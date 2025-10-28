LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
Home > Business > US judge decertifies Apple app store class action

US judge decertifies Apple app store class action

US judge decertifies Apple app store class action
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 28, 2025 05:27:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US judge decertifies Apple app store class action

By Jonathan Stempel (Reuters) -A federal judge on Monday decertified a class action by tens of millions of Apple customers who accused the company of monopolizing the market for iPhone apps by banning purchases outside its App Store, leading to higher prices. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, reversed her February 2024 decision allowing Apple account holders who spent $10 or more on app or in-app content within the last 17 years to sue as a group. Rogers said the plaintiffs failed to provide a model "capable of reliably showing classwide injury and damages in one stroke" by matching Apple accounts to consumers, while limiting the number of "unharmed" consumers in the class. She ruled after an expert hired by Cupertino, California-based Apple found "alarming" errors in the plaintiffs' model. These included that named plaintiff Robert Pepper and supposed claimant "Rob Pepper" were different people despite sharing home addresses and credit card information. They also included the lumping together of more than 40,000 payment records for people whose first name was "Kim," but who otherwise had nothing in common. DISAPPOINTED PLAINTIFFS TO REVIEW NEXT STEPS Mark Rifkin, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, in an email said "we are of course disappointed" with the decision, and are reviewing their next legal steps to protect consumers "harmed by Apple's unlawful App Store monopoly." Apple said it was pleased with the decision, and that it tries to make the App Store "a safe and trusted place for users to discover apps and a great business opportunity for developers." Class actions can result in greater recoveries at less cost than if plaintiffs sue individually. The plaintiffs said Apple's monopoly included charging excessive commissions to app developers, which would be passed on to consumers through higher prices to download apps or make in-app purchases. Lawyers for the plaintiffs had estimated that classwide damages could total billions of dollars. The lawsuit began in December 2011, and the class had covered users of iOS-powered devices since July 10, 2008. The case is In re Apple iPhone Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 11-06714. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Nia Williams, Bill Berkrot and Matthew Lewis)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 5:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

F5 warns breach that alarmed governments will weigh on sales, shares slide

Trump to talk trade, security with Japan's new leader Takaichi

Amazon To Begin Massive Layoffs Tuesday, Company’s Biggest Job Cuts Since 2022 Shake The Tech World

F5 forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates

US dollar slips as trade optimism boosts risk appetite

LATEST NEWS

CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 7.1029 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

‘Not Racist,’ Says American YouTuber Defending Viral Video On Karnataka’s Cow Dung Festival Amid Cultural Backlash And Debate

Paramount plans to keep Warner Bros largely intact after merger, Bloomberg News reports

Paramount plans to keep Warner Bros largely intact after merger, Bloomberg News reports

Paramount plans to keep Warner Bros largely intact after merger, Bloomberg News reports

US judge decertifies Apple app store class action

US expects Thailand to work with Cambodia on release of soldiers immediately, official says

Dutch government took control of Nexperia over fears it was being gutted – sources

Boca Juniors rally to beat 10-man Barracas Central

WiseTech Global faces Australian police inquiry for alleged trading

US judge decertifies Apple app store class action

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US judge decertifies Apple app store class action

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US judge decertifies Apple app store class action
US judge decertifies Apple app store class action
US judge decertifies Apple app store class action
US judge decertifies Apple app store class action

QUICK LINKS