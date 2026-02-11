Who’s Revving Up In The Stock Market Today? Royal Enfield Owner Eicher Motors Share Price Zooms On A Stellar Q3 Profit Performance

Eicher Motors Share Price Rides High on Royal Enfield Success and Q3FY26 Earnings

Royal Enfield, the legendary motorcycle brand loved for its classic charm and adventurous spirit, is fully owned by Eicher Motors Limited, an Indian automotive powerhouse. Acquired in 1994, the brand has been transformed from a British icon into a global mid-weight motorcycle leader, with its manufacturing hub in Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, and design and development centers in India and the UK. Much of this turnaround is credited to Siddhartha Lal, Executive Chairman of Eicher Motors, whose leadership has turned Royal Enfield into a symbol of style, performance, and innovation.

The brand’s success spilled over to Dalal Street as Eicher Motors’ share price surged nearly 7% to ₹7,791 on the BSE following strong Q3FY26 earnings. The spike was driven by impressive revenue growth, a 21% rise in motorcycle sales, record EBITDA margins, and a bullish outlook for exports and commercial vehicle sales. Investors are cheering both the numbers and the story: a brand that continues to expand globally while maintaining domestic dominance. With solid fundamentals, strategic expansions, and consistent growth under Siddhartha Lal’s leadership, Eicher Motors is not just selling motorcycles-it’s accelerating investor confidence.

Why Eicher Motors Share Price Zoomed: Key Drivers

Robust demand for Royal Enfield, operational efficiency, and record-breaking performance across segments fueled investor confidence, sending Eicher Motors shares zooming on Dalal Street.

Eicher Motors Share Price Boosted by Strong Q3FY26 Earnings and Robust Volume Growth

Segment / Metric Q3FY26 Performance YoY / Change Consolidated Net Profit ₹1,420.6 crore +21.4% Revenue ₹6,114 crore +23% EBITDA ₹1,556.5 crore +29.6% EBITDA Margin 25.5% Up from 24.2% Royal Enfield Sales 3,25,773 motorcycles +21% VECV Sales 26,086 vehicles Up from 21,010 Performance Insight Beat Street expectations Reflects strong operational metrics Growth Drivers Domestic demand & export traction Supports overall volume growth

Eicher Motors Share Price Boosted by ₹958 Crore Cheyyar Expansion Plan

Eicher Motors is revving up! The board approved a brownfield expansion at its Cheyyar facility in Tamil Nadu, boosting annual production from 14.6 lakh to 20 lakh units. With an investment of ₹958 crore, the move signals confidence in long-term growth and the roaring future of Royal Enfield motorcycles. Eicher Motors Share Price: Brokerage Ratings and Target Prices Nuvama Institutional Equities: Retained Hold rating, target price ₹8,100, expecting robust volume growth and strong export momentum.

Motilal Oswal: Reiterated Sell rating, target price ₹6,313, citing normalized demand and limited margin upside.