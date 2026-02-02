Union Budget 2026: India’s Defence Industry Set for Double-Digit Growth with Strong Push for Domestic Manufacturing

India’s Defence Industry Poised for Double-Digit Growth, Budget 2026-27 Signals Strong Push

India’s defence sector is set for significant growth in the coming years, buoyed by strong policy support and increased capital allocation in the Union Budget 2026-27, according to a report by Antique Stock Broking. The report highlighted that the defence budget for FY26-27 has been pegged at ₹7.84 trillion, accounting for nearly 15 per cent of the total Union Budget. This marks a 15 per cent year-on-year increase over FY26 Budget Estimates, signaling the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s defence preparedness.

Rising Capital Allocation And Focus On Indigenisation

Capital expenditure within the defence budget has seen a sharp rise, with allocations increased by 21.8 per cent over FY26BE to ₹2.19 trillion. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has earmarked 75 per cent of the capital acquisition budget for procurement through domestic industries in FY26-27, reinforcing the government’s push for indigenisation and self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The report stated, “Our interactions with industry indicate that the budget will not be a constraint for acquisition of weapon systems, and double-digit growth in defence capex can be expected in the coming years.”

Improved Quality Of Expenditure And Geopolitical Preparedness

The share of capital spending in overall defence expenditure has increased to 28 per cent, reflecting a greater emphasis on long-term capability building, modernisation of equipment, and strengthening defence infrastructure. With rising global geopolitical tensions, India is focused on ensuring robust defence preparedness. The report noted that higher capital allocation and faster procedural timelines for awarding orders will help improve execution and speed up procurement, providing a significant boost to domestic defence manufacturers.

Sustained Opportunities For Defence Companies

As a result of higher allocations and streamlined processes, major defence orders are expected to be placed during FY27-28. This is likely to provide sustained revenue visibility for defence companies and support the long-term growth of the sector. The combination of increased capital expenditure, a strong focus on domestic procurement, and improved execution environment sets the stage for robust growth in India’s defence industry in the years ahead. Analysts see this as a strategic move that not only strengthens national security but also provides significant opportunities for homegrown defence manufacturers to expand and modernise capabilities.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)