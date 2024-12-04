Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Why Startups And E-commerce Firms Are Rushing To Hire Engineering Graduates

Startups and e-commerce companies are rushing to hire engineering graduates from top Indian institutes, offering attractive salaries and career growth.

Why Startups And E-commerce Firms Are Rushing To Hire Engineering Graduates

This year’s hiring season has seen an aggressive rush from startups and e-commerce giants to recruit top engineering talent from India’s prestigious institutes. As business confidence rises and funding prospects improve, companies are stepping up their campus recruitment drives with enticing pay packages and growth opportunities.

From Zomato and Flipkart to Meesho and Ola, startups and e-commerce companies are flocking to campuses like the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani (BITS Pilani), and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), among others. The sectors they are recruiting for range from software development, data science, and AI to machine learning, indicating a growing demand for skilled engineers in the tech-driven landscape.

This hiring spree is not just about numbers; companies are also upping the ante with lucrative compensation packages. Salaries offered typically range from Rs 8-12 lakh per annum, and at some IITs, packages soar to Rs 1 crore-plus, including bonuses, stock options, and relocation allowances. Companies like Quicksell, Cars24, and Myntra are offering between Rs 16 lakh to Rs 50 lakh annually, positioning themselves as top recruiters for the cream of the engineering talent pool.

MUST READ: India Tops Global AI Upskilling Race, Says Udemy’s Caoimhe Carlos

Startups like Meesho are projecting optimistic growth, with HR executives emphasizing the importance of investing in early-career talent. “By hiring bright minds straight out of college, we are fortifying our long-term success,” said Ashish Kumar Singh, chief HR officer at Meesho. Zomato is scaling its recruitment drive too, aiming to onboard over 400 new hires, significantly more than last year.

As part of the surge, these companies are not just focusing on the IITs and IIMs but are expanding their recruitment efforts across other top-tier institutions to ensure they tap into a larger talent pool. This shift signifies a more inclusive strategy aimed at diversifying talent and reaching out to a broader demographic of graduates.

For engineering graduates, this is an exciting time. The abundance of opportunities across various sectors, combined with attractive compensation packages, positions them as highly sought-after talent in the job market. With a strong emphasis on technology, data, and AI-driven roles, the new graduates are stepping into dynamic, fast-growing fields that offer not just competitive salaries but also long-term career growth in some of the country’s most successful startups.

ALSO READ: Camfil India Expands Manufacturing Footprint With New Plant In Gurugram

Engineering Jobs flipkart startups hiring engineers zomato

