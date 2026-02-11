Why Is Titan Share Price in the Spotlight Today? Stock Jumps 2.5% After 61% Q3FY26 Profit Surge; Rally Continues

Titan Share Price In Focus: Q3FY26 Earnings Power Strong Rally

Consolidated net profit surged 61% year-on-year to ₹1,684 crore.

to ₹1,684 crore. Profit Before Tax (excluding exceptional items) jumped 70% to ₹2,375 crore.

to ₹2,375 crore. Margins expanded to 9.7% , reflecting improved operational efficiency.

, reflecting improved operational efficiency. Adjusted PBT growth stood at 44% , factoring in the customs duty impact.

, factoring in the customs duty impact. Total income climbed 40% to ₹24,592 crore.

to ₹24,592 crore. Growth was largely driven by robust festive-season demand across key segments.

Titan Share Price Dazzles as Jewellery Business Defies Soaring Gold Prices

Titan achieved its best performance in Q3FY26 with outstanding results. The Tata Group’s jewellery business demonstrated that consumers still desire gemstones even when gold prices reach record highs. The jewellery division posted a remarkable 42% annual revenue increase to ₹22,517 crore, excluding bullion and digi-gold, as customers chose to spend during the festive season.

Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya, Titan’s key brands, recorded a 40% revenue rise to ₹19,921 crore, while the overall India jewellery business expanded 41% to ₹21,458 crore. The company described it as its strongest domestic quarter outside the Covid period, driven by festive demand and effective marketing campaigns.

The results show that aspiration outweighed hesitation despite elevated gold prices, helping Titan shares maintain strong momentum on Dalal Street.

Titan Share Price Focus: Watches and EyeCare Segments Deliver Steady Growth