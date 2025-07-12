LIVE TV
US To Ramp Up Tariffs On EU Goods To 30% Starting August 1: EU Ready To Respond Amid Trade Tensions

US President Donald Trump announced plans to raise tariffs on EU goods to 30%, effective August 1, escalating trade tensions. Trump aims to address the trade deficit, citing EU barriers. The European Commission is open to negotiations but warned of "countermeasures" if necessary. This move, part of Trump’s broader strategy, could impact global trade and supply chains.

Trump Tariff
US President Donald Trump’s tariffs have escalated against European nations. Trump has announced a significant increase in tariffs on European Union goods, raising the rate to 30%, effective from August 1. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 22:58:55 IST

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs have escalated against European nations. Trump has announced a significant increase in tariffs on European Union goods, raising the rate to 30%, effective from August 1.

Trump’s 30% tariff on Europe has escalated trade tensions in Europe. However, this move is part of Trump’s comprehensive strategy to address the ongoing trade deficit which is going on between the US and Europe.

Trump’s Tough Trade Stance: Why the EU Faces Steep Tariff Hike

Trump revealed the tariff hike in a letter posted on his Truth Social platform, warning that the rate could climb even higher if the EU retaliates. He claimed that the new rate was still “far less” than necessary to address the trade imbalance, which he attributes to EU tariffs and non-tariff barriers. 

Trump also emphasized that products transshipped to evade the tariff would face even higher duties. The move signals the administration’s push for a more favorable trade relationship, accusing the EU of unfair practices.

EU Response to US: It Will Safeguard its Interests

The European Commission quickly responded, expressing its readiness to continue negotiations but also warning that it would take necessary steps. Ursula von der Leyen, who heads the EU’s executive arm, said in a statement,

“Few economies in the world match the European Union’s level of openness and adherence to fair trading practices,” she continued. “We will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required.”

If the tariff hike proceeds, she signalled that the EU is prepared to stand firm.

The global community is closely watching the potential impact on transatlantic relations, global supply chains, and markets. With the tariff hike set to take effect, Trump’s aggressive trade policy and the long-term effects on international trade remain uncertain.

Also Read: Trump Announces 30% Tariffs on EU and Mexico Starting August 1

