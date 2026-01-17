YES Bank Q3FY26: Profit Soars 55%, RoA Hits 1% as Turnaround Signals Shift from Recovery to Growth

YES Bank Q3 Result: Margins, Costs, and Asset Quality Fuel YES Bank’s Comeback
The performance of private sector lender YES Bank was truly surprising in the December quarter, as the bank’s standalone net profit jumped an astounding 55.4% year-on-year to ₹951.62 crore in Q3FY26, compared to ₹612.27 crore last year. Profit before tax also stayed in the fast lane, rising 14.3% YoY to ₹1,234 crore. So, what’s driving this comeback? Three key factors stand out: better margins, tighter cost control, and improving asset quality. For investors tracking turnaround stories, this quarter raises an intriguing question, Is YES Bank ready to shift from recovery to growth? The numbers suggest the momentum is firmly turning positive.
