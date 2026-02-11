Rajasthan Budget 2026-27: Viksit Rajasthan in Focus – Deputy CM Diya Kumari Unveils 1 Lakh Jobs, ₹21 Lakh Crore Economy, and Key Development Initiatives

Rajasthan Budget 2026-27 Unveiled by Diya Kumari

The budget for 2026-27, which Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented to the Legislative Assembly on February 11, 2026, represents a significant advancement towards Viksit Rajasthan. The budget, which contains multiple initiatives, will create major employment opportunities for young people while updating existing infrastructure and providing housing solutions for millions.

It allocates funds to construct new roads, bridges, metro systems, and smart city projects, while social welfare programs and rural development initiatives aim to improve community conditions. By incorporating innovation, artificial intelligence monitoring, and sustainable development, the budget creates a foundation for growth and new possibilities throughout Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Budget 2026-27: Fast-Track Program Creates 1 Lakh Jobs, Putting Youth at the Heart of “Viksit Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Budget 2026-27 creates a special fast-track program which helps young professionals achieve their career goals. The state provides its ambitious youth with a golden ticket to launch their careers because it has about 1 lakh new government job openings in education, health, police, and various other fields.

The organization will simplify its operations by eliminating the need for most candidates to attend interviews, because only high-level positions like RAS require assessment through this method. This funding allocation extends beyond a budget entry because it serves as the fundamental component which drives “Viksit Rajasthan” to develop an equipped workforce.

Young professionals now have the opportunity to pursue ambitious goals while they prepare for essential positions which require their expertise. The state implements its public service and healthcare program to fulfill its goals, while showing that Rajasthan’s primary focus for development will be its human resources.

Rajasthan Budget 2026-27: Bold Initiatives for Water, Roads, Housing, and Farmer Growth

Water Supply & Policy: Rajasthan is introducing a new water policy to address scarcity and ensure sustainable resource management. The CM Jal Jeevan Mission will establish tap water connections for 6,450 villages at a cost of ₹4,500 crore. Urban drinking water infrastructure will receive ₹2,300 crore, providing approximately 3 lakh new connections in the coming year. Summer contingency plans include 600 tubewells and ₹1 crore for each district collector. Innovation measures, such as the Centre of Excellence in Jaipur and mobile water testing laboratories, will optimize water usage and monitoring throughout the state.

Rajasthan Economy Accelerates

Rajasthan’s economy is currently operating at full capacity, according to its latest performance. The economy has expanded 41.39% since the previous government and is projected to reach ₹21 lakh crore by 2026–27. The government is boosting infrastructure through a capital expenditure of ₹3,427 crore, enabling the construction of 16,430 kilometers of new roads and bringing the total road network to 42,000 kilometers. Citizens can expect higher incomes, with per capita income rising from ₹1.68 lakh to over ₹2.02 lakh. The expansion of roads, jobs, and economic opportunities is paving the way for greater prosperity, better connectivity, and ambitious future growth in Rajasthan.

