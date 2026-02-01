LIVE TV
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Special Plan To Boost India's Sports Goods Industry, Aiming For Global Competitiveness

Union Budget 2026 Live updates: The sports goods industry special plan is in line with the current government initiatives to boost Make in India operations and limit the need to depend on imported sports gear of high quality.

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Rs 10,000 Crore SME Growth Fund (Image Credits: ANI/Sansad TV)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 1, 2026 11:41:39 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a focused program to make India a manufacturing hub of sports goods in the world in the speech on Union Budget 2026-27. In her speech to the Parliament, she stated that India can become a significant global hub of sports equipment production, combining the domestic power with the export expansion aspirations. 

In this plan, the government will also come up with special initiatives that will aid in the development of the sector such, better manufacturing incentives and policy support which will help the sector to get better in the international scene. This is among the best non tax proposals in the Budget, which represent a wider consideration of sectoral diversification and value added exportability in the industries.

The sports goods industry special plan is in line with the current government initiatives to boost Make in India operations and limit the need to depend on imported sports gear of high quality. The Budget is supposed to encourage domestic production not only to favor the domestic manufacturers but also to win bigger market shares in the international markets where demand for competitively priced and high quality equipment is rising. This move is seen by industry observers as hence untimed, especially with the growing sports ecosystem in India and the increasing participation in both the grassroots and the high level sports. Cleared up policy and finance would assist the domestic firms to achieve scale growth, technological advancement which would eventually increase the output of exports in India in the future.

Union Budget 2026 Live

In addition to the announcement of sports goods, the Union Budget of 2026 introduced various changes and incentives to the manufacturing, textile, semiconductor, and SME sectors. Analysts observe that the government supports the entire economic objectives of increasing the competitiveness of exports and job creation through the strategic support of niche manufacturing segments. The Budget increment in the sports goods industry will be one of the major discussion points between the business communities and policy makers as stakeholders interpret the detailed provisions of the Budget, particularly the positioning of India as a reliable global source of sports equipment.

Also Read: Union Budget 2026: What Is ISM 2.0? Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Rs 40,000 Cr Outlay To Strengthen India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 11:41 AM IST
