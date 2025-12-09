Trump Talks To Xi: China Can Buy NVIDIA Chips- But Don’t Forget The 25% “Entry Fee” Under U.S. Security Terms

Trump Announces Conditional NVIDIA Chip Access For China

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday through a post on Truth Social that he has informed Chinese President Xi Jinping about a new policy allowing NVIDIA to ship its H200 products to approved customers in China. These shipments will only be permitted under strict conditions designed to ensure the United States maintains strong national security safeguards. Trump highlighted that this communication was direct and deliberate, presenting the move as a carefully balanced strategy between economic benefit and security protection.

25% Payment To The U.S.; Trump Hits Back At ‘Degraded Products’ Policy

According to Trump, President Xi “responded positively” to the message, and under this arrangement, 25 per cent will be paid to the United States. Trump portrayed this as a significant win for American workers, taxpayers, and manufacturing, insisting that the policy will strengthen domestic industry while maintaining oversight over sensitive technology.

He also criticised the previous Biden-era policies, arguing that they forced American semiconductor companies to spend billions creating “degraded” chip versions that global buyers didn’t want. Trump said such decisions slowed innovation and harmed the American workforce. Declaring, “That era is OVER,” he made it clear that his administration intends to stop practices that weaken U.S. leadership in advanced technology while still maintaining security barriers.

Advanced Blackwell And Rubin Chips Excluded From China Deal

Trump reassured that NVIDIA’s most advanced technologies remain exclusively for U.S. customers. He noted that American companies are already working with the high-performance Blackwell chips and will soon move on to the even more advanced Rubin chips. He stressed that neither Blackwell nor Rubin is included in the arrangement with China, signalling that the U.S. will not compromise on critical tech advantages.

Trump added that the Department of Commerce is finalising policy details to ensure proper safeguards. He also stated that this same approach will apply across the semiconductor industry, including AMD, Intel and others, reinforcing his stance that while global business will continue, America will always come first under his administration.