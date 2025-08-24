Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention

Vikran Engineering Limited is coming with its public offer for subscription on Aug 26, 2025 and will close on Aug 29, 2025. The company’s objectives are to raise around ₹772 crore, including a amalgamation of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).

Vikran Engineering Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Opening Date: 26 Aug 2025

• IPO Closing Date: 29 Aug 2025

• Issue Type: 100% Book Building (combination of Fresh Issue and Offer for Sale)

• Total Issue Size: ₹772 crore

• Fresh Issue: ₹721 crore

• Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹51 crore

• Price Band: ₹92 – ₹97 per share

• Lot Size: 148 equity shares

• Minimum Investment (Retail): Approximately ₹13,616 (for 148 shares at ₹92)

• Listing At: BSE & NSE

• Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Important IPO Dates of Vikran Engineering Limited IPO

• Anchor Investor Bidding: Aug 27, 2025

• Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: Sep 01, 2025

• Initiation of Refunds / Credit to Demat: Sep 02, 2025

• Expected Listing Date: Sep 03, 2025

Vikran Engineering Limited: Company Overview

Vikran Engineering Ltd., a Maharashtra based company founded in 2008. The company is into engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) and functions across key infrastructure sectors, power transmission and distribution, water infrastructure, railway infrastructure, and solar EPC.

It provides end to end services, including conceptualisation, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: ARC Insulation IPO Day 2: Cooling Off Or Gaining Steam? This Is What You Need To Know