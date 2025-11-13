LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Who is Manoj Gaur? ED Arrests Jaypee Infratech MD in ₹12,000-Crore Money Laundering Case

Who is Manoj Gaur? ED Arrests Jaypee Infratech MD in ₹12,000-Crore Money Laundering Case

ED arrested Jaypee Infratech MD Manoj Gaur for allegedly diverting ₹12,000 crore from homebuyers in a major money laundering case.

ED Arrests Jaypee Infratech MD Manoj Gaur in ₹12,000-Crore Money Laundering Case Over Homebuyers’ Fund Diversion
ED Arrests Jaypee Infratech MD Manoj Gaur in ₹12,000-Crore Money Laundering Case Over Homebuyers’ Fund Diversion

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 13, 2025 13:21:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who is Manoj Gaur? ED Arrests Jaypee Infratech MD in ₹12,000-Crore Money Laundering Case

Manoj Gaur, the Managing Director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), has been detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of the investigation into a huge money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) amounting to ₹12,000 crores. The investigators are claiming Gaur’s participation in the diversion and misappropriation of the funds that were raised from the thousands of homebuyers for the housing projects that have not been completed yet.

 

Case Background

The investigation dates back to the year 2017, when homebuyers held very large protests and the first information reports (FIRs) were registered against the company. The buyers accused Jaypee Infratech Ltd and its parent firm Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) of deceiving them, committing a criminal conspiracy, and misusing the funds. The housing projects, namely, Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens, reportedly started collecting money from the buyers as far back as 2010–11, but did not hand over the possession of the apartments because of the alleged misuse of funds.

 

Involvement of Manoj Gaur and Evidence Gathered

According to the ED, Gaur was the mastermind behind the mismanagement of finances and the transfer of funds to other Jaypee Group businesses. The searches conducted at 15 different places in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Mumbai resulted in the gathering of cash amounting to ₹1.7 crore, digital data, and property documents.

 

Company in Crisis

Jaypee Infratech, which used to be a prominent builder in the NCR, went bankrupt in 2017 due to massive defaults. The ED’s operation to follow the track of the diverted money and reveal the extent of the claimed financial fraud is still going on.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 1:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 000 crore scamED arresthomebuyersJaiprakash AssociatesJaypee InfratechJaypee WishtownManoj Gaurmoney launderingPMLAreal estate fraud

RELATED News

Fujiyama Power IPO Opens Today: Will This Solar Star Shine On Dalal Street? Here Are The Key Details

Thomas Cook Festive Travel Offer: Save Up to INR 12,000 on Bookings for Your Next Great Holiday

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 13: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3: FINAL CALL! Will The Edtech Star Score Full Marks Or Just Pass? Here Are The Key Details

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Check Your Share Status Before Listing Day; Refund, Listing And Other Key Details

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Red Fort Blast: How Building 17, Room 13 Of Al Falah University Became Secret Meeting Point For Terrorists

“Everyone Should Have a Vijay Deverakonda in their Lives”: Rashmika Mandanna Emotional Confession- Is a Wedding on the Cards?

After Islamabad Blast, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues ‘Two-Front War’ Warning Against India And Afghanistan

‘Stop Acting!’ Mother-In-Law Mocks Daughter-In-Law’s Labour Pain In UP Hospital, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage And Public Fury, WATCH

World’s Most Powerful Militaries In 2025 Revealed: This Country Is At Top, Where Do India And Pakistan Stand?

“If you want, I can…”: Netizens Mock ‘ChatGPT’ Slip-Up On Pakistani Newspaper Dawn’s Business Page

Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Are Back! ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Teaser Breaks The Internet Within Minutes

Kakinada Police Seize 624g Gold Worth ₹60 Lakh, Arrest Three in Major Theft Case

“Knew About The Girls”: Epstein Emails Released By House Democrats Raise New Questions About Trump

Bihar Election Result 2025 Date: ECI Vote Counting Time and Where to Watch Live Counting of Votes

Who is Manoj Gaur? ED Arrests Jaypee Infratech MD in ₹12,000-Crore Money Laundering Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Manoj Gaur? ED Arrests Jaypee Infratech MD in ₹12,000-Crore Money Laundering Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Manoj Gaur? ED Arrests Jaypee Infratech MD in ₹12,000-Crore Money Laundering Case
Who is Manoj Gaur? ED Arrests Jaypee Infratech MD in ₹12,000-Crore Money Laundering Case
Who is Manoj Gaur? ED Arrests Jaypee Infratech MD in ₹12,000-Crore Money Laundering Case
Who is Manoj Gaur? ED Arrests Jaypee Infratech MD in ₹12,000-Crore Money Laundering Case

QUICK LINKS