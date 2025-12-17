Geopolitical Tensions Push Crude Oil Above $56: Venezuela Blockade Sparks 1.5% Surge Amid Global Market Uncertainty

Experts indicate that crude oil prices have not improved and will likely continue to do so, at least with some temporary rises. They highlight that prices have recently reached the five-year mark where they were not seen before, thanks to the progress in Russia–Ukraine peace talks and the poor state of the U.S. economy.

Besides, the peace talks have sparked speculation that sanctions on Russia may be lifted at an earlier date, thus causing an increase in the global market’s oil supply. On the other hand, demand projections have been adversely affected by the poor U.S. retail sales and ADP employment data. The temporary ban on the import of Venezuelan oil to the U.S. made market participants more optimistic and thus they started buying at prices below $60 a barrel.

However, experts caution that the production limit of Venezuela’s oil exports is still valid and that the overall price downside risk remains.