What Are Minimum Balance Rules Compared Across SBI, ICICI, HDFC, And Others?

ICICI has hiked the minimum balance average requirement for the new savings accounts to be opened on or after the 1st August, 2025 according to a PTI report. The minimum monthly average balance (MAB) for savings bank accounts till July 31, 2025 for ICICI Bank customers was Rs 10,000. In a completely different approach to ICICI, according to a News 18 report, other lenders like the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank are making the conditions easy for maintaining the average balance requirements.

In the case of ICICI, as per the official notice, the hike in the monthly average balance affects the customers across metro, urban, semi-urban and rural locations. The revised structure states that the customers in metro and urban areas will need to maintain an average balance of Rs 50,000 – a significant jump from the Rs 10,000 requirement.

In this chart from the News 18 report, the headers are bank, rural branches and Urban/Metro branches. Rs 10,000 (Senior citizens SB) is for the rural branch under the Bank of India.

Comparative analysis of the Minimum Average Balance requirements across different banks (Photo Credit- News 18)

What is the minimum balance average requirement?

According to the PTI report, the minimum balance average requirement is the minimum balance that a customer is required to maintain in the bank account. The banks levy a penalty if the balance in the bank account falls below the required amount.

Is minimum balance average requirement a bane or boon?

Is minimum balance average requirement a bane or a boon? This question has always dominated the news headlines. It is actually not a profitable condition for the people hailing from the low or the inconsistent income. If the people continuously fail to maintain the minimum AMB, the bank will keep charging them monthly penalties. This process will go on and on till the time they start adhering to the AMB limit.

