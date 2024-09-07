Vistara Dispatches Alternative Aircraft For Passengers Stranded In Turkey

On Saturday, Vistara announced that it is sending an alternative aircraft and a new crew to transport passengers from its Mumbai-Frankfurt flight, which was diverted to Turkey's Erzurum Airport, following an alleged bomb threat on Friday.

The substitute aircraft is scheduled to arrive at Erzurum Airport in the local time of 12:25 pm and is expected to depart for Frankfurt at a local time of 2:30 pm.

Taking to X, Vistara said “Since the crew have exceeded their duty time limitations, we are sending an alternate aircraft with a new crew to Erzurum Airport. The replacement aircraft is expected to arrive by 12:25 PM local time and depart for Frankfurt with all passengers by 2:30 PM local time.”

Earlier, Flight UK 27, which was en route from Mumbai to Frankfurt, departed from the former at 1:01 PM on Friday after a one-hour delay. It was initially set to land in Frankfurt at 5:30 PM local time.

However, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was redirected to Turkey after crew members discovered a note claiming there was a bomb on board. Later, it turned out to be a hoax.

The aircraft with its 247 passengers and crew, landed safely at Erzurum Airport at 7:05 PM local time on Friday.

