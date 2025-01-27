Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Budget 2025 : When And What To Expect?

The government’s comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act, 1961, aimed to simplify and modernize the tax system, addressing ambiguities and creating a more transparent, efficient, and fair tax regime.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Budget 2025 : When And What To Expect?


As Budget 2025 approaches, expectations are high for further reforms building on the transformative changes introduced in Budget 2024. The government’s comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act, 1961, aimed to simplify and modernize the tax system, addressing ambiguities and creating a more transparent, efficient, and fair tax regime.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Calls for Reforms Under the New Tax Regime

Economists and taxpayers alike are advocating for higher exemption limits, improved tax slabs, and enhanced standard deductions under the New Tax Regime. In the 2024 Budget, the standard deduction was increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000, while the exemption limit was raised to ₹3 lakh. These revisions aimed to offer greater relief to taxpayers and streamline compliance.

In its pre-Budget recommendations, the State Bank of India (SBI) proposed bold changes, including eliminating exemptions under the Old Tax Regime and transitioning all taxpayers to the New Tax Regime. This shift, affecting over 8.2 crore taxpayers, aims to simplify the tax structure and promote uniformity. SBI also suggested raising the National Pension System (NPS) contribution limit from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh and increasing the medical insurance exemption under Section 80D from ₹25,000 to ₹50,000.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Transitioning to the New Tax Regime: A Game-Changer?

SBI outlined three potential scenarios if the government transitions entirely to the New Tax Regime:

  1. Case 1: Simplified Exemptions with a 25% Peak Tax Rate
    • Exemptions for healthcare and NPS remain at ₹25,000 and ₹50,000, with possible increases to ₹50,000 and ₹75,000, or ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh.
    • Peak tax rate for income over ₹15 lakh reduced to 25%.
    • Revenue loss estimated between ₹74,000 crore and ₹1.08 lakh crore.
    • Introduction of a flat 15% tax on bank deposits and an increased tax exemption for savings deposits to ₹20,000.
  2. Case 2: Retaining 30% Peak Tax Rate with Adjusted Slabs
    • Income between ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh taxed at 15%.
    • Healthcare and NPS exemptions remain as in Case 1.
    • Estimated revenue loss ranges from ₹16,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore.
    • Similar flat tax and savings deposit exemptions as in Case 1.
  3. Case 3: Tax Reductions Across All Income Brackets
    • Peak tax rate reduced to 25%, with income between ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh taxed at 15%.
    • Revenue loss estimated at ₹85,000 crore to ₹1.19 lakh crore.
    • Same provisions for flat tax and savings deposit exemptions.

Implications of the Shift

The SBI’s proposals aim to enhance tax compliance, increase disposable income, and stimulate consumption. However, the government faces the challenge of balancing revenue losses—projected at up to ₹1.19 lakh crore—with economic growth objectives.

As the Finance Minister prepares to present Budget 2025, taxpayers and policymakers await clarity on whether the proposed transition to the New Tax Regime will be implemented. With rising demands for simpler processes and higher exemptions, Budget 2025 could mark a new chapter in India’s tax landscape.

Must Read: Union Minister Amit Shah To Visit Maha Kumbh Today In Uttar Pradesh

Filed under

Budget 2025 What To Expect In Budget

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? 1 Died, 101 Patients Infected In Maharashtra

What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? 1 Died, 101 Patients Infected In Maharashtra

Hands Tied, No Water And Unbearable Suffocation: Brazilians Recall How They Got Deported From US

Hands Tied, No Water And Unbearable Suffocation: Brazilians Recall How They Got Deported From US

Maha Kumbh: 22-Year-Old Liquor Smuggler Gets Arrested While Taking A Holy Dip To Wash Off His Sins At Sangam

Maha Kumbh: 22-Year-Old Liquor Smuggler Gets Arrested While Taking A Holy Dip To Wash Off...

Hamas To Release Six Hostages Including Arbel Yehud This Week

Hamas To Release Six Hostages Including Arbel Yehud This Week

Union Minister Amit Shah To Visit Maha Kumbh Today In Uttar Pradesh

Union Minister Amit Shah To Visit Maha Kumbh Today In Uttar Pradesh

Entertainment

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How The Cricketer Reacted

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How

Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Rumoured To Be Dating Mohammed Siraj

Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Rumoured To Be Dating Mohammed Siraj

Jackie Chan Steals the Show at Australian Open 2025: Here’s Who He Came For

Jackie Chan Steals the Show at Australian Open 2025: Here’s Who He Came For

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox