Home > Business > Woxsen University Secures Top 5 Position in India in QS Business Masters Rankings 2025-26

Woxsen University Secures Top 5 Position in India in QS Business Masters Rankings 2025-26

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 20, 2025 11:31:04 IST

Woxsen University Secures Top 5 Position in India in QS Business Masters Rankings 2025-26

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 20: Woxsen University has achieved a significant milestone in global business education by securing the 5th rank in India in the prestigious QS Business Masters Rankings 2025-26.

This recognition places Woxsen among the elite business schools in India, reaffirming its rapid ascent on the global stage. The QS rankings, widely regarded as one of the most credible indicators of academic excellence, assess institutions based on employability, thought leadership, diversity and return on investment.

The Global MBA program is ranked Top 200 worldwide, 30th in Asia, and 5th in India. Alongside, Woxsen’s specialised master’s programs also recorded strong performances:

* Supply Chain Management (Ops specialization): 101 globally | 2nd in India

* Marketing: 151 globally | #1 in India

* Business Analytics: 151 globally | 3rd in India

* Finance: 201 globally | #1 in India

* Management: 201 globally | 7th in India

Employability Highlights

Woxsen’s graduates continue to demonstrate strong career outcomes across sectors:

* Financial Services: 34.2% of placements – the highest share among key industries

* Technology: 29% – reflecting strong demand from leading companies

* Consulting: 11.3% – a growing field for Woxsen graduates

With 231 graduates placed and 100% placement assistance, the University continues to strengthen its industry partnerships and career outcomes.



About Woxsen University, Hyderabad

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia’s largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 170+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #5 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2025, Rank #6, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India’s Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B.Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B.Arch Private Institutes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777443/Woxsen_Uni_QS_Ranking_2026.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771070/5365059/Woxsen_University_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Academic excellenceadvertorial-disclaimerbusiness-educationglobal-mbamarketing-1private-institutesprnewswiretop-b-schools










