LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Wall St hits intraday record highs as rate-cut hopes drive momentum

Wall St hits intraday record highs as rate-cut hopes drive momentum

Wall St hits intraday record highs as rate-cut hopes drive momentum

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 3, 2025 20:42:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Wall St hits intraday record highs as rate-cut hopes drive momentum

By Niket Nishant and Sukriti Gupta (Reuters) – Wall Street's main indexes hit intraday record highs on Friday as optimism about an imminent interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve boosted sentiment in the final trading session of a week that saw volatility due to the U.S. government shutdown. The federal shutdown, which began on Wednesday, has disrupted the flow of critical economic data, including the highly anticipated nonfarm payrolls report that was originally scheduled for release on Friday. It has now been postponed, leaving investors to rely on other indicators that suggest a softening in the labor market, keeping bets on an impending rate cut alive. Coupled with the strength in the technology sector, the optimism has so far helped investors look past the federal impasse. The three main indexes are on track to notch weekly gains if the current levels hold. "The market's focused on a couple of different things instead of the shutdown. One is the AI optimism that we've seen over recent days, and then the data that came out this week is pretty supportive of the Fed being able to cut rates," said Veronica Willis, global investment strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in New York. At 10:09 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 274.53 points, or 0.59%, to 46,794.89, the S&P 500 gained 12.09 points, or 0.18%, to 6,727.44, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 7.27 points, or 0.03%, to 22,836.64. The S&P 500 tech sector rose 0.2%. Healthcare stocks gained 1.3%, adding to the week's rally. Humana and Danaher added 5.6% and 4.2%, respectively, and were among the top performers on the benchmark index. Communication services shares on the S&P 500 fell 0.9%, dragged by losses in Meta Platforms and Alphabet, which were down 1.2% and 1.4%, respectively. The losses also weighed on the Nasdaq. A gain in banks such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, which rose 0.5% and 1%, respectively, boosted the Dow. Meanwhile, BofA Global Research forecast on Friday that the Fed would deliver its next interest-rate cut in October instead of December, citing soft labor market data. However, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said he was hesitant to commit to a series of rate cuts, with inflation still running above the central bank's 2% target. Data from the Institute for Supply Management showed non-manufacturing activity stood at 50 last month, compared with an estimate of 51.7, according to economists polled by Reuters, capping some early gains. New York Fed President John Williams said central banks needed to be aware that unpredictable changes were inevitable and should strategize to operate in those environments. Investors will parse comments from Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson later in the day. In stocks, Applied Materials fell 2.9% after the chip-equipment maker forecast a $600 million hit to fiscal 2026 revenue on broader semiconductor export curbs. Shares of USA Rare Earth jumped 19.6% after CEO Barbara Humpton told CNBC the company was "in close communication" with the White House. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.59-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.43-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted 31 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 110 new highs and 17 new lows. (Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sukriti Gupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Pooja Desai)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 8:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Rahul Hails Indian Motorcycle Brands In Columbia, Says ‘Innovation Rather Than Cronyism’ Can Win
How An Apple Watch Alert Saved A Mumbai Diver In A Heart-Stopping Scuba Emergency
Mahindra Thar 2025: Unmatched Price With Huge Upgrades, Check If It Fits Your Budget?
Anduril and Palantir battlefield communication system has deep flaws, Army memo says
US stock futures rise on rate-cut optimism

LATEST NEWS

AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing
Donald Trump Trusts Hamas Peace Deal, Directs Netanyahu To Halt Gaza Bombings, People Ask Where Is US President’s Nobel Peace Prize
IMF'S GEORGIEVA ON SENEGAL: FORMAL NEGOTIATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN DURING THE IMF-WORLD BANK ANNUAL MEETINGS IN MID OCTOBER
Sean Combs Verdict: What Was Diddy’s Sentence? Judge Arun Subramanian Jails Music Mogul For Abuse, Trafficking
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t
Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? Couple’s Net Worth Revealed, Fans Excited, Wedding Rumoured Feb 2026
Diddy Verdict: Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Down Crying As Children Make Emotional Plea For Leniency
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children urge leniency at sentencing over prostitution conviction
Djokovic advances in pursuit of fifth Shanghai title
Wall St hits intraday record highs as rate-cut hopes drive momentum

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Wall St hits intraday record highs as rate-cut hopes drive momentum

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Wall St hits intraday record highs as rate-cut hopes drive momentum
Wall St hits intraday record highs as rate-cut hopes drive momentum
Wall St hits intraday record highs as rate-cut hopes drive momentum
Wall St hits intraday record highs as rate-cut hopes drive momentum

QUICK LINKS