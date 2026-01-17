LIVE TV
Home > Business > YES Bank Q3FY26: Profit Soars 55%, RoA Hits 1% as Turnaround Signals Shift from Recovery to Growth

YES Bank Q3FY26: Profit Soars 55%, RoA Hits 1% as Turnaround Signals Shift from Recovery to Growth

YES Bank posts a strong Q3FY26 comeback with sharp profit growth, better margins, improving asset quality, rising CASA, and RoA hitting 1%, reviving hopes of a sustainable turnaround.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 17, 2026 13:56:31 IST

YES Bank Q3 Result: Margins, Costs, and Asset Quality Fuel YES Bank’s Comeback

The performance of private sector lender YES Bank was truly surprising in the December quarter, as the bank’s standalone net profit jumped an astounding 55.4% year-on-year to ₹951.62 crore in Q3FY26, compared to ₹612.27 crore last year. Profit before tax also stayed in the fast lane, rising 14.3% YoY to ₹1,234 crore. So, what’s driving this comeback? Three key factors stand out: better margins, tighter cost control, and improving asset quality. For investors tracking turnaround stories, this quarter raises an intriguing question, Is YES Bank ready to shift from recovery to growth? The numbers suggest the momentum is firmly turning positive.

YES Bank Q3 results: Asset Quality And Credit Costs At YES bank

Net Interest Income And Margin Expansion

  • NII rose 10.9% YoY and 7.2% QoQ to ₹2,466 crore

  • NIM improved to 2.6%, up 20 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ

  • Margin expansion driven by lower high-cost deposits and repricing benefits

Low-Cost Deposits Fuel YES Bank’s Turnaround Momentum

The deposit story of YES Bank is gradually gaining the attention it deserves. The CASA ratio in Q3FY26 reached 34%, up from 33.1% a year ago and 33.7% in the preceding quarter, quite an achievement given tight liquidity and intense competition among banks. Management says the steady build-up of CASA has played a key role in lowering deposit costs, giving the bank an edge over peers. But this raises a crucial question for investors: has YES Bank finally cracked the code to attracting low-cost funds? The improvement in margins alongside strengthening deposits suggests the bank’s recovery may indeed be gaining sustainable momentum, backed by solid numbers rather than hope alone.

YES Bank CEO Signals a Turning Point as Profitability and RoA Hit Key Milestones

Management of YES Bank has a clear picture that the situation has changed for the better. MD & CEO Prashant Kumar described the third quarter of FY26 as a “breakthrough quarter” and attributed the success to an excellent combination of quick profitability, improved asset quality, increasing business volumes, and the bank leading the industry in CASA growth. The striking fact? The bank’s RoA for the quarter (excluding the gratuity effect) reached 1.0%, a level not seen since its restructuring and a long-awaited milestone for investors. Higher NIMs, strong fee income, and strict cost control were the main factors. So, is it just a one-quarter marvel or the beginning of a long-lasting return? Kumar appears confident that the momentum is genuine, and the figures are starting to support this.

(With inputs)
First published on: Jan 17, 2026 1:56 PM IST
Tags: YES Bank profit surgeYES Bank Q3 resultsYES Bank Q3FY26YES Bank turnaround

QUICK LINKS