UIDAI Confirms Aadhaar Database Security: India’s System Remains Cyber-Secure With Continuous Testing And Monitoring

Aadhaar Data Security: No Breach Reported

The Government of India has consistently taken comprehensive steps to protect the personal data of Aadhaar number holders. According to a recent press release from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, there has been no breach of data from the central Aadhaar database to date. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) continues to prioritize the safety and integrity of sensitive information, ensuring citizens’ data remains protected from unauthorized access. This robust approach reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a secure digital ecosystem for the nation.

Multi-Layered Security And International Certifications

UIDAI employs a “defence-in-depth” strategy for Aadhaar data protection, which means multiple layers of security are implemented to guard against potential threats. Advanced encryption technologies safeguard data during both transmission and storage. In addition, regular audits and security checks are conducted to ensure systems operate optimally. The organization has received top international recognition for its security measures, holding ISO 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification for Privacy Information Management. Furthermore, the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) provides ongoing guidance to maintain the highest cybersecurity standards.

Continuous Monitoring And Testing

To ensure the Aadhaar system remains resilient, independent agencies conduct rigorous tests, including Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST). These measures assess the system for vulnerabilities and ensure that any potential threats are mitigated proactively. With over 134 crore active users and more than 16,000 crore identity verifications completed successfully, Aadhaar continues to function as the world’s largest biometric identity system, offering both reliability and security to millions of citizens across India.

