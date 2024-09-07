Saturday, September 7, 2024

Vistara Dispatches Alternative Aircraft For Passengers Stranded In Turkey

On Saturday, Vistara announced that it is sending an alternative aircraft and a new crew to transport passengers from its Mumbai-Frankfurt flight, which was diverted to Turkey's Erzurum Airport, following an alleged bomb threat on Friday.

Vistara Dispatches Alternative Aircraft For Passengers Stranded In Turkey

On Saturday, Vistara announced that it is sending an alternative aircraft and a new crew to transport passengers from its Mumbai-Frankfurt flight, which was diverted to Turkey’s Erzurum Airport, following an alleged bomb threat on Friday.

The substitute aircraft is scheduled to arrive at Erzurum Airport in the local time of 12:25 pm and is expected to depart for Frankfurt at a local time of 2:30 pm.

Taking to X, Vistara said “Since the crew have exceeded their duty time limitations, we are sending an alternate aircraft with a new crew to Erzurum Airport. The replacement aircraft is expected to arrive by 12:25 PM local time and depart for Frankfurt with all passengers by 2:30 PM local time.”

Earlier,  Flight UK 27, which was en route from Mumbai to Frankfurt, departed from the former at 1:01 PM on Friday after a one-hour delay. It was initially set to land in Frankfurt at 5:30 PM local time.

Also Read: End Of Vistara? Plan To Merge With Air India, To Be Finalized On November 12

However, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was redirected to Turkey after crew members discovered a note claiming there was a bomb on board. Later, it turned out to be a hoax.

The aircraft with its 247 passengers and crew, landed safely at Erzurum Airport at 7:05 PM local time on Friday.

Must Read: Controversy Over Vistara’s Meal Labels: ‘Hindu’ and ‘Muslim’ Meals Spark Debate On Social Media

Tags:

Bomb Threat NewsX turkey Vistara

Recent Post

Brazilian Human Rights Minister Silvio Almeida Fired Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Brazilian Human Rights Minister Silvio Almeida Fired Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Renukaswamy Murder Case: Chargesheet Reveal Darshan’s Relationship With Pavithra Gowda

Renukaswamy Murder Case: Chargesheet Reveal Darshan’s Relationship With Pavithra Gowda

Shubman Gill On Reviving Test Career: I Worked On My Defence

Shubman Gill On Reviving Test Career: I Worked On My Defence

Vistara Flight from India to Germany Grounded in Turkey Due to False Bomb Threat

Vistara Flight from India to Germany Grounded in Turkey Due to False Bomb Threat

Manipur: Three Dead Due To Outbreak Of Violence At Jiribam District

Manipur: Three Dead Due To Outbreak Of Violence At Jiribam District

Typhoon Yagi Hits Vietnam After Deadly Impact in China

Typhoon Yagi Hits Vietnam After Deadly Impact in China

Indore-Jabalpur Express Train Derails Near Jabalpur, No Injuries Reported

Indore-Jabalpur Express Train Derails Near Jabalpur, No Injuries Reported

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox