Home > Business > Who Is Tatiana Teppoeva? The Ex-Microsoft Leader Who Turned Her Layoff Into A Launchpad For Success

Tatiana Teppoeva, a former Microsoft data scientist, turned her 14-year corporate career’s end into a new beginning, launching her company, One Nonverbal Ecosystem, to coach executives on powerful presence.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 8, 2025 13:58:20 IST

Meet Tatiana Teppoeva, the woman who turned a corporate layoff into her personal breakthrough. According to her LinkedIn profile, she holds a master’s and PhD in economics from St. Petersburg State University, along with two additional degrees from Harvard University. Impressive, right? But her story doesn’t stop there. She began her journey as an assistant professor before stepping into the fast-paced tech world as a research analyst. After years at Boeing and Microsoft, Tatiana decided to rewrite her own playbook, proving that even after 14 years in Big Tech, it’s never too late to start fresh.

The Layoff That Sparked Joy: Tatiana Teppoeva’s Unusual Reaction

Now, this isn’t your typical layoff story. When most people get that dreaded HR email, panic sets in, but not for Tatiana Teppoeva.

After 14 years at Microsoft, her first reaction was pure happiness! Yes, you read that right. Instead of doomscrolling through job portals, Tatiana picked up her phone and cheerfully shared the news with friends.

Why? Because she had been secretly waiting for this moment, her golden exit ticket to chase her entrepreneurial dream. She even had a resignation letter saved in drafts, just waiting for the universe to hit “send” for her.

“For more than a year, I had been thinking about leaving to start my own company, but it was not an easy decision after a 17-year stable career at Boeing and Microsoft.”
“I even had a resignation letter saved in my drafts, waiting for the right moment. When the layoff happened, I felt it was a green light, and I was grateful.”

What Did She Do After Being Laid Off?

After being laid off from Microsoft, where she began as a senior research manager and gradually advanced to the role of senior data and applied scientist, Teppoeva decided to take the leap she had long dreamed of.

“When I was laid off from Microsoft after 14 years, I started a company, One Nonverbal Ecosystem, rather than seeking a new corporate job. Now I teach executives how to command the room and project the presence they want.”

Her Educational And Professional Background

  • Holds a Master’s degree and PhD in Economics from St. Petersburg State University.
  • Earned two additional degrees from Harvard University.
  • Began her career as an Assistant Professor before transitioning into a Research Analyst role.
  • Worked with Boeing and later Microsoft, where she served for 14 years.
  • Founded her own company, One Nonverbal Ecosystem, in May 2025.
First published on: Nov 8, 2025 1:53 PM IST
