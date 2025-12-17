ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Allotment: QIBs Go All Out, Retail Investors Play Safe; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide To Check You Part

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Allotment Date: The ICICI Prudential AMC IPO has made everybody alert! What a surprise, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) were indeed very aggressive and went for it to the extent of 124 times their quota in total. What a mess it must be! Non-Institutional Investors (NII) were also there, getting the pie 22 times.
And how about retail investors?
They showed the least interest, sticking to their participation of 2.53 times only. So, are you checking your IPO allotment yet or waiting to see who takes the big slices of this pie?
One thing is certain, this IPO has attracted the attention of all, from Wall Street-type investors to careful retail watchers.
