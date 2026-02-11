LIVE TV
Why Is Titan Share Price in the Spotlight Today? Stock Jumps 2.5% After 61% Q3FY26 Profit Surge; Rally Continues

Titan share price surged over 2.5% after strong Q3FY26 results, with 61% profit growth and robust jewellery demand. Analysts remain bullish, advising investors to hold or accumulate on dips.

February 11, 2026

Titan Share Price Jumps Over 2.5% After Strong Q3FY26 Results

Titan shares sparkled on Dalal Street on Wednesday, February 11, climbing over 2.5% after the Tata Group giant delivered a glittering set of Q3FY26 results. The stock reached a new peak of ₹4,379.95 on the BSE, reflecting strong investor confidence in Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s key holding. Festive demand, resilient jewellery sales despite high gold prices, and higher profits drove the rally. Titan reinforced its position as a market leader, as rising earnings and revenue growth highlighted its strong brand appeal among both retail and institutional investors.

Titan Share Price In Focus: Q3FY26 Earnings Power Strong Rally

  • Consolidated net profit surged 61% year-on-year to ₹1,684 crore.
  • Profit Before Tax (excluding exceptional items) jumped 70% to ₹2,375 crore.
  • Margins expanded to 9.7%, reflecting improved operational efficiency.
  • Adjusted PBT growth stood at 44%, factoring in the customs duty impact.
  • Total income climbed 40% to ₹24,592 crore.
  • Growth was largely driven by robust festive-season demand across key segments.

Titan Share Price Dazzles as Jewellery Business Defies Soaring Gold Prices

Titan achieved its best performance in Q3FY26 with outstanding results. The Tata Group’s jewellery business demonstrated that consumers still desire gemstones even when gold prices reach record highs. The jewellery division posted a remarkable 42% annual revenue increase to ₹22,517 crore, excluding bullion and digi-gold, as customers chose to spend during the festive season.

Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya, Titan’s key brands, recorded a 40% revenue rise to ₹19,921 crore, while the overall India jewellery business expanded 41% to ₹21,458 crore. The company described it as its strongest domestic quarter outside the Covid period, driven by festive demand and effective marketing campaigns.

The results show that aspiration outweighed hesitation despite elevated gold prices, helping Titan shares maintain strong momentum on Dalal Street.

Titan Share Price Focus: Watches and EyeCare Segments Deliver Steady Growth

Segment Metric Performance
EyeCare Total Income ₹231 crore (up 18%)
EBIT ₹24 crore
EBIT Margin 10.5%
Watches Revenue ₹1,295 crore (up 14%)
EBIT ₹156 crore
EBIT Margin 12%

Management Commentary: Titan’s “Stellar Q3”

The third quarter of fiscal year 2026 delivered exceptional results, according to Managing Director Ajoy Chawla, who reported 40% growth across Titan’s key business operations. He credited the strong performance to robust festive demand and broad-based consumer interest. Both premium and accessible segments demonstrated resilience, with customers maintaining brand loyalty and showing strong demand for the company’s products.

Titan Share Performance: A Long-Term Multibagger

  • 1 Year: Up 32%
  • 6 Months: Up 25%
  • 3 Months: Up 14%
  • 1 Month: Up 3%
  • 5 Years: Up 184%

Titan continues to deliver strong long-term returns, reinforcing its position as a consistent wealth creator within the Tata Group portfolio.

Fresh Buying on Dips Advised as Titan Shines Despite Gold Surge, Analysts Remain Bullish

The Titan showroom display proves its value by generating both visual appeal and financial success. The Tata Group favourite continues to shine, with a 61 percent rise in Q3FY26 profit, strong jewellery sales, and steady growth in the watches and eyewear segments. The stock has touched record highs, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s long-term wealth-creating potential.

Major brokerage firms continue to back Titan’s growth story despite risks from elevated gold prices and potential margin pressures. Existing investors may consider staying invested, while new investors could build positions gradually on market dips, aligning purchases with their risk appetite and long-term investment goals.

