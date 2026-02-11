Who’s Revving Up In The Stock Market Today? Royal Enfield Owner Eicher Motors Share Price Zooms On A Stellar Q3 Profit Performance

Eicher Motors Share Price Rides High on Royal Enfield Success and Q3FY26 Earnings
Royal Enfield, the legendary motorcycle brand loved for its classic charm and adventurous spirit, is fully owned by Eicher Motors Limited, an Indian automotive powerhouse. Acquired in 1994, the brand has been transformed from a British icon into a global mid-weight motorcycle leader, with its manufacturing hub in Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, and design and development centers in India and the UK. Much of this turnaround is credited to Siddhartha Lal, Executive Chairman of Eicher Motors, whose leadership has turned Royal Enfield into a symbol of style, performance, and innovation.
The brand’s success spilled over to Dalal Street as Eicher Motors’ share price surged nearly 7% to ₹7,791 on the BSE following strong Q3FY26 earnings. The spike was driven by impressive revenue growth, a 21% rise in motorcycle sales, record EBITDA margins, and a bullish outlook for exports and commercial vehicle sales. Investors are cheering both the numbers and the story: a brand that continues to expand globally while maintaining domestic dominance. With solid fundamentals, strategic expansions, and consistent growth under Siddhartha Lal’s leadership, Eicher Motors is not just selling motorcycles-it’s accelerating investor confidence.
Why Eicher Motors Share Price Zoomed: Key Drivers
- Net Profit Growth: Consolidated profit jumped 21.4% YoY to ₹1,420.6 crore – the numbers spoke, investors cheered!
- Revenue Growth: Total revenue climbed 23% YoY to ₹6,114 crore, riding high on strong sales momentum.
- Record EBITDA: EBITDA soared 29.6% to ₹1,556.5 crore, with margins improving to 25.5% – efficiency meets earnings.
- Royal Enfield Sales: Motorcycle volumes revved up 21% to 3,25,773 units, proving the brand still rules the roads.
- VECV Sales: Commercial vehicle numbers improved YoY, showing growth across the board.
Robust demand for Royal Enfield, operational efficiency, and record-breaking performance across segments fueled investor confidence, sending Eicher Motors shares zooming on Dalal Street.
|Segment / Metric
|Q3FY26 Performance
|YoY / Change
|Consolidated Net Profit
|₹1,420.6 crore
|+21.4%
|Revenue
|₹6,114 crore
|+23%
|EBITDA
|₹1,556.5 crore
|+29.6%
|EBITDA Margin
|25.5%
|Up from 24.2%
|Royal Enfield Sales
|3,25,773 motorcycles
|+21%
|VECV Sales
|26,086 vehicles
|Up from 21,010
|Performance Insight
|Beat Street expectations
|Reflects strong operational metrics
|Growth Drivers
|Domestic demand & export traction
|Supports overall volume growth
