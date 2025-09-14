Who is Kavin Mittal? Meet The Internet Entrepreneur As Hike Shuts Down, His Billionaire Father Is…

Kavin Bharti Mittal, the son of Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, has announced the shutdown of his startup Hike following India’s blanket ban on real-money gaming. The decision marks the end of a journey that began in 2016 when Hike debuted as a messaging app aimed at competing with WhatsApp and later pivoted to gaming through its platform Rush.

In a heartfelt note shared on Substack and social media, Mittal explained, “After regrouping with our investors and the team, I’ve made the difficult decision to wind down Hike completely. Our US business, launched just nine months ago, is off to a strong start. But scaling globally would require a full recap, a reset that is not the best use of capital or time.”

Who is Kavin Mittal?

Kavin Bharti Mittal is the son of Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, one of India’s leading business conglomerates. Forbes estimates the Mittal family’s net worth at $30.7 billion (around ₹2,70,999 crore), placing them among India’s wealthiest. Kavin is known for his entrepreneurial spirit and tech ventures, with Hike being his most notable project.

Hike began as a messaging app in 2016, attempting to rival WhatsApp with innovative features. However, the company later pivoted to gaming through Rush, a real-money gaming platform with 14 mobile games and integrated Web3 play-to-earn features. Backed by major investors including SoftBank, Tencent, Tiger Global, Bharti, Foxconn, Polygon, and Tribe Capital, Rush gained significant traction in India, boasting over 10 million users and $500 million in gross revenue in four years.

What will be the Impact of Hike’s Shutdown

Hike employed around 100 staff across India, the US, Dubai, and Singapore, operating in agile “SWAT teams” designed to tackle complex problems. Despite its success, regulatory uncertainty in India made the business unsustainable. Other Indian gaming startups, including MPL, Games24x7, Zupee, and Baazi Games, have also faced challenges following the real-money gaming ban.

While Hike has shut down, Mittal remains committed to technology and innovation, with plans to explore fields like artificial intelligence, clean energy, and human potential. “This is both a disappointment and a hard outcome. But the learnings are invaluable, and my conviction for what’s next is even stronger,” he stated.

Kavin Bharti Mittal’s journey reflects the growing intersection of tech entrepreneurship, innovation, and regulatory challenges in India. As he shifts focus to next-generation technologies, the tech world will be watching his next moves closely.

