LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Are Minimum Balance Rules Compared Across SBI, ICICI, HDFC, And Others?

What Are Minimum Balance Rules Compared Across SBI, ICICI, HDFC, And Others?

ICICI has hiked the minimum balance average requirement for the new savings accounts to be opened on or after the 1st August, 2025 according to a PTI report. The minimum monthly average balance (MAB) for savings bank accounts till July 31, 2025 for ICICI Bank customers was Rs 10,000. In a completely different approach to ICICI, according to a News 18 report, other lenders like the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank are making the conditions easy for maintaining the average balance requirements.

ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 10, 2025 21:15:10 IST

ICICI has hiked the minimum balance average requirement for the new savings accounts to be opened on or after the 1st August, 2025 according to a PTI report. The minimum monthly average balance (MAB) for savings bank accounts till July 31, 2025 for ICICI Bank customers was Rs 10,000. In a completely different approach to ICICI, according to a News 18 report, other lenders like the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank are making the conditions easy for maintaining the average balance requirements. 

In the case of ICICI, as per the official notice, the hike in the monthly average balance affects the customers across metro, urban, semi-urban and rural locations. The revised structure states that the customers in metro and urban areas will need to maintain an average balance of Rs 50,000 – a significant jump from the Rs 10,000 requirement. 

In this chart from the News 18 report, the headers are bank, rural branches and Urban/Metro branches. Rs 10,000 (Senior citizens SB) is for the rural branch under the Bank of India. 

Comparative analysis of the Minimum Average Balance requirements across different banks (Photo Credit- News 18)

Comparative analysis of the Minimum Average Balance requirements across different banks (Photo Credit- News 18)

What is the minimum balance average requirement?

According to the PTI report, the minimum balance average requirement is the minimum balance that a customer is required to maintain in the bank account. The banks levy a penalty if the balance in the bank account falls below the required amount.

Is minimum balance average requirement a bane or boon?

Is minimum balance average requirement a bane or a boon? This question has always dominated the news headlines. It is actually not a profitable condition for the people hailing from the low or the inconsistent income. If the people continuously fail to maintain the minimum AMB, the bank will keep charging them monthly penalties. This process will go on and on till the time they start adhering to the AMB limit. 

Also read: ICICI Increases Monthly Balance Requirement From Rs 50,000 For New Saving Account Holders, Effective From Aug 1

Tags: ICICI minimum average balanceMAB across different banksminimum balance average requirement

RELATED News

Stocks To Watch Today: ICICI. JSW, Tata Motors, Voltas And Many More In Focus
JSW Cement IPO Heats Up: Strong Demand And Grey Market Surge, Is It Time To Invest?
Five Years, Five FTAs: How India’s Global Trade Is Taking Off
Wall Street To Alaska: Economic Data And Diplomacy Collide — Will Trump And Putin Meeting Shake The Global Economy?
The Trump’s Tariff Shockwave: Who’s Paying The Price As Luxury, Sportswear, And Groceries Get Pricier In 2025

LATEST NEWS

ICMAI Declares CMA Intermediate And Final Results For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
What Are Minimum Balance Rules Compared Across SBI, ICICI, HDFC, And Others?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Are Minimum Balance Rules Compared Across SBI, ICICI, HDFC, And Others?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Are Minimum Balance Rules Compared Across SBI, ICICI, HDFC, And Others?
What Are Minimum Balance Rules Compared Across SBI, ICICI, HDFC, And Others?
What Are Minimum Balance Rules Compared Across SBI, ICICI, HDFC, And Others?
What Are Minimum Balance Rules Compared Across SBI, ICICI, HDFC, And Others?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?