian Background, Net Worth And More

Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Seriously Injured During Film Shoot, Details Behind His Lengthy Surgery

Massive Backlash Over Netflix-Warner Bros Deal: 300 Million Users Get Letters, US Congress Flags Monopoly Fears

‘It Is Directed To Reduce The Schedule By 5%:’ DGCA Orders IndiGo; Revised Schedule To Be Submitted By Dec 10

‘I Get Bored, Too Long For Everyone’ Wasim Akram Takes Swipe At IPL, Calls PSL Shorter And More Exciting

Harvansh Chawla announces All India Moot Court Competition in Memory of His Father’s Enduring Legacy

Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips- But Don’t Forget The 25% “Entry Fee” Under U.S. Security Terms

8th Pay Commission Update: Government Hints Big Reveal On Report Timeline, But Implementation Still A Mystery

Warby Parker And Google To Launch AI-Powered Smart Glasses In 2026, Check Features And Detail

IPL Auction 2026: Will RCB Finally Get It Right? Top Bowlers Bengaluru May Target To End Death-Over Woes

Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips- But Don’t Forget The 25% “Entry Fee” Under U.S. Security Terms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips- But Don’t Forget The 25% “Entry Fee” Under U.S. Security Terms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips- But Don’t Forget The 25% “Entry Fee” Under U.S. Security Terms
Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips- But Don’t Forget The 25% “Entry Fee” Under U.S. Security Terms
Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips- But Don’t Forget The 25% “Entry Fee” Under U.S. Security Terms
Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips- But Don’t Forget The 25% “Entry Fee” Under U.S. Security Terms

QUICK LINKS