LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why India’s Outbound Investments Are Up 67%: What That Means For Global Markets?

Why India’s Outbound Investments Are Up 67%: What That Means For Global Markets?

India's outbound investments has jumped by 67.74 per cent to USD 41.6 billion in FY2024-25 from USD 24.8 billion in FY2023-24, as per a new EY report. Positioned as a cost-effective holding and treasury jurisdiction, GIFT City offers Indian multinationals regulatory clarity, tax advantages, and operational efficiency, helping manage global investments.

Why India’s Outbound Investments Are Up 67%: What That Means For Global Markets?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 24, 2025 21:02:09 IST

India’s outbound investments has jumped by 67.74 per cent to USD 41.6 billion in FY2024-25 from USD 24.8 billion in FY2023-24, as per a new EY report.

The number of transactions also rose by 15 per cent, signalling a sharp uptick in global confidence, states the report titled “India abroad: Navigating the global landscape for overseas investment – 2025”.

UAE, Luxembourg, and Switzerland Emerging as Key Investment Destinations

It highlights that Indian companies are focusing on diversification, prioritising environmental, social, and governance (ESG) aspects, and leveraging technology-led growth to drive their global expansion strategies. The EY report highlights sectoral impacts across IT, energy, pharma, automotive, and hospitality.

While intermediary jurisdictions like Singapore, the Netherlands, and Mauritius have long dominated outbound investment structuring, Indian companies are now broadening their horizons.

The report noted that the shift is being driven by changing global tax rules, tighter regulatory oversight, and evolving strategic priorities.

Countries like the UAE, Luxembourg, and Switzerland are gaining ground, offering a mix of favorable tax regimes, progressive regulatory frameworks, and alignment with India’s interests in sustainability, digital innovation, and trade expansion.

The UAE is seeing rising investor interest beyond its traditional role in energy, spurred by the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and new opportunities in infrastructure and technology.

GIFT City Sees 100% Surge in Outbound Investments from India

Meanwhile, Luxembourg’s strength in fund management and green finance, along with Switzerland’s IP-friendly environment and advanced infrastructure, are drawing attention as alternative gateways for Indian capital.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities are now integral to overseas investment decisions. From carbon pricing implications in the EU to supply chain due diligence in the US, companies are embedding sustainability into investment design to meet rising stakeholder expectations and regulatory benchmarks.

Indian companies are increasingly turning to GIFT City as a strategic gateway for outbound investments, with RBI data showing a 100 per cent surge (from 0.04 USD billion in 2022-23 to 0.81 USD billion in 2024-25 )over the past two years.

Positioned as a cost-effective holding and treasury jurisdiction, GIFT City offers Indian multinationals regulatory clarity, tax advantages, and operational efficiency, helping manage global investments while retaining place of effective management (POEM) and tax residency in India. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Japan to Invest $68 Billion in India During Modi’s Visit

Tags: EY ReportGIFT Cityinvestment

RELATED News

Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention
Kerala’s Fish Farming Gets A Boost: Centre Launches Pilot Project To Diversify The Industry
Piramal Finance Takes On Rural Credit Gaps With New BLS E-Services Partnership, Here’s How?

LATEST NEWS

Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations
Inside ICE Expansion: How the US Federal Agency Is Scaling Up and Training New Agents
Bigg Boss 19 Inside House Photos: Salman Khan Unveils Stunning ‘Cabin in the Woods’ Themed House
Why India’s Outbound Investments Are Up 67%: What That Means For Global Markets?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why India’s Outbound Investments Are Up 67%: What That Means For Global Markets?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why India’s Outbound Investments Are Up 67%: What That Means For Global Markets?
Why India’s Outbound Investments Are Up 67%: What That Means For Global Markets?
Why India’s Outbound Investments Are Up 67%: What That Means For Global Markets?
Why India’s Outbound Investments Are Up 67%: What That Means For Global Markets?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?