Walmart cuts Thanksgiving meal price to $4-per-person

(Reuters) -Walmart on Tuesday unveiled its 2025 Thanksgiving meal basket priced at under $4 per person, the lowest since the retailer launched the program in 2022, as U.S. shoppers contend with persistent inflation and wider economic uncertainty. The basket, which is meant for 10 people, includes more than 20 items, such as a turkey, potatoes, stuffing mix, fried onions, pie crusts, and boxed macaroni and cheese. The bundle, which cost about $7 per person last year, comes a week after the U.S. arm of German discount supermarket chain Aldi introduced a similar holiday offer. The price slash comes as U.S. retailers sharpen their price appeals ahead of the lucrative holiday season as households, particularly lower-income shoppers, feel the pinch from higher living costs and uncertainty tied to U.S. trade policy. The holiday shopping season runs from November through January, encompassing Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas, days that drive a significant share of retailers' annual sales and heavy consumer spending. Walmart in August raised its full-year outlook even as it posted its first quarterly earnings miss in more than three years. The company's U.S. CEO said last week that customers remained resilient and were spending at a healthy clip. (Reporting by Neil J Kanatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

