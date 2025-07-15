LIVE TV
Home > Business > US Inflation Rises To Four-Month High: Could Trade Tariffs Trigger A Bigger Economic Storm?

Analysts attribute rising inflation to delays in tariff decisions by US President Donald Trump, which are creating uncertainty and affecting local businesses. Many companies have avoided passing on higher costs by using existing inventory, but that buffer is limited. Ongoing tariff-related issues continue to disrupt pricing, pushing inflation higher and straining both businesses and consumers.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.3% month-over-month, lifting the annual inflation rate to 2.7%, the highest since February. (Photo: Social)

Last Updated: July 15, 2025 20:59:48 IST

US inflation touched a new height in June, reaching at its highest level in four months. There is a growing impact of tariffs on export and import. The supply chain has been affected severely, the cost of the products is surging, and business operations are facing troubles.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.3% month-over-month, lifting the annual inflation rate to 2.7% — the highest since February. 

Speculations in tariffs are directly affecting the local businesses

Analysts say the change in inflation is due to delays in tariffs decisions by the US President Donald Trump. These speculations in tariffs are directly affecting the local businesses. However, many companies avoided passing on higher tariff costs to customers. They are relying on their existing inventory, but the buffer has its own limits. 

The rebound in inflation marks a shift from previous months, which was characterized by moderate price growth, falling gas prices, and lower travelling and housing costs. 

The implementation of tariffs, marked by volatility has injected uncertainty into US markets. It has also fluctuated the consumer sentiments. Due to the reciprocal tariffs, importers face rising costs in the US. This leads to a hike in price, potentially affecting the budgets of US households and broader economic stability.

How Tariffs affects local businesses

Trump mentioned concerns over trade deficits and national security, stating that the move was necessary to protect American industries and enforce fairer trade practices. But while the rhetoric targets foreign nations, it is the American people who directly face the financial burden, not the countries or companies.

Despite the tough talk, tariffs aren’t paid by the targeted countries. They’re paid by U.S. importers at the point of entry. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, importers must declare goods under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule and pay duties based on value and origin.

Also Read: European Union Steps Up Global Coordination Amid Threat Of 30% US Tariffs, Eyes Strategic Trade Alliances

