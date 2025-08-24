LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention

Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention

Vikran Engineering Limited is coming with its public offer for subscription on Aug 26, 2025 and will close on Aug 29, 2025. The company’s objectives are to raise around ₹772 crore, including a amalgamation of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).

Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 24, 2025 21:49:24 IST

Vikran Engineering Limited is coming with its public offer for subscription on Aug 26, 2025 and will close on Aug 29, 2025. The company’s objectives are to raise around ₹772 crore, including a amalgamation of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).

Vikran Engineering Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opening Date: 26 Aug 2025
•    IPO Closing Date: 29 Aug 2025
•    Issue Type: 100% Book Building (combination of Fresh Issue and Offer for Sale)
•    Total Issue Size: ₹772 crore
•    Fresh Issue: ₹721 crore
•    Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹51 crore
•    Price Band: ₹92 – ₹97 per share
•    Lot Size: 148 equity shares
•    Minimum Investment (Retail): Approximately ₹13,616 (for 148 shares at ₹92)
•    Listing At: BSE & NSE
•    Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Important IPO Dates of Vikran Engineering Limited IPO

•    Anchor Investor Bidding: Aug 27, 2025  
•    Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: Sep 01, 2025  
•    Initiation of Refunds / Credit to Demat: Sep 02, 2025  
•    Expected Listing Date: Sep 03, 2025  

Vikran Engineering Limited: Company Overview

Vikran Engineering Ltd., a Maharashtra based company founded in 2008. The company is into engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) and functions across key infrastructure sectors, power transmission and distribution, water infrastructure, railway infrastructure, and solar EPC.

It provides end to end services, including conceptualisation, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: ARC Insulation IPO Day 2: Cooling Off Or Gaining Steam? This Is What You Need To Know

Tags: ipoIPO news

RELATED News

Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Kerala’s Fish Farming Gets A Boost: Centre Launches Pilot Project To Diversify The Industry
Why India’s Outbound Investments Are Up 67%: What That Means For Global Markets?
Piramal Finance Takes On Rural Credit Gaps With New BLS E-Services Partnership, Here’s How?

LATEST NEWS

Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations
Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention
Inside ICE Expansion: How the US Federal Agency Is Scaling Up and Training New Agents
Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention
Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention
Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention
Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?