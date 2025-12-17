ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Allotment: QIBs Go All Out, Retail Investors Play Safe; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide To Check You Part

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Allotment Date: The ICICI Prudential AMC IPO has made everybody alert! What a surprise, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) were indeed very aggressive and went for it to the extent of 124 times their quota in total. What a mess it must be! Non-Institutional Investors (NII) were also there, getting the pie 22 times.

And how about retail investors?

They showed the least interest, sticking to their participation of 2.53 times only. So, are you checking your IPO allotment yet or waiting to see who takes the big slices of this pie?

One thing is certain, this IPO has attracted the attention of all, from Wall Street-type investors to careful retail watchers.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Shareholding, Timeline, and Issue Details Explained Category Details Current Shareholding Structure ICICI Bank: 51%

Prudential Corporation Holding Ltd: 49% Credit, Refunds, and Listing Timeline Shares credited to successful bidders: Thursday, December 18

Refunds for non-allottees: Thursday, December 18

Listing on BSE & NSE: Friday, December 19 Issue Details and Price Band IPO size: ₹10,602.65 crore

Price band: ₹2,061 to ₹2,165 per share

Offer: 4.90 crore equity shares (Offer for Sale) How To Check ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Allotment Status On NSE Portal: Visit NSE IPO allotment page Select ICICI Prudential AMC under Equity & SME IPO bid details. Enter IPO application number or PAN. Click Submit. Allotment status will appear on the screen. On KFin Technologies: Visit KFin IPO allotment page Choose the relevant IPO from the dropdown. Enter PAN, application number, or DP client ID. Click Submit. Share allotment status will be displayed. ICICI Prudential AMC: Legacy, Listing, And Market Leadership Strong Legacy and Parentage Among the oldest asset management companies in India. Backed by ICICI Bank and Prudential Corporation Holding Ltd.

Fifth ICICI Group Company on Bourses ICICI Prudential AMC becomes the fifth ICICI Group entity listed after: ICICI Bank ICICI Prudential Life ICICI Lombard ICICI Securities

Market Leadership in Assets Under Management Largest AMC in India by Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM). Market share as of September 2025: 13.3% overall QAAUM, 13.6% in equity and equity-oriented QAAUM.

(With Inputs) Also Read: Are Trump’s 50% Tariffs Driving India’s Rupee To Record Lows And How Long Will The Slide Last? Experts Explain