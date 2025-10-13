LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner
LIVE TV
Home > Business > IMF, World Bank Meetings in Washington Overshadowed by U.S.-China Trade Tensions

IMF, World Bank Meetings in Washington Overshadowed by U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Finance chiefs and central bank governors from over 190 countries are gathering in Washington for the IMF and World Bank annual meetings amid renewed U.S.-China trade tensions. President Donald Trump’s threat of 100% tariffs on Chinese goods and China’s countermeasures on port fees have overshadowed discussions on global economic resilience. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva highlighted steady 2025 global GDP growth near 3%, but warned of exceptional uncertainty. G7 finance ministers are expected to focus on sanctions against Russia, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will push IMF and World Bank to prioritize financial stability over climate and gender agendas. Experts caution that the U.S. influence on multilateral institutions may grow, raising questions about geopolitical pressures versus global collaboration.

IMF, World Bank Meetings in Washington Overshadowed by U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 13, 2025 11:09:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IMF, World Bank Meetings in Washington Overshadowed by U.S.-China Trade Tensions

By David Lawder WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Finance chiefs gathering in Washington this week were ready to discuss the global economy’s surprising resilience in the face of Donald Trump’s tariff assaults – until the U.S.-China trade war erupted again with the U.S. president threatening 100% duties on Chinese imports and sending markets into a tailspin. The annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank are now certain to be dominated by questions over whether Trump’s vow to retaliate against China’s dramatically expanded export controls on rare earths will plunge the world’s two largest economies back into a full-blown trade war. A delicate truce crafted by Washington and Beijing over the past five months brought tariffs down from triple-digit levels and prompted upgrades to the IMF’s global growth outlook. Plans for Trump to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month fueled hopes for a further thaw.  But that optimism was shattered on Friday as Trump threatened to cancel the meeting and impose a “massive increase” in tariffs on Chinese goods, along with other countermeasures. Souring the mood further was China’s move on Friday to match new U.S. port fees for Chinese-built or owned vessels with its own levies on port calls by ships built or flagged in the U.S. or owned by companies more than 25% owned by U.S.-domiciled investment funds. The IMF and World Bank meetings will bring more than 10,000 people to Washington, including finance ministers and central bank governors from more than 190 countries. Martin Muehleisen, a former IMF strategy chief who is now with the Atlantic Council, said Trump’s threats may be posturing for negotiating leverage, but said they will inject volatility into the week’s proceedings. “Let’s hope that sanity prevails. If Trump goes back to 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, there’s going to be a lot of pain in the markets for him,” Muehleisen said. Trump’s threat on Friday triggered the biggest U.S. stock sell-off in months at a time when investors and top policymakers were already growing anxious about a frothy stock market fueled by an investment boom in artificial intelligence that some officials fear could hurt future employment. While China has some leverage over Trump due to its global dominance in rare earths, which are essential for tech manufacturing, Muehleisen said it is not in Beijing’s interest to plunge back into an environment of triple-digit tariffs. It is unclear whether U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has led U.S.-China trade talks, would meet with any Chinese officials this week in Washington. A Treasury spokesperson declined to comment on Bessent’s bilateral meetings schedule. GROWTH FORECASTS HOLD UP   Prior to the escalation on Friday’s, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had touted the global economy’s ability to withstand multiple shocks, from tariff costs and uncertainty to a slowing U.S. job market, rising debt levels and rapid shifts brought on by AI’s rapid adoption. In a preview of the IMF’s World Economic Outlook forecasts due on Tuesday, Georgieva said last week that the global GDP growth rate for 2025 would be only slightly less than the 3.3% for 2024. Based on tariff rates that were lower than initially feared – including the U.S.-China duties – the IMF in July raised its 2025 GDP growth forecast by two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.0%. “What we are seeing is demonstrable resilience in the world,” Georgieva told Reuters in an interview. “But we are also saying it is a time of exceptional uncertainty, and downside risks are still dominating the forecast. So watch it, don’t get too comfortable.” G7 FOCUS ON RUSSIA  Finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrial democracies are expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss efforts to step up sanctions pressure on Russia that is aimed at ending Moscow’s war against Ukraine. A British government source said that finance minister Rachel Reeves wanted to ensure joint action with G7 and European Union countries to cut Russia’s energy revenues and access to overseas assets that comply with international law. Among these options that G7 ministers will discuss is a European Union plan to use Russian frozen sovereign assets to back a loan of 140 billion euros ($162 billion) to Ukraine. BESSENT’S AGENDA FOR INSTITUTIONS The U.S. footprint at the meetings will be large, extending from tariff discussions to Bessent’s calls for the IMF and World Bank to pull back from climate and gender issues to focus on their core missions of financial stability and development. The meetings will be the public debut for Dan Katz, the IMF’s new No. 2 official. Member countries will be watching to see how Katz, a former investment banker who was Bessent’s chief of staff, carries out the U.S. Treasury chief’s agenda, which also calls for stronger IMF criticism of China’s state-led economic policies. The U.S. Treasury’s market intervention on behalf of Argentina, the IMF’s largest borrower, also will take center stage at the meetings as Argentina’s right-wing libertarian President Javier Milei will join his ally Trump two blocks away at the White House on Tuesday. The move was welcomed by Georgieva to keep Argentina’s market-based reforms on track. But Muehleisen, the former IMF official, said the Fund risks being pushed by its largest shareholder to enforce Trump’s geopolitical goals – ratcheting up pressure on China and potentially extending more aid to U.S. allies like Argentina without adequate reforms. “Is it really still a global, multilateral organization, or is it becoming a bit more of an appendage of the U.S. Treasury?” he said. “This will be an interesting debate.” (Reporting by David Lawder; Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Milliken; Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 10:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Argentina IMF supportDonald Trump tariffsfinancial stability focusG7 finance ministersglobal economy 2025global GDP growth forecastIMF World Bank meetingsinternational trade tensionsKristalina Georgievamultilateral institutionsrare earths export controlsrussia sanctionsScott Bessent agendaWashington economic summit

RELATED News

Tata Capital IPO Listing Today: Investors Watch Closely As Shares Debut On BSE And NSE
US-China Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets: Trump’s Tariff Tantrum Fuels India’s Export Growth Hopes Amid Trade War Uncertainty With China
Stocks To Watch Today: HCL, NTPC Green Energy, Tata Capital, Waaree, Mankind, Zen Technologies, Lupin And Traders’ Favourite Adani Energy Solutions In Focus
Three Workers Die Amid Safety Concerns at Hyundai’s $7.6B Georgia Auto Plant
Midwest Limited IPO: All You Need To Know About This Upcoming Public Issue

LATEST NEWS

Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Hands Over First 7 Hostages To Red Cross As Part Of Peace Deal
Ishit Bhatt’s KBC Moment Goes Viral: Young Contestant Stuns Amitabh Bachchan, Sparks Heated Parenting Debate Online
Shocking Racism In India: Viral Video Shows Indian Man Shouting ‘Coronavirus’ At Korean Vlogger
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 13-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery MONDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
After Missing Nobel Peace Prize, Israel Decides To Honour Donald Trump With This Award, It Is…
Warburg Pincus to Acquire German Software Firm PSI for Over €700 Million
IMF, World Bank Meetings in Washington Overshadowed by U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Zeishan Quadri Evicted As Tanya Mittal And Neelam Giri Bid Tearful, Emotional Farewell
UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Check How To Apply Online
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow
IMF, World Bank Meetings in Washington Overshadowed by U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IMF, World Bank Meetings in Washington Overshadowed by U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IMF, World Bank Meetings in Washington Overshadowed by U.S.-China Trade Tensions
IMF, World Bank Meetings in Washington Overshadowed by U.S.-China Trade Tensions
IMF, World Bank Meetings in Washington Overshadowed by U.S.-China Trade Tensions
IMF, World Bank Meetings in Washington Overshadowed by U.S.-China Trade Tensions

QUICK LINKS